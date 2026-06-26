ADVERTISEMENT

We humans have an innate urge to lay our hands on things. And while it's not just reasonable, but advisable with cats and dogs, there are plenty of objects—living and inanimate—that we should approach only with our eyes.

However, as the subreddit r/WhyWouldYouTouchThat shows, not everyone is that careful. Whether they're fearless or just completely clueless, some of us just cannot resist poking, pinching, and prodding everything from venomous critters to radioactive waste.

Mandatory "don't try this at home!"

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Can You Tell Me What Is This Little Shiny One?

A hand holding a radioactive cylinder, illustrating things that should be left alone.

BigOlPenDisorder: Half life of cobalt 60 is ~5 years so it should be practically non-radioactive (manufactured in '63)

But still, why

Ippus_21 Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A Pregnant Black Widow. Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope

    A person's hand carefully holding a black widow spider, a dangerous creature that should be left alone.

    IsolationOfAwesome Report

    6points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anyone pick that up?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Oooh, That’s Going To Sting

    A two-panel image shows a person holding a small bird with orange and black feathers, things that should be left alone.

    This is the Hooded Pitohui. These adorable little orioles are poisonous to touch because of the malarid beetles that they eat, exhibiting feathers which, when touched, can cause burning and irritation. If the toxin is ingested, it causes respiratory paralysis, similarly to cobra venom.

    shiriyokup Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Found On A Beach In Ireland

    A hand holding a jawbone with teeth on a sandy beach, an unusual item that should really be left alone.

    Frog_enjoyer123: That’s unfortunately a human mandible

    Xerison Report

    5points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given the number of humans who have di3d at sea over the last few thousand years, I'm surprised more body parts aren't washing up. Most decay or eaten, of course, but not all.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Does This Count?

    A close-up of a bee leaving a trail of bee feces on someone's jeans, an example of things that should be left alone.

    TOGCHAMP Report

    5points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want honey in the future, go to the grocery store, because you're too clueless to know honey is stored in the hive, not in their bvtts.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    That's A Yellow Bellied Sea Snake Brother

    A person holding a yellow and black sea snake on a sandy beach, things that should really be left alone.

    itpainsohurt Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Nope

    A collage showing a shower with a mysterious metal attachment, an object that should be left alone due to its vile smell.

    theycalledherangel Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Does Anyone Know What These Are? Hundreds Washed Up On The Beach Today Miami Beach, Florida

    A hand holding a blue By-the-wind Sailor, a marine creature that should really be left alone.

    most-perplex9811: By-the-wind sailors (Velella vellela)/Blue sail Jellyfish

    _picture_me_rollin_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Scientific Name Put-Itus Downus

    A small bat resting on the back of a person's hand, a wild animal that should really be left alone.

    palace_athene_8640 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    What Is This? Soft Ball Things Suddenly Fell From The Sky In The Middle Of The Night

    Two dark, round masses on a light-colored tiled floor, things that should really be left alone.

    these are almost definitely rat poison balls targetted at our dogs. These were thrown directly into our balcony and yard at 3am.

    Einherjeren Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    My Roommate's Tetanus Device

    A rusty, old nail clipper with a keychain, a thing that should really be left alone.

    serieousbanana Report

    4points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nail clippers, could use cleaning.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach

    A person's fingers hold a small, translucent orange capsule on a rocky beach, a thing that should be left alone.

    urmomblowsthebest Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Found This Today At Our Local Thrift Store

    A hand holds a metal medical speculum, a thing that should be left alone.

    Wienerwrld Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Swimming With An Absolutely Massive Great White Shark

    A diver swimming dangerously close to a large great white shark in clear blue water, things that should be left alone.

    bman0424 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Strange Insect Web

    A person holding a large, bright green insect with orange eyes in their hands. Things that should really be left alone.

    imN0tr00t Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    What On Earth Is This?

    A person holding a yellow and red spider with long, thin antennae in their open palm. Things that should really be left alone.

    fizzbite Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Cow Killer Ant

    A fuzzy orange and black insect, a velvet ant, on a gloved hand, one of the things to be left alone.

    froggoboio Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Absolute Unit Of A Wasp

    A person holding a giant hornet in their palm, emphasizing things that should really be left alone.

    Oldgraytomahawk Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    My Dad Grabbed A Wild Mouse

    A tiny mouse peeking out from a person's clenched hand, one of the things that should really be left alone.

    SunnySolarSundance Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Found A Severely Dehydrated Redback At Work

    A black widow spider with a red hourglass marking sits on the palm of a hand, things that should be left alone.

    swagggyyyyyyyy Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Just Why??

    A two-panel image shows a golden-haired sea worm with an open mouth and claws, things that should be left alone.

