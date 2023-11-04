ADVERTISEMENT

The beautiful thing about traveling is that it allows you to experience different cultures and learn about other ways of life. However, this wonderful opportunity comes with the responsibility to respect and appreciate the customs of the people who are hosting you.

So when a person who goes on the internet by the nickname FarmSuch5021 made a post on the subreddit 'Ask An American,' saying, "What should a foreigner absolutely not do when visiting the USA?" locals immediately started sending in their suggestions.

Considering that the United States is the third most-visited country in the world and that the travel industry directly employs 8 million Americans, it's safe to say that the discussion is relevant to both tourists and the economic well-being of the nation.

#1

Don't eat meals at Burger King and gas stations for a week, then go home and claim American food is s****y.

G17Gen3

lacmani44
MayaGeGe
MayaGeGe
Community Member
38 minutes ago

This one is oddly specific and a bit out of touch

#2

Don't try to bribe a cop or public official.

OverSearch

#3

Don't antagonize the wildlife. For their sake, and yours. Some wild North American animals (alligators, bison, etc) can straight up end your a*s if you p**s them off. And that selfie with the cute raccoon is not worth the rabies shots.

G17Gen3

stevecampitelli65
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Yes, those native-US kangaroos are mighty dangerous!

#4

Don't act disrespectful around memorials. I sometimes see tourists treating memorials like tourist attractions, they're not. They aren't made to entertain tourists, they're made to memorialize those lost. Be quiet, don't mess around, certainly don't litter, and generally treat the space like it was to remember someone in your family.

the_real_JFK_killer

stevecampitelli65
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Yep, upvote on this X 1000. Disrespect at solemn memorials is a no go. Seeing people doing 'look at me!' Selfies at places like Dachau is a not on

#5

Don't smoke in public buildings; this is illegal. Don't smoke in someone's house, apartment, or condo without asking for permission; this isn't illegal, but it's still extremely rude.

Far_Silver

lacmani44
MayaGeGe
MayaGeGe
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Not sure who he/she is targeting with this one. Isn't it already the case in most countries ?

#6

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Something that I hear is common in Asia but is a huge no-no here; is commenting on another persons weight or appearance. In most circles this is highly frowned upon in the US.

Also, people in the US like having their own personal space. So when you’re standing in line for something don’t get right up on somebody. Keep enough distance while not too far that people will think you aren’t standing in line.

Silentcrypt

#7

Don't f**k around with off-limits areas especially in nature parks and historical places.

And don't take all the crab legs from the buffet tables.

And don't take all the crab legs from the buffet tables.

arotdoro

carlosmoreno
Carlos Moreno
Carlos Moreno
Community Member
19 minutes ago

This Isa must, more in states with less gun regulations like florida. You will be shot if trespassing.

#8

Don't apologize for not having perfect English! I love hearing people people speak English when it's not their first language, and you probably speak it better than a lot of native speakers. A lot of Americans are very friendly and love to help, so we wouldn't have any problem trying to figure out what you're talking about even if it's not perfectly clear.

I speak some French and some Spanish and I guarantee that almost anyone who comes here speaking English as their second or third language is doing way better than I am at either of those languages, so be proud of your English!

I speak some French and some Spanish and I guarantee that almost anyone who comes here speaking English as their second or third language is doing way better than I am at either of those languages, so be proud of your English!

CoherentBusyDucks

stevecampitelli65
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I'll be honest with you and say I and my family had a hard time being understood in the US with our Aussie accents and we have what would be described here as mild Aussie accents. No, I didn't say 'choise' I said do you have any cheese?!

#9

Do not bring up politics. I know you guys hear about our politics a lot, but bringing up politics in social situations can be seen as impolite and/or socially awkward.

soonerguy11

wokeupand
Nope
Nope
Community Member
21 minutes ago

There is nothing more divisive than politics in the US. If you want a 50/50 shot at making an instant enemy, express a political stance

#10

Don't throw your used toilet paper in the garbage can. Please throw it in the toilet.

I was a custodian at a theme park and the amount of tourists who threw their poopy toilet paper in the trash can in the stall was unreal.

I was a custodian at a theme park and the amount of tourists who threw their poopy toilet paper in the trash can in the stall was unreal.

sammjae

#11

Do not touch people just because you've never seen that race of people before. Do not rub their skin, don't touch their hair, don't poke them, all of this without permission that is. Definitely don't take pictures of people without their permission or stand next to them to get a picture without asking them. People of a different race aren't zoo animals and shouldn't be treated that way regardless of your lack of exposure to them.

hitometootoo

#12

If someone offers you raccoon meat, decline.

