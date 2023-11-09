Woman Refuses To Cater To SIL’s Ever-Changing Diets, Cancels Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is famous for football, food, and family feuds. However, one woman got a taste of the latter two while she was still preparing for the holiday.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]’, she explained that, just like each year, her sister-in-law demanded a separate meal due to her ever-changing dietary choices.

The woman tried to reason with her and searched for solutions that wouldn’t require her to put in additional effort in the kitchen (after all, she was already going to host the entire family), but it quickly blew into what her husband called “ridiculous high school drama.”

Continue scrolling to read her story, which serves as a reminder that sometimes your relatives can push you to the very limit.

This woman got a text from her sister-in-law, asking her to make a separate Thanksgiving meal to accommodate her fertility diet

But she refused and the two of them got into a fight

Most of the people who read the story said its author did nothing wrong

But some had other thoughts