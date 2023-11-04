Considering that the United States is the third most-visited country in the world and that the travel industry directly employs 8 million Americans, it's safe to say that the discussion is relevant to both tourists and the economic well-being of the nation.

So when a person who goes on the internet by the nickname FarmSuch5021 made a post on the subreddit ' Ask An American ,' saying, "What should a foreigner absolutely not do when visiting the USA?" locals immediately started sending in their suggestions.

The beautiful thing about traveling is that it allows you to experience different cultures and learn about other ways of life. However, this wonderful opportunity comes with the responsibility to respect and appreciate the customs of the people who are hosting you.

#1 Don't eat meals at Burger King and gas stations for a week, then go home and claim American food is s****y.

#2 Don’t try to bribe a cop or public official.

#3 Don't antagonize the wildlife. For their sake, and yours. Some wild North American animals (alligators, bison, etc) can straight up end your a*s if you p**s them off. And that selfie with the cute raccoon is not worth the rabies shots.

#4 Don't act disrespectful around memorials. I sometimes see tourists treating memorials like tourist attractions, they're not. They aren't made to entertain tourists, they're made to memorialize those lost. Be quiet, don't mess around, certainly don't litter, and generally treat the space like it was to remember someone in your family.

#5 Don't smoke in public buildings; this is illegal. Don't smoke in someone's house, apartment, or condo without asking for permission; this isn't illegal, but it's still extremely rude.

#6 Something that I hear is common in Asia but is a huge no-no here; is commenting on another persons weight or appearance. In most circles this is highly frowned upon in the US.



Also, people in the US like having their own personal space. So when you’re standing in line for something don’t get right up on somebody. Keep enough distance while not too far that people will think you aren’t standing in line.

#7 Don't f**k around with off-limits areas especially in nature parks and historical places.



And don't take all the crab legs from the buffet tables.

#8 Don’t apologize for not having perfect English! I love hearing people people speak English when it’s not their first language, and you probably speak it better than a lot of native speakers. A lot of Americans are very friendly and love to help, so we wouldn’t have any problem trying to figure out what you’re talking about even if it’s not perfectly clear.



I speak some French and some Spanish and I guarantee that almost anyone who comes here speaking English as their second or third language is doing way better than I am at either of those languages, so be proud of your English!

#9 Do not bring up politics. I know you guys hear about our politics a lot, but bringing up politics in social situations can be seen as impolite and/or socially awkward.

#10 Don’t throw your used toilet paper in the garbage can. Please throw it in the toilet.



I was a custodian at a theme park and the amount of tourists who threw their poopy toilet paper in the trash can in the stall was unreal.

#11 Do not touch people just because you've never seen that race of people before. Do not rub their skin, don't touch their hair, don't poke them, all of this without permission that is. Definitely don't take pictures of people without their permission or stand next to them to get a picture without asking them. People of a different race aren't zoo animals and shouldn't be treated that way regardless of your lack of exposure to them.

#12 If someone offers you raccoon meat, decline.

#13 Idk if they have this outside the US and Canada but in the mens, you always leave an empty urinal in between you and another person using the other one, eyes straight forward. It’s not homophobic it’s just how things are. Idk how it started. We also take the 10 items or less rule very seriously in our grocery stores.

#14 Don't go to the upper Midwest during winter, unless you are Russian or Nordic, you are not prepared for that degree of cold.

Don't go to the Southwest in summer.

Definitely do not rent a minivan and try you luck cross country in death valley. I'm looking at you Germans.

#15 Do not try to barter / haggle with retail stores (or anywhere else for that matter). It comes off as rude unless you're at a garage sale or are buying a lot of items. Doing so at a small store might be ok but definitely don't do so at a place like Walmart and expect prices to be lowered.

#16 Don't try to see multiple geographically distant attractions in a short period of time. Look up travel times. You'd be surprised how many people visit New York City for a week thinking they can swing by Chicago and the Grand Canyon. Or even Boston and Philadelphia. Make sure you do your research. Anything further than 4ish hours by car is a day trip in and of itself.



Even if it is technically possible, I know I wouldn't want to spend an entire vacation bouncing from place to place with no time budgeted to actually *enjoy* those places. Don't make your vacation a "Things to See" checklist. Take time to enjoy the place you're visiting (that good travel advice in general, though).

#17 Don't stare at people, don't lecture people about your country and how things work there.

