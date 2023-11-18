Wife In Tears After Her Husband Left With His Family After Their Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the most beautiful moments of your life, filled with love, joy, and hope for the future.

But Reddit user Samisintrouble remembers hers with a heavy heart and tears in her eyes.

The woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I Wrong?‘ explaining that it’s been a few months after the ceremony but she still can’t forgive her husband for the way he behaved and remains torn between wanting to end the relationship and trying to make it work.

Getting cold feet before the wedding is totally normal

But this woman continues to have doubts about her marriage even months after she tied the knot

Hopefully, the author of the post will find the courage to confront the situation head on

In-laws become a hard-to-avoid part of your life once you’re married. Plus, as we can see from the Reddit story, chances are your spouse is quite fond of their family, meaning that you will have to find ways to get along with them.

According to Billie Tyler, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist, ignoring a problem until it goes away is not a good answer for any issue, including those with your in-laws.

“Turning the other cheek can seem like an easier choice for many. However, it’s kind of like kicking the can down the road. Eventually, someone would reach a big pile of cans that they have to climb over,” Tyler said.

“If you’re struggling with your in-laws, you may want to actually lean into the discomfort and try and put yourself in their shoes.”

The therapist believes that empathy really is your best option to create a path toward harmony. “Time must be spent to try and understand the perspective of each person involved. Curiosity and empathy must be the lead in all pursuits of peace. If everyone can feel understood, there is more room for flexibility and change to happen in these relationships,” she explained.

So it sounds like the author of the original post should confront the situation sooner rather than later. But considering everyone else’s apathetic stance, her fear and hesitation are certainly understandable.