Andy235

#13

Idk if they have this outside the US and Canada but in the mens, you always leave an empty urinal in between you and another person using the other one, eyes straight forward. It's not homophobic it's just how things are. Idk how it started. We also take the 10 items or less rule very seriously in our grocery stores.

DaMoltisantiKid

lacmani44
MayaGeGe
MayaGeGe
Community Member
15 minutes ago

' It's not homophobic it's just how things are.' : Well, duh

#14

Don't go to the upper Midwest during winter, unless you are Russian or Nordic, you are not prepared for that degree of cold.
Don't go to the Southwest in summer.
Definitely do not rent a minivan and try you luck cross country in death valley. I'm looking at you Germans.
Don't go to the Southwest in summer.
Definitely do not rent a minivan and try you luck cross country in death valley. I'm looking at you Germans.

Northman86

#15

Do not try to barter / haggle with retail stores (or anywhere else for that matter). It comes off as rude unless you're at a garage sale or are buying a lot of items. Doing so at a small store might be ok but definitely don't do so at a place like Walmart and expect prices to be lowered.

hitometootoo

#16

Don't try to see multiple geographically distant attractions in a short period of time. Look up travel times. You'd be surprised how many people visit New York City for a week thinking they can swing by Chicago and the Grand Canyon. Or even Boston and Philadelphia. Make sure you do your research. Anything further than 4ish hours by car is a day trip in and of itself.

Even if it is technically possible, I know I wouldn't want to spend an entire vacation bouncing from place to place with no time budgeted to actually *enjoy* those places. Don't make your vacation a "Things to See" checklist. Take time to enjoy the place you're visiting (that good travel advice in general, though).

Even if it is technically possible, I know I wouldn't want to spend an entire vacation bouncing from place to place with no time budgeted to actually *enjoy* those places. Don't make your vacation a "Things to See" checklist. Take time to enjoy the place you're visiting (that good travel advice in general, though).

AngriestManinWestTX

#17

Don't stare at people, don't lecture people about your country and how things work there.

anon

#18

Don't treat every person you meet like the complaints department of the country. Where do you expect this conversation to go? A random person you're talking to isn't going to be able to change anything, so you're just complaining without any solution.

DrWhoisOverRated

wokeupand
Nope
Nope
Community Member
15 minutes ago

There's a 50/50 chance the person you are complaining to hates the same thing you do, anyway.

#19

Spend every conversation comparing Europe to the US, or stiff waiters/bartenders on a tip.

BungalowHole

#20

Whatever you do, do not cut in line. We see it, and you will get called out for it, perhaps even attacked for it.

anon

#21

It can be okay to discuss politics if you're maintaining an open mind or genuinely curious as to how something works, but please don't do the cliche condescending "lol you guys are gun nuts" "your healthcare is insane, does a band-aid cost $5,000 lol". Not only are many of these issues sometimes very contentious, but you probably wouldn't like it if Americans came to your country and s**t on it either. You may disagree with many of our current laws or cultural norms (as with many Americans), but making snide remarks or the "well in MyCountry™️ we do it better" is likely going to be perceived as rude and in poor taste.

Also, it is a big no-no to disrespect service members here. Most Americans, in my experience, generally accept that not all of our wars/conflicts have been justified or worthwhile, so some criticism on that may be fine - but it is usually considered very offensive to speak poorly of individual members of the armed forces or to mock their service.

Also, it is a big no-no to disrespect service members here. Most Americans, in my experience, generally accept that not all of our wars/conflicts have been justified or worthwhile, so some criticism on that may be fine - but it is usually considered very offensive to speak poorly of individual members of the armed forces or to mock their service.

anon

#22

Language is a big thing. I know words like "c**t" are tossed around pretty loos
A lot of Americans are willing to give you a pass of understanding, since you most likely have an accent, but there are definitely people who aren't as understanding.

xoemily , preghat03200 Report

#23

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Break into someone's house

daltonoreo , rawf8 Report

lacmani44 avatar
MayaGeGe
MayaGeGe
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

???? this article is getting hilarious at this stage

#24

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Don't f$&k with cats. We love our cats. Even the stray ones.

Nagadavida , ludemeula Report

#25

Don’t be a d**k and assume you know everything and that the Americans need your guidance on American issues.

SanchosaurusRex Report

wokeupand avatar
Nope
Nope
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is SO true....if you are a d*ck, no ones going to realize you aren't from around here.