#18 Don't treat every person you meet like the complaints department of the country. Where do you expect this conversation to go? A random person you're talking to isn't going to be able to change anything, so you're just complaining without any solution.

#19 Spend every conversation comparing Europe to the US, or stiff waiters/bartenders on a tip.

#20 Whatever you do, do not cut in line. We see it, and you will get called out for it, perhaps even attacked for it.

#21 It can be okay to discuss politics if you’re maintaining an open mind or genuinely curious as to how something works, but please don’t do the cliche condescending “lol you guys are gun nuts” “your healthcare is insane, does a band-aid cost $5,000 lol”. Not only are many of these issues sometimes very contentious, but you probably wouldn’t like it if Americans came to your country and s**t on it either. You may disagree with many of our current laws or cultural norms (as with many Americans), but making snide remarks or the “well in MyCountry™️ we do it better” is likely going to be perceived as rude and in poor taste.



Also, it is a big no-no to disrespect service members here. Most Americans, in my experience, generally accept that not all of our wars/conflicts have been justified or worthwhile, so some criticism on that may be fine - but it is usually considered very offensive to speak poorly of individual members of the armed forces or to mock their service.

#22 Language is a big thing. I know words like "c**t" are tossed around pretty loosely in the UK and I believe Australia. It's a pretty big word here. Also, be careful about things that have different meanings in the US - Thongs are underwear to us, not shoes. And lord... don't use "f*g", even if you are just talking about a cigarette.

A lot of Americans are willing to give you a pass of understanding, since you most likely have an accent, but there are definitely people who aren't as understanding.

#23 Break into someone's house

#24 Don't f$&k with cats. We love our cats. Even the stray ones.

#25 Don’t be a d**k and assume you know everything and that the Americans need your guidance on American issues.

#26 Don't go off trail when hiking or backpacking. Going off trail contributes to the degradation and erosion of natural spaces. We have a lot of wilderness in the states and we'd like to keep it wild and pristine

#27 If you are going on private property for some reason. You are trespassing and the owner has the right to shoot you in certain situations. Stay with your group. This country is massive and diverse.

#28 Depending on what area you're in, there's a slight chance you'll see somebody open carrying a pistol. Don't worry, there's a near zero chance that person will even pull that pistol out of their holster.

#29 Never call a black American boy or girl the n-word. Usually does not end well.

#30 Get out of your car if you get pulled over. Basically keep your hands on the wheel once you've shifted into park, until they come to you.

#31 Be aware of your surroundings and speak in a low voice don’t be obnoxiously loud in public and on your phone speaking extra loud. Say excuse me and thank you. Someone in customer service can still tell you to f**k off if your rude. They’re not beneath you just because they may not work a office type job

#32 I would say if you come to the US, you should come here with the understanding that from the age of 4 or 5 we are taught (indoctrinated) nationalism. The American Flag is in the front of every classroom and we say a pledge to it every day. I knew the Pledge before I knew how to spell my name.

That being said, coming here and striking up a conversation with the average American about all the reasons *YOU* think the US is a mistake or failing, ect, ect, is just going to make you look like an a*****e. No matter how informed you believe you are about our politics, you don't actually live here, you don't understand the nuances. A lot of foreigners who try to lecture me about American Politics don't even really grasp how big the US is.



Secondly, stop berating Americans about not traveling outside the US. Again the US is MASSIVE. Every state is not the same, we may all generally speak the same language, but it is not the same dialect. Each state can be VASTLY different from the next state. Every state has their own culture, thair own laws.

Also, we don't get federal mandated holidays. Most of us work paycheck to paycheck and if we miss a day of work due to illness, we miss a day of pay. Our minimum wage hasn't been risen since 2009 and the cost of living has gone up over 23%, so the very idea of traveling out of the country is at best a once in a lifetime opportunity for the majority of us and at worst a pipe dream.

#33 Don’t forget taxes are not included in pricing, and vary state to state.

#34 Shoot massive snot rockets into a trash can in a crowded area at JFK. 🤮 yuck

#35 Forget to tip.

#36 I will add one. When you are asked where you are from, do not be vague. Do not answer "Europe" or "Asia" or MyCountry™ Be specific. If you come from a large country, identify the region. If you feel your country might not be familiar to Americans, you can sort of give an idea like "I am from Slovenia, it is a small country to the east of Italy". Give people some means of figuring out where it is from.

