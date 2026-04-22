Cameron Diaz’s Simple Look On Jimmy Fallon Sparks Major Plastic Surgery Debate

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A slow head turn and a tiny nod from Cameron Diaz were all it took for the internet to form theories about her looks.

The 53-year-old actress recently returned to Hollywood with a bang.

In recent weeks, she has been promoting her second film since her comeback. But netizens turned the comments section into a full beauty debate about her.

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Highlights Cameron Diaz has been promoting her latest movie 'Outcome' in recent weeks.

Her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' sparked a heated discussion about her looks.

Many claimed she underwent cosmetic surgery, saying, “This woman has visibly spent more money on plastic surgery than I will ever earn in my entire life.”

Diaz has spoken about why she took a break from Hollywood to focus on raising a family with Benji Madden.

A slow head turn and a tiny nod from Cameron Diaz were all it took for the internet to form theories about her looks

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Cameron Diaz, formerly one of Hollywood’s most booked leading ladies, starred in the 2014 film Annie before taking a decade-long break to focus on her family.

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The star made her big return to acting with Jamie Foxx in the 2025 film, Back in Action.

Her new movie, Outcome, was released this month and saw her share the screen with Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, and Jonah Hill.

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Diaz went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the dark comedy on March 30.

A clip from the show resurfaced this week, sparking a heated discussion about whether she underwent plastic surgery.

The Hollywood star’s appearance sparked a heated discussion online

Cameron Diaz went on Jimmy Fallon’s show and did a slow head turn and tiny nod. Anyway, people in the comments mostly said it’s nice to see an actress without a tight facelift, Botox, and filler. pic.twitter.com/K1jLE2Uwos — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 21, 2026

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The actress was seen giving a slow head turn and the slightest of nods at the camera in the viral video.

“Cameron Diaz went on Jimmy Fallon’s show and did a slow head turn and tiny nod,” read a tweet shared by X user Dr. Jebra Faushay.

“Anyway, people in the comments mostly said it’s nice to see an actress without a tight facelift, Botox, and filler,” Faushay told her 270K followers on the platform.

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Netizens certainly had thoughts about her appearance, with some comparing her to 79-year-old actress Glenn Close.

“Jesus. They turned her into Glenn Close!” one said. Another agreed, saying, “I definitely thought that was Glenn Close.”

Others took guesses at what cosmetic procedures they thought she underwent.

“She totally has a facelift and Botox,” one said, while another wrote, “She’s had Botox/Dysport, possible filler and a lower facelift. Thanks for playing.”

“She does have Botox on her forehead & above the nose. No eleven lines, impossible at her age,” one claimed.

Many took guesses at what kind of cosmetic procedures she may have gotten

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Another X user with strong feelings on the subject said, “I’m sick of seeing these filled, botoxed, face skin pulled tighter than a guitar string… copy n paste Temu Barbie dolls everywhere!!”

“This woman has visibly spent more money on plastic surgery than I will ever earn in my entire life. What the f*** are you talking about,” another said.

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Others asked haters to back off and sang praises for the rom-com queen.

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“This says less about Cameron Diaz and more about an industry that has made natural beauty feel rare,” one said.

“Wow! So much hate,” another wrote. “She is gorgeous and talented and we are lucky to even be in her orbit!”

“We need to normalize women aging instead of acting like youth is the only version of beauty that exists,” said another.

“Cameron Diaz just did a simple look on Jimmy Fallon’s show… and the internet made it about natural aging vs industry standards,” one wrote.

Diaz said she stepped away from Hollywood to focus on raising a family with Benji Madden

I’d argue to my grave no woman ever looked as good on film as she did in The Mask. pic.twitter.com/eObhl7hQqr — MikeMumbelz (@MikeMumbelz) April 22, 2026

The Mask star spoke about diving back into acting after spending a decade away from the limelight.

The actress bagged 38 movie roles in 20 years before leaving Hollywood to focus on raising a family with husband Benji Madden.

She tied the knot with the Good Charlotte guitarist in 2015 and shares daughter Raddix, 7, and son Cardinal, 2, with him.

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Diaz said Jamie Foxx deserved all the credit for bringing her back in front of the camera for their action comedy.

“I am back all thanks to Jamie,” she said last year on the Graham Norton Show. “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything; not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”

The actress credited Jamie Foxx for bringing her back in front of the camera

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“If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business,” she added.

Defending her decision to step away from Hollywood, she said at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in 2024 that it “felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn’t care about anything else.”

The What Happens in Vegas actress said nobody’s opinion, success, or offer could change her mind at the time because her decision was about “taking care of [herself] and building the life that [she] really wanted to have.”

“It really comes to what are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family,” she added.

“Finally, a Hollywood A-lister who can actually move her face…,” one commented online

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