#26

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Don't go off trail when hiking or backpacking. Going off trail contributes to the degradation and erosion of natural spaces. We have a lot of wilderness in the states and we'd like to keep it wild and pristine

cheeseluvr1000101 , jakemelara Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention the possibility of getting lost and causing a headache for first responders having to be deployed to find and rescue people leaving the trail.

#27

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers If you are going on private property for some reason. You are trespassing and the owner has the right to shoot you in certain situations. Stay with your group. This country is massive and diverse.

youraveragefailure12 , genefoto Report

#28

Depending on what area you're in, there's a slight chance you'll see somebody open carrying a pistol. Don't worry, there's a near zero chance that person will even pull that pistol out of their holster.

freebirdls Report

#29

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Never call a black American boy or girl the n-word. Usually does not end well.

verruckter51 , pavelanoshin Report

#30

Get out of your car if you get pulled over. Basically keep your hands on the wheel once you've shifted into park, until they come to you.

2WaterGuns Report

#31

Be aware of your surroundings and speak in a low voice don’t be obnoxiously loud in public and on your phone speaking extra loud. Say excuse me and thank you. Someone in customer service can still tell you to f**k off if your rude. They’re not beneath you just because they may not work a office type job

sunniyam Report

wokeupand avatar
Nope
Nope
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forget visitors, can we get this memo out to AMERICANS, please?

#32

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers I would say if you come to the US, you should come here with the understanding that from the age of 4 or 5 we are taught (indoctrinated) nationalism. The American Flag is in the front of every classroom and we say a pledge to it every day. I knew the Pledge before I knew how to spell my name.
That being said, coming here and striking up a conversation with the average American about all the reasons *YOU* think the US is a mistake or failing, ect, ect, is just going to make you look like an a*****e. No matter how informed you believe you are about our politics, you don't actually live here, you don't understand the nuances. A lot of foreigners who try to lecture me about American Politics don't even really grasp how big the US is.

Secondly, stop berating Americans about not traveling outside the US. Again the US is MASSIVE. Every state is not the same, we may all generally speak the same language, but it is not the same dialect. Each state can be VASTLY different from the next state. Every state has their own culture, thair own laws.
Also, we don't get federal mandated holidays. Most of us work paycheck to paycheck and if we miss a day of work due to illness, we miss a day of pay. Our minimum wage hasn't been risen since 2009 and the cost of living has gone up over 23%, so the very idea of traveling out of the country is at best a once in a lifetime opportunity for the majority of us and at worst a pipe dream.

Kitchen_Spell97 , tjump Report

lacmani44 avatar
MayaGeGe
MayaGeGe
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would a tourist berate a random US citizen for not traveling ? I don't even understand the context here

#33

Don’t forget taxes are not included in pricing, and vary state to state.

N7ShadowKnight Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And please don't complain about that fact. We are VERY aware that it's the norm where you're from and griping to the employees is just rude. They have no say whatsoever in the matter.

#34

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Shoot massive snot rockets into a trash can in a crowded area at JFK. 🤮 yuck

sirfrancisbuxton , jontyson Report

#35

Forget to tip.

Unhappy_Ad_666 Report

wokeupand avatar
Nope
Nope
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but don't worry, you'll be reminded....and reminded....and reminded...(even by machines that just require you to swipe your CC)

#36

I will add one. When you are asked where you are from, do not be vague. Do not answer "Europe" or "Asia" or MyCountry™ Be specific. If you come from a large country, identify the region. If you feel your country might not be familiar to Americans, you can sort of give an idea like "I am from Slovenia, it is a small country to the east of Italy". Give people some means of figuring out where it is from.

rileyoneill Report

wokeupand avatar
Nope
Nope
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Believe it or not, many of us are genuinely interested in other cultures. You may make an instant friend & get a free coffee or beer out of the exchange. (We are nothing if not willing to pay for entertainment)

#37

Don't slurp when you eat (common in Asia) and don't ask how much money we make (common in China). Both are very rude here.

MoonieNine Report

#38

Don’t bring outside food into a restaurant, especially a nice one, just because others in your family wanted other food. No one wants to smell your child’s McDonald’s nuggets.

SweatyLychee Report

#39

Leave their kid outside a bar in a stroller while they run inside for a quick drink.

(No, this is not a joke response. I am completely serious.)

Melenduwir Report

#40

Don't point at people, especially with one finger. It's considered rude. You can point at things or animals. For people, you can nod your head that way, or wave your entire hand toward them.