    FGL-art Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    What Is This?

    A hand holds a small plastic bag with green slime, showing things that should be left alone.

    It was a pill, [illegal substances]

    Crazy_Draw_9490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    What Is This Fish? Found In Australia Great Barrier Reef

    A small, brown, winged insect rests in the wet palm of a hand, things that should be left alone.

    Baby flying fish

    wobot19 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    A Pet Leech

    A large brown leech attached to a person's arm, showcasing a creature some prefer to leave alone.

    Lucy1967 Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Plastic Suction Tube That Was Found Laying On Top Of Gas Station Trash Can

    A gloved hand holds a clear plastic pump device, one of the things that should be left alone.

    ToeKnee724427 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Walked Outside And Spotted This Strange Brown Smudge On My Tree

    A hand touches a dark, gooey substance oozing from a tree trunk, a thing that should be left alone.

    It's maggots...

    minitaba Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Opinion On Black Liquid Or Ooze Which Seems To Be Coming From A Tree

    A finger touches black goo seeping from a tree where a brick is lodged, a thing that should be left alone.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    The Humble House Centipede

    A house centipede crawling on a person's arm, an insect many would agree should be left alone.

    naugahyde_vapor Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Found This During Low Tide

    A hand holding a spiny puffer fish, one of many things that should be left alone due to potential harm.

    _picture_me_rollin_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Is This A Tick Of Some Kind? In Southern Michigan

    A tiny tick crawling on a person's thumb, a small but significant thing that should be left alone.

    SuperVDF Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A Tiny Alligator Snapping Turtle

    A person holding a small, spiky snapping turtle with an open mouth, a clear example of things that should be left alone.

    Quick-Incident-4351 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Don’t Boil Or Season It

    A hand in a glove holding a peculiar, branch-like marine organism over the ocean, highlighting things that should be left alone.

    pinkcrab18 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Can You Guess What This Is?

    A hand holding a slimy, brown mass of unknown origin, emphasizing things that should be left alone.

    mlatiblat Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    This Is Some Nonsense

    A person holding a venomous caterpillar, then showing a red rash on their hand. This is one of the things that should be left alone.

    SnowflakeRene Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    What Is She?

    A large, black and yellow spider, possibly a golden orb-weaver, resting on a person's open hand, a thing that should be left alone.

    Archdeacon_Airplane Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    What This?

    A two-panel image showing a hand poking a translucent, gelatinous sea creature, likely a Portuguese man-of-war, with a flip-flop on a sandy beach, a dangerous thing to touch.

    that is a man o' war! it's kind of like a jellyfish, though it isn't actually one. the "balloon"/sail is safe to touch, but please don't, in the future! if any tentacles are still attached/wrapped around the balloon, they can hurt you VERY badly. the stinging cells remain active after passing and can cause some very severe pain, and worse in some rare circumstances!

    Existing_Asparagus39 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Found Out A Day Later This Is A Highly Venomous Cane Toad

    A person's hand holding a large, bumpy-skinned toad with a brown and tan pattern at night, something that should be left alone.

    hi-im-nick Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    What Is This?

    A hand holding a long, textured marine organism resembling a ribbed, spiraling tube on a sandy beach, a thing to be left alone.

    pierogi_slut Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Hmmm

    A person holding a small, brightly colored blue-ringed octopus in their open palm, a dangerous thing to touch.

    Frostbite2000 Report

    3points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dangerous, that's what it is. Blue ringed octopus.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    I Work For The Airlines And Found This In The Cargo Pit In The Plane… It’s Hard As A Rock

    A hand holding a strange, textured, cone-shaped object in front of an airplane engine, highlighting one of the things that should be left alone.

    smthsmthinsidejoke Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    10/10 Would Not Touch Or Bring Home!

    A dark, textured object adorned with small shells and strands of brown hair, resting on a white paper towel, representing things that should be left alone.

    ResearchSchmeSearch Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Tiny Shiny Black Things On Patch Of Driveway, Maybe Some Kind Of Seed?

    Close-up of fingers holding tiny black pellets, next to a ground covered in thousands of similar pellets, showing things that should be left alone.

    blinkos Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    What The Hell Did I Find On The Side Of The Road

    A small white cloth bag with several names written in black marker, resting on a textured surface, one of the many things that should be left alone.

    mrs_adhd Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    What’s This Black Stuff Under My Sink

    A hand holding mysterious dark pellets found under a sink, next to an image of many pellets scattered on a wooden counter, illustrating things that should be left alone.

    buttnibbler Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Just For Confirmation...is This A Brown Recluse? (Midwest USA)

    A small brown spider resting on a person's hand. Things that should really be left alone.

