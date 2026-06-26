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We humans have an innate urge to lay our hands on things. And while it's not just reasonable, but advisable with cats and dogs, there are plenty of objects—living and inanimate—that we should approach only with our eyes.

However, as the subreddit r/WhyWouldYouTouchThat shows, not everyone is that careful. Whether they're fearless or just completely clueless, some of us just cannot resist poking, pinching, and prodding everything from venomous critters to radioactive waste.

Mandatory "don't try this at home!"