It seems silly, but we teach children this from really young, and I've seen people get really upset over it.

jorwyn Report

#41

Avoid asking extremely personal questions such as how old are you, how much money do you make, how much go you weigh, why aren’t you married, how much did your car or clothes cost, is your jewelry real, etc.

Realize that the price for most items or restaurant food doesn’t include the price of tax. Also for a fancier sit down restaurant it will include neither tax nor tip.

jenniferami Report

#42

Person Asks Americans What A Foreigner Should Not Do When Visiting The US, Gets 55 Answers Don't crowd up around people when in line or viewing something. We like our personal space.

Abagofcheese , snowbot Report

#43

Don’t scream at or kick/strike/cause any harm to dogs. Dog rabies isn’t a thing here and you won’t get diseases if they come up to you. However, if you kick a dog you’re going to instantly become a horrible villain and it’s going to be next to impossible to redeem yourself. If you’re staying with a host family and you’re afraid of dogs tell them ahead of time so they can prepare accordingly.

That being said in the extremely unlikely situation that you get attacked by a dog that’s escaped its yard then by all means defend yourself. If you have absolutely no dog experience I’d do some research on dog body language and posture so you learn what aggressive behavior looks like and what attention seeking behavior is.

BelovedxCisque Report

#44

We don’t negotiate as a whole. Small businesses are typically ran on lean margins and couldn’t negotiate if they wanted to

So don’t get mad when we say no, no and NO.

Had a Jamaican yesterday negotiate with my employe for 20 minutes.. by the end of it; the price was $20 more expensive lol 😂

anon Report

#45

If you are a man, don't walk up to a woman and start talking to her unless she is in a group, or you are in a bar or club or other place that kind of thing is expected. But a man approaching a solo woman on the street or in a shop is likely to make the woman uncomfortable.

lmgst30 Report

#46

Don't ever ask anyone how much money they earn or have. Avoid money topics in general (like how much did your house/car cost) to be on the safe side.

Keep at least an arm's length physical distance from anyone you are speaking to. Same if you aren't speaking to them!

Avoid conversational topics including religion, politics, and Covid mitigation measures (all three are very sensitive topics here and can quickly blow up in your face unless you are very careful). I would also avoid topics related to race/racial stereotypes/news stories tied to race unless you know the person REALLY well. We have a certain kind of language and manners we use when discussing these topics that many people from abroad (especially non-native English speakers) aren't familiar with, and you can quickly offend without meaning to.

Also, try to shower every day and always wear deodorant , any kind of natural body odor is considered a faux pas here.

NathalieHJane Report

#47

You know how you go to someone’s house and you don’t say rude things or try to act superior or don’t learn the customs….that part

ImGoingToSayOneThing Report

#48

On the very off chance religion is brought up, be respectful. Our freedom of religion laws lead to a lot of different churches in the same area, and people tend to get incredibly defensive of their religious views when challenged. And if someone doesn’t want to talk about it, be respectful of that, too.

LonelyGirl724 Report

#49

If staying in a private home, as a guest: Do not begin cleaning it. Do not tidy or mow the yard. (All this spontaneously, without being asked first, or asking.)

That will be insulting. You are saying the house is too dirty for your taste. Worse, that it is so horrible that you can't even wait to be settled in, before cleaning it.

If you want to be of some help, simply ask "is there anything I can help with?" And then obey the answer. Usually it will be "No, you are a guest, please be comfortable."

"Can I help with the dishes" after a meal -- that is another common question. Most will say no. Some will say yes. You do not have to ask it.

Usually a guest is treated as a guest and is not expected to do household chores.

CrunchyTeatime Report

#50

Don't hit on someone just because they smiled at you

babybopp Report

#51

The answer to this depends on where you're from and what's normal there.

"Don't punch anyone in the face" is an obvious answer, but unless it's normal to do that where you're from, it doesn't really relate to you.

Grunt08 Report

#52

Don't be rude to people making small talk.

angiezieglerstye Report

#53

don't be a dallas cowboy fan for any reason. they are the scum of the earth and the worst people in the united states..

gerd50501 Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps a tad harsh of a comment, but generally seems to be true

#54

If you visit the Southeast, be prepared to see a lot of churches and don’t disrespect people’s faith. We still believe in God in this country and worship him on Sunday in the Southeast.

anon Report

#55

Visit Golden Corral.

You'll immediately regret even visiting this nation if you do.

breadinhaler Report

