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11-Year-Old Canadian Boy Tragically Loses His Life After Being Woken Up By A Bat On His Face
Close-up of a bat with open mouth, sharp teeth, and dark fur, illustrating the danger of a bat on his face.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

11-Year-Old Canadian Boy Tragically Loses His Life After Being Woken Up By A Bat On His Face

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A healthy, immunocompetent 11-year-old Canadian boy passed away in 2024 due to a rare condition that takes fewer than 10 lives in the USA each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The tragedy occurred a little over a month after a bat seemingly bit the child during a vacation.

His passing was recently discussed in a Canadian Medical Association Journal case study by doctors from the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health at the University of Manitoba, Canada, published on June 29, 2026.

The article highlighted that the boy’s demise could have been prevented had he been accurately diagnosed and subjected to the appropriate treatment sooner.

RELATED:

    An 11-year-old boy was repeatedly misdiagnosed after falling ill from contact with a bat

    A Canadian flag waving amidst green trees, representing the Canadian boy's tragic loss of life.

    Image credits: Bishoy Kaldas/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    In 2024, during a visit to a cottage in Ontario with his family, the boy, who wasn’t named in the report, woke to find a bat sitting on his face, right over his nose and mouth.

    He swatted at it, and his father then caught the winged mammal in a cooking pot and released it outside.

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    A close-up of a bat with its mouth open, symbolizing the bat that woke up the Canadian boy.

    Image credits: Todd Cravens/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    As the child had no visible bite marks on his face or body and felt fine afterward, the parents did not seek immediate medical attention.

    However, 19 days later, the child began to experience progressive tingling and numbness on the right side of his face, followed by swelling and loss of appetite.

    A social media comment about a vaccine saving the Canadian boy's life, highlighting the tragic event.

    A social media comment discussing the dangers of bat encounters, related to the Canadian boy's tragic loss of life.

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    Four days later, the parents took the boy to a local urgent care clinic, where a doctor presumed he had Bell’s palsy caused by the herpes virus and prescribed medications accordingly.

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    Three days later, he had to be taken to the emergency room of a city hospital with vomiting and painful swallowing. Doctors found ulcers in his gums and a mild impairment in a nerve on the right side of his face.

    A social media comment about vaccine recommendations when encountering a bat, emphasizing the tragic event.

    An 11-year-old Canadian boy sleeping peacefully, highlighting the tragic loss of life after being woken by a bat.

    Image credits: Richard Stachmann/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    This time, the parents reported the bat incident to the hospital, and the local public health authority was notified. Still, the boy was discharged after being treated for a suspected case of herpes gingivostomatitis, where the patient develops sores in and around the lips.

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    It did not help.

    The child was diagnosed with rabies, a fatal disease, too late

    A bat hangs upside down from a tree branch, emphasizing the bat on face incident and tragic loss of life.

    Image credits: Frida Lannerström/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    By the next morning, the boy had to return to the ER with reduced sensation in his face and slurred speech, and later developed hallucinations while waiting at the hospital.

    By evening, his condition had rapidly worsened, with the onset of multiple nervous issues.

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    The boy was placed on a ventilator and admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

    A tweet about people being less judgemental of parents, noting bat saliva transmission and tragic loss of life.

    Image credits: GradyTripp00

    A tweet discussing rabies spread and tiny bat bites, emphasizing the tragic loss of life.

    Image credits: babyroseluvly

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    At this point, the doctors suspected that the child might have contracted rabies from the bat that sat on his face.

    A PCR test confirmed a rabies diagnosis on the fourth day of his admission, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency also identified a bat rabies variant in his blood.

    But it was too late.

    A person with a thermometer in their mouth, illustrating symptoms and the tragic loss of life from a bat encounter.

    Image credits: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    “The patient’s hospital course was complicated by autonomic dysfunction, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and progressive neurologic decline,” the study said. “By day 5 of admission, his brainstem reflexes were absent.”

    Despite the best efforts of the medical professionals, the boy succumbed to the disease on his 17th day in the hospital.

    Rabies causes fewer than 10 fatalities each year in the US

    A medical professional comforting a young Canadian boy, highlighting the tragic loss of life after a bat encounter.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Rabies, a virus generally contracted from an animal’s bite, scratch, or fluid contact, attacks the central nervous system of humans and is nearly 100% fatal once symptoms appear, with no effective cure.

    However, it is also nearly 100% preventable if Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), an emergency 28-day course of antiretroviral medication, is administered.

    A social media post about rabies awareness, crucial after a Canadian boy's tragic loss of life from a bat.

    Image credits: PathofLight777

    A social media post discussing parental responsibility and rabies shots after a Canadian boy's tragic loss of life from a bat.

    Image credits: sleepin_volk

    Generally, animals carrying the rabies strain are unpredictable and act erratically, but the markers are not so clearly visible in bats.

    “Sometimes, people still d*e from rabies, usually because they didn’t get medical help soon enough after being scratched or bitten,” the CDC says. “It’s important to be aware of the risk, especially with bat bites, which can be easy to ignore because they don’t always leave obvious marks.”

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    Microscopic view of a virus, representing the danger that led to the Canadian boy's tragic loss of life after a bat encounter.

    Image credits: Osarugue Igbinoba/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    Annually, 1.4 million Americans receive medical attention for possible rabies exposure, 100,000 receive PEP treatment, and fewer than 10 cases end in fatality, according to the CDC. Around 70,000 people lose their lives to it every year, worldwide.

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    Around 6 million animal bite cases and 4,000 animal rabies cases are reported each year in the USA, with more than 90% occurring in wildlife like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

    A medical professional preparing a syringe, symbolizing the need for rabies treatment after a Canadian boy's tragic loss of life from a bat.

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    While wild animal bites may not always be preventable, humans can reduce the risk of rabies exposure by vaccinating their pets and seeking immediate medical care if they come into contact with a non-domestic animal.

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    Rabies symptoms in humans typically appear within 20-60 days and include flu-like symptoms, followed by muscle spasms, seizures, confusion, erratic behavior, and a fear of water, among other signs.

    “Awareness and time action save lives.” The internet mourned the demise of an 11-year-old boy due to rabies

    Social media comment about the tragic loss of a Canadian boy after a bat encounter, discussing prevention and rabies.

    Online comment advising immediate rabies shots if a bat is found in the house due to the high fatality rate of rabies.

    Social media user comment on bat contact, stressing the importance of capturing and testing the bat for rabies.

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    Comment from a social media user expressing concern about a child waking up to a bat and seeking immediate rabies treatment.

    Social media comment blaming parents for not seeking treatment after a bat incident, despite no visible bite marks.

    A comment asking why the 11-year-old Canadian boy did not get treated after the bat bite.

    A comment questioning why the bat was not tested, and why doctors and hospitals failed the 11-year-old Canadian boy.

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    A comment emphasizing the serious incident of the 11-year-old Canadian boy and the importance of learning about rabies infection.

    A comment explaining that rabies is preventable if treatment is started promptly, especially after contact with a bat.

    A comment suggesting the virus entered the 11-year-old Canadian boy through saliva and criticizing the lack of awareness.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have any contact with a bat you should immediately go to the ER for the first rabies shot & follow their directions for the other shots.

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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have any contact with a bat you should immediately go to the ER for the first rabies shot & follow their directions for the other shots.

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