    Pristine-Positive648 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Tonsil Boulder That Fell Out Of My GF’s Mouth This Morning 😭

    A finger with rings on it holding a small, yellowish, irregular-shaped object. Things that should really be left alone.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Taking A Break From Cleaning The Septic Tank For A Nice Handful Of Bacon

    A hand with dirty fingers holding a piece of bacon, with a plate of bacon in the background. Things that should really be left alone.

    Silly-Mountain-6702 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    But Why

    A black whip scorpion with long antennae on a person's hand, one of the many things that should be left alone.

    thedarwinking Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    What Is This? Found In [florida] Ocean. It’s Heavy, Rubbery, A Bit Squishy

    A child holds a large, textured orange sea creature in the water, one of the things to be left alone.

    18SmallDogsOnAHorse Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Juvenile Eastern Brown Snake, Second Most Venomous In The World

    A small snake held by a person and in a plastic container, one of the many things that should be left alone.

    cuntygoat Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Saw Someone Posting A Pic Of Moth. Let Me Introduce You To Megaloblatta Longipennis

    A large, dark cockroach with water droplets on its back resting on a person's hand, things to be left alone.

    RulerK Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Book With Growth

    A heavily damaged copy of The House of Hades, showing extensive holes and tunnels in the pages. Things that should be left alone.

    Kay_of_all_trades Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Why, You Say? For Science!

    A person's open palm holding a spiky black sea urchin. Things that should be left alone.

    rolandglassSVG Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Look At This Beautiful Baby Girl I Found On My Plants Today 🥰

    A fluffy caterpillar with long black and white bristles sits on a human hand. Things that should be left alone.

    realliveanimals Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    The Tattoo Is Sick, But Whywouldyoutouchthat

    A real whip scorpion crawling on a person's chest, adorned with a large scorpion tattoo. Things that should be left alone.

    MininoDeivid Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Found This Unidentified Sea Creature

    A person holding a strange, fleshy marine creature with a dark stem on a sandy beach. Things that should be left alone.

    ComeflywithEm Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    What In Gods Green Earth Did I Pull Up

    A hand holding a strange, bumpy, brown object pulled from clear water, showing things to be left alone.

    DirectorHuman5467 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    What Is This Sea Creature That My Children Found Washed Up On The Shore? [east Coast Of Canada]

    A human hand holding a transparent, disc-shaped marine creature, highlighting things that should be left alone.

    Liz__Gloss Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    What Kind Of Mosquito Is This?😳😳

    A close-up of a human finger with a large, strange mosquito on it, illustrating things to be left alone.

    Darklight964 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Is This A Moldy Tomato?! Why Is It So Big?!

    A hand holding a tomato covered in white, fuzzy mold, an example of things that should really be left alone.

    Dapper_Price7069 Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Friend Found These On A Beach On The East Side Of Hawaii Island

    Two small, green and orange patterned sea slugs in the palm of a hand, illustrating things that should really be left alone.

    sachacura Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    What Is The Orange Mold In This Bread?

    A hand holding a moldy piece of bread with a cat peering from under a table, highlighting things that should really be left alone.

    Substantial_Yak9006 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    The Chinese Giant Salamander Is The Largest Amphibian In The World And Can Reach A Length Of Almost 2 Meters (6 Ft) And A Weight Of 60 Kilograms (130 Lb)

    A man holding a giant speckled salamander, an example of things that should really be left alone.

    alexthagreat98 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Dense Rubber-Like Slab Washed Up On The Beach - So Of Course We Gotta Touch It

    A person on a beach handling a large, yellow, rectangular object covered in sand; things that should be left alone.

    the1un1corn Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Spider Web Covering 106 Square Meters With 111,000 Spiders Belonging To Two Different Species Who Are Rivals, Coexist Together

    A person in a hard hat with a headlamp touching a dark, textured cave wall; things that should be left alone.

    EVD27 Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    A Prickly “Stick” Insect

    A large, green, leaf-like insect resembling a scorpion resting on a gloved hand; things that should be left alone.

    chibiRuka Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    What Is This Called?

    A person holding a tiny, translucent sea creature between their fingers, something that should be left alone.

    Spiritual-Macaron-13 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Oh Hell Naw

    A large, pale, segmented grub resting in a person's open palm, demonstrating things that should be left alone.

    StormLokiPeco Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    What Is This

    A hand holding a strange red and white sea creature, showcasing things that should really be left alone.

    Ok_Profession_990 Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    It's Fluffy And Pretty And I Have Too Touch It

    A hand pointing at a spiky, red and yellow growth on a thorny bramble bush; things that should be left alone.

    MoonlitReigns Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Nope And Never

    A hand holding a very long, black, segmented centipede; things that should be left alone due to their nature.

    Snoo_89466 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow