“WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!”: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone
We humans have an innate urge to lay our hands on things. And while it's not just reasonable, but advisable with cats and dogs, there are plenty of objects—living and inanimate—that we should approach only with our eyes.
However, as the subreddit r/WhyWouldYouTouchThat shows, not everyone is that careful. Whether they're fearless or just completely clueless, some of us just cannot resist poking, pinching, and prodding everything from venomous critters to radioactive waste.
Mandatory "don't try this at home!"
This post may include affiliate links.
Can You Tell Me What Is This Little Shiny One?
BigOlPenDisorder: Half life of cobalt 60 is ~5 years so it should be practically non-radioactive (manufactured in '63)
But still, why
A Pregnant Black Widow. Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope
Oooh, That’s Going To Sting
This is the Hooded Pitohui. These adorable little orioles are poisonous to touch because of the malarid beetles that they eat, exhibiting feathers which, when touched, can cause burning and irritation. If the toxin is ingested, it causes respiratory paralysis, similarly to cobra venom.
Found On A Beach In Ireland
Frog_enjoyer123: That’s unfortunately a human mandible
Given the number of humans who have di3d at sea over the last few thousand years, I'm surprised more body parts aren't washing up. Most decay or eaten, of course, but not all.
Does This Count?
If you want honey in the future, go to the grocery store, because you're too clueless to know honey is stored in the hive, not in their bvtts.
That's A Yellow Bellied Sea Snake Brother
Nope
Does Anyone Know What These Are? Hundreds Washed Up On The Beach Today Miami Beach, Florida
most-perplex9811: By-the-wind sailors (Velella vellela)/Blue sail Jellyfish
What Is This? Soft Ball Things Suddenly Fell From The Sky In The Middle Of The Night
these are almost definitely rat poison balls targetted at our dogs. These were thrown directly into our balcony and yard at 3am.
My Roommate's Tetanus Device
Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach
Found This Today At Our Local Thrift Store
Swimming With An Absolutely Massive Great White Shark
Strange Insect Web
What On Earth Is This?
Cow Killer Ant
Absolute Unit Of A Wasp
My Dad Grabbed A Wild Mouse
Found A Severely Dehydrated Redback At Work
Just Why??
What Is This?
It was a pill, [illegal substances]
What Is This Fish? Found In Australia Great Barrier Reef
Baby flying fish
A Pet Leech
Plastic Suction Tube That Was Found Laying On Top Of Gas Station Trash Can
Walked Outside And Spotted This Strange Brown Smudge On My Tree
It's maggots...
Opinion On Black Liquid Or Ooze Which Seems To Be Coming From A Tree
The Humble House Centipede
Found This During Low Tide
Is This A Tick Of Some Kind? In Southern Michigan
A Tiny Alligator Snapping Turtle
Don’t Boil Or Season It
Can You Guess What This Is?
This Is Some Nonsense
What Is She?
What This?
that is a man o' war! it's kind of like a jellyfish, though it isn't actually one. the "balloon"/sail is safe to touch, but please don't, in the future! if any tentacles are still attached/wrapped around the balloon, they can hurt you VERY badly. the stinging cells remain active after passing and can cause some very severe pain, and worse in some rare circumstances!