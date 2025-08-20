“No Means No!”: Café Owner Calls Out “Entitled” Customers After They Left Teen Worker In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

A small business owner in Victoria, Australia, has ignited a larger conversation about civility and respect in the hospitality industry after publicly calling out a group of diners who reduced a teenage staff member to tears.

Ben Arnold, owner of My Little Kitchen in the scenic town of Healesville, took to Facebook to denounce the behavior of a group of eight customers who became irate after being turned away due to lack of space.

Highlights Ben Arnold, cafe owner in Victoria, Australia, publicly condemned diners who reduced a teen staff member to tears after being turned away.

The incident began when a group of eight diners was denied seating due to limited space.

Arnold believes disrespect toward hospitality workers is on the rise.

“No means no! It’s that bloody simple,” Arnold wrote in a fiery post that has since gained traction online.

“If you think it’s okay to make a teen cry while at work you can kindly f*** off from my venue.”

Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

According to Arnorld, it all began when the group entered the establishment without a reservation and became aggressive when informed there were no tables available, which, while a frustrating situation, is not precisely rare in restaurants.

What he couldn’t have anticipated was that the group would become so irate that they would start throwing demeaning insults towards one of his youngest employees.

“Now, if you ever walk in with a group and we say ‘no sorry we can’t take you,’” Arnold wrote.

“That conversation might be had with Ben, Danielle, Caitlyn or any of our other members of staff, many of whom are not decade-long seasoned hospo!”

He added that his café often has to turn away large groups due to its limited seating, which is why reservations are so important.

“We have turned away thousands of people in groups of over 8,” he explained.

“We are not turning you away because we don’t like something about you. We are turning you away because that’s the decision that has been made for that time period on that day.”

Arnold took the chance to address what he sees as a rise in disrespect towards hospitality workers by customers

For the owner, the situation was about more than just the momentary pain of seeing one of his staff reduced to tears.

It reflected what he sees as a growing erosion of respect toward hospitality and service workers, who he believes are being disrespected and attacked now more than ever.

“The future of hospitality is standing in front of you,” he said, emphasizing that much of his team is made up of junior staff, many of whom are having their first experience in the labor market.

“If you burn them now our industry is over,” he added. “The people who will own and operate the venues you will want to go to in 10 or 20 years… will be gone if this is what they face.”

Arnold concluded his post with a reminder that his establishment’s policies are non-negotiable and that any issues a client might have with them should be brought directly to him.

“Once again, no just means no. We do not need to give you a reason why,” he wrote.

Netizens congratulated the business owner for standing up for his junior staff members

The community swiftly rallied around Arnold’s message, with many sharing their stories of both seeing and experiencing mistreatment towards hospitality workers.

“Well said. The stories I hear about the way some entitled people treat young staff, kids who are actually out there having a go and contributing to their community, are absolutely disgraceful,” a reader wrote.

“Thank you Ben. Hopefully your staff member regains their confidence,” another added, while others encouraged the owner to keep “calling out the bullies who think they are so smart when in a group.”

Arnold’s post touched on a broader issue facing the hospitality industry around the world.

With businesses and customers feeling the pressure from rising costs, lowered standards, and hostile interactions, even venues as large as McDonald’s have been forced to implement unprecedented measures.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, specific McDonald’s restaurants in the US and UK have implemented a ban on students under 18 from eating inside after 5 pm unless accompanied by an adult.

According to a spokesperson, the measure was implemented after staff were subjected to “verbal and physical abuse” from customers.

“A boss I’d like to work for.” Netizens praised Arnold for defending his employees