#37 Don't slurp when you eat (common in Asia) and don't ask how much money we make (common in China). Both are very rude here.

#38 Don’t bring outside food into a restaurant, especially a nice one, just because others in your family wanted other food. No one wants to smell your child’s McDonald’s nuggets.

#39 Leave their kid outside a bar in a stroller while they run inside for a quick drink.



(No, this is not a joke response. I am completely serious.)

#40 Don't point at people, especially with one finger. It's considered rude. You can point at things or animals. For people, you can nod your head that way, or wave your entire hand toward them.



It seems silly, but we teach children this from really young, and I've seen people get really upset over it.

#41 Avoid asking extremely personal questions such as how old are you, how much money do you make, how much go you weigh, why aren’t you married, how much did your car or clothes cost, is your jewelry real, etc.



Realize that the price for most items or restaurant food doesn’t include the price of tax. Also for a fancier sit down restaurant it will include neither tax nor tip.

#42 Don't crowd up around people when in line or viewing something. We like our personal space.

#43 Don’t scream at or kick/strike/cause any harm to dogs. Dog rabies isn’t a thing here and you won’t get diseases if they come up to you. However, if you kick a dog you’re going to instantly become a horrible villain and it’s going to be next to impossible to redeem yourself. If you’re staying with a host family and you’re afraid of dogs tell them ahead of time so they can prepare accordingly.



That being said in the extremely unlikely situation that you get attacked by a dog that’s escaped its yard then by all means defend yourself. If you have absolutely no dog experience I’d do some research on dog body language and posture so you learn what aggressive behavior looks like and what attention seeking behavior is.

#44 We don’t negotiate as a whole. Small businesses are typically ran on lean margins and couldn’t negotiate if they wanted to



So don’t get mad when we say no, no and NO.



Had a Jamaican yesterday negotiate with my employe for 20 minutes.. by the end of it; the price was $20 more expensive lol 😂

#45 If you are a man, don't walk up to a woman and start talking to her unless she is in a group, or you are in a bar or club or other place that kind of thing is expected. But a man approaching a solo woman on the street or in a shop is likely to make the woman uncomfortable.

#46 Don't ever ask anyone how much money they earn or have. Avoid money topics in general (like how much did your house/car cost) to be on the safe side.



Keep at least an arm's length physical distance from anyone you are speaking to. Same if you aren't speaking to them!



Avoid conversational topics including religion, politics, and Covid mitigation measures (all three are very sensitive topics here and can quickly blow up in your face unless you are very careful). I would also avoid topics related to race/racial stereotypes/news stories tied to race unless you know the person REALLY well. We have a certain kind of language and manners we use when discussing these topics that many people from abroad (especially non-native English speakers) aren't familiar with, and you can quickly offend without meaning to.



Also, try to shower every day and always wear deodorant , any kind of natural body odor is considered a faux pas here.

#47 You know how you go to someone’s house and you don’t say rude things or try to act superior or don’t learn the customs….that part

#48 On the very off chance religion is brought up, be respectful. Our freedom of religion laws lead to a lot of different churches in the same area, and people tend to get incredibly defensive of their religious views when challenged. And if someone doesn’t want to talk about it, be respectful of that, too.

#49 If staying in a private home, as a guest: Do not begin cleaning it. Do not tidy or mow the yard. (All this spontaneously, without being asked first, or asking.)



That will be insulting. You are saying the house is too dirty for your taste. Worse, that it is so horrible that you can't even wait to be settled in, before cleaning it.



If you want to be of some help, simply ask "is there anything I can help with?" And then obey the answer. Usually it will be "No, you are a guest, please be comfortable."



"Can I help with the dishes" after a meal -- that is another common question. Most will say no. Some will say yes. You do not have to ask it.



Usually a guest is treated as a guest and is not expected to do household chores.

#50 Don't hit on someone just because they smiled at you

#51 The answer to this depends on where you're from and what's normal there.



"Don't punch anyone in the face" is an obvious answer, but unless it's normal to do that where you're from, it doesn't really relate to you.

#52 Don't be rude to people making small talk.

#53 don't be a dallas cowboy fan for any reason. they are the scum of the earth and the worst people in the united states..

#54 If you visit the Southeast, be prepared to see a lot of churches and don’t disrespect people’s faith. We still believe in God in this country and worship him on Sunday in the Southeast.