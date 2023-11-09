Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Cater To SIL’s Ever-Changing Diets, Cancels Thanksgiving
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Cater To SIL’s Ever-Changing Diets, Cancels Thanksgiving

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė
ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is famous for football, food, and family feuds. However, one woman got a taste of the latter two while she was still preparing for the holiday.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]’, she explained that, just like each year, her sister-in-law demanded a separate meal due to her ever-changing dietary choices.

The woman tried to reason with her and searched for solutions that wouldn’t require her to put in additional effort in the kitchen (after all, she was already going to host the entire family), but it quickly blew into what her husband called “ridiculous high school drama.”

Continue scrolling to read her story, which serves as a reminder that sometimes your relatives can push you to the very limit.

This woman got a text from her sister-in-law, asking her to make a separate Thanksgiving meal to accommodate her fertility diet

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

But she refused and the two of them got into a fight

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: throw_away96351420

Most of the people who read the story said its author did nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

But some had other thoughts

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
marcus avatar
mhoulden
mhoulden
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This AITA post is from November 2020. Most people had other things on their mind back then.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
chickabee_sarah avatar
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone that goes on Facebook to moan about other people can just get in the bin!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
marcus avatar
mhoulden
mhoulden
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This AITA post is from November 2020. Most people had other things on their mind back then.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
chickabee_sarah avatar
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone that goes on Facebook to moan about other people can just get in the bin!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda