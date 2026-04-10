Jonah Hill Makes Bombshell Revelation About Secret Family In New Interview

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Jonah Hill just dropped the most internet algorithm-shattering life update in the most Jonah Hill way possible.

The 42-year-old actor has been quietly raising a family away from the limelight, and he casually spoke about his wife and kids while promoting his new comedy Outcome, the first movie he has directed in four years.

“I had no idea this guy was married or even had [a] kid,” one wrote online.

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Jonah Hill just dropped the most internet algorithm-shattering life update in the most Jonah Hill way possible

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Jonah Hill said he wanted to explore “the loneliness of life” in his new film, Outcome, starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer.

The film explores the effects of social media through Reeves’ character, Reef Hawk, who is a Hollywood bigshot about to be canceled. Hill plays his lawyer, Ira Slitz, in the film.

Outcome premiered in New York City on April 6.

Image credits: Gus Van Sant/Interview Magazine

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The actor-filmmaker described his movie as a “metaphor” for social media and the advent of online personas.

“Essentially, we all are guilty of looking for validation from people we don’t know instead of putting the most time and effort in with the people that hold us down and that we really love,” Hill told People about the film.

“So I wanted to explore that,” he added.

Hill sat down with Martin Scorsese for Interview, in which he spoke about being a father of two children and being married to Olivia Millar.

The Superbad actor casually spoke about sharing multiple kids with his “wife”

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In a conversation about staying away from home, the 21 Jump Street star said, “I have two kids now. The only thing that could ever separate me from my family is the editing room.”

“I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing [is]… like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert,” he added.

He also referred to Millar as his “wife” when he and Scorsese discussed the latter watching his film ahead of their joint interview.

“I was saying to my wife, ‘He’s seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?’” he said.

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Hill and Millar were first spotted together on a romantic trip in Santa Barbara in September 2022. They welcomed their first child together in June, 2023.

Millar is the daughter of 1980s supermodel Esmé Marshall and co-founded an online retail brand called Chasseresse (meaning huntress in French) with her sister, Raychel.

The couple was first spotted together on a romantic trip in September 2022 and welcomed their first child in June, 2023

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Over the years, Hill has been linked with different people, including The Office star Ellie Kemper, The Bachelor contestant and model Ali Hoffman, and All the Money in the World actress and model Camille Rowe.

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In 2021, he dated surfer and law student Sarah Brady, who accused him of being emotionally ab*sive following their split after a few months of dating.

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Fans commented on how there was no red carpet debut, no glossy announcement, and no touched-up Instagram reveal for Hill’s life updates.

“Good on him to keep it private,” one said, while another wrote, “just googled her and they seem well-suited.”

“Didn’t know there was a baby number 1,” another remarked.

Hill had a conversation with Keanu Reeves about how something in his new film would “threaten what people think” of him

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In the same interview with Scorsese, Hill spoke about how his movie Outcome was a take on social media’s effect on people, who have built an identity just like any other famous celebrity does online.

He also spoke about directing his leading man Keanu Reeves in the film.

“I love Keanu Reeves. He has this one part in Parenthood, and it’s the only time you ever see him lose his shit, where he seems out of control in a way I related to,” Hill said.

“He loses his temper, his patience, and is frustrated with the world.”

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After watching the Parenthood scene, the Moneyball star said he wished Reeves would take on more parts where he was “a mess of a person.”

“When all this cancel culture stuff was happening, I thought, ‘Who’s the one person that people would be the most bummed about getting canceled?’ It would be Keanu Reeves,” he continued. He then called up Reeves, informing him that he had an idea for a film.

“I said, ‘You’re this guy who’s a beloved movie star, but there’s something that’s going to come out that may threaten what people think of you.’”

“He loved Mid90s, and to his credit, the man stood by me. He said, ‘Go write it,’” Hill recalled.

Outcome released on April 10 and is available for streaming on Apple TV.

“I’m hopeful he’s grown and changed, for the sake of his wife and his kid,” one commented online

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