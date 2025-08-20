Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“No Means No!”: Café Owner Calls Out “Entitled” Customers After They Left Teen Worker In Tears
Cafu00e9 owner with beard in kitchen, addressing entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.
“No Means No!”: Café Owner Calls Out “Entitled” Customers After They Left Teen Worker In Tears

A small business owner in Victoria, Australia, has ignited a larger conversation about civility and respect in the hospitality industry after publicly calling out a group of diners who reduced a teenage staff member to tears.

Ben Arnold, owner of My Little Kitchen in the scenic town of Healesville, took to Facebook to denounce the behavior of a group of eight customers who became irate after being turned away due to lack of space.

  • Ben Arnold, cafe owner in Victoria, Australia, publicly condemned diners who reduced a teen staff member to tears after being turned away.
  • The incident began when a group of eight diners was denied seating due to limited space.
  • Arnold believes disrespect toward hospitality workers is on the rise.

“No means no! It’s that bloody simple,” Arnold wrote in a fiery post that has since gained traction online. 

“If you think it’s okay to make a teen cry while at work you can kindly f*** off from my venue.”

    A café owner in Australia went viral after calling out a group of diners who reduced a teenage staff member to tears

    Plate of food on a café table with utensils outside My Little Kitchen, highlighting café owner and entitled customers issue.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    According to Arnorld, it all began when the group entered the establishment without a reservation and became aggressive when informed there were no tables available, which, while a frustrating situation, is not precisely rare in restaurants. 

    What he couldn’t have anticipated was that the group would become so irate that they would start throwing demeaning insults towards one of his youngest employees.

    Middle-aged man with beard and maroon shirt at home, representing café owner addressing entitled customers and teen worker issues.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    “Now, if you ever walk in with a group and we say ‘no sorry we can’t take you,’” Arnold wrote. 

    “That conversation might be had with Ben, Danielle, Caitlyn or any of our other members of staff, many of whom are not decade-long seasoned hospo!”

    Café owner in apron addressing entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears at smoothie and juice shop.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    He added that his café often has to turn away large groups due to its limited seating, which is why reservations are so important.

    Café owner in kitchen calling out entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    “We have turned away thousands of people in groups of over 8,” he explained. 

    “We are not turning you away because we don’t like something about you. We are turning you away because that’s the decision that has been made for that time period on that day.”

    Arnold took the chance to address what he sees as a rise in disrespect towards hospitality workers by customers

    Café owner calls out entitled customers after leaving teen worker in tears over seating policy enforcement.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    For the owner, the situation was about more than just the momentary pain of seeing one of his staff reduced to tears.

    It reflected what he sees as a growing erosion of respect toward hospitality and service workers, who he believes are being disrespected and attacked now more than ever.

    Teen café workers serve customers at counter in a busy coffee shop highlighting entitled customer behavior challenges.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    “The future of hospitality is standing in front of you,” he said, emphasizing that much of his team is made up of junior staff, many of whom are having their first experience in the labor market. 

    Social media comment praising café owner for standing up to entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.

    Social media comment supporting café owner calling out entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.

    “If you burn them now our industry is over,” he added. “The people who will own and operate the venues you will want to go to in 10 or 20 years… will be gone if this is what they face.”

    Café owner cooking at grill, addressing entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears at the café.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    Arnold concluded his post with a reminder that his establishment’s policies are non-negotiable and that any issues a client might have with them should be brought directly to him.

    “Once again, no just means no. We do not need to give you a reason why,” he wrote.

    Netizens congratulated the business owner for standing up for his junior staff members

    Café owner preparing food outdoors, addressing entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    The community swiftly rallied around Arnold’s message, with many sharing their stories of both seeing and experiencing mistreatment towards hospitality workers.

    “Well said. The stories I hear about the way some entitled people treat young staff, kids who are actually out there having a go and contributing to their community, are absolutely disgraceful,” a reader wrote.

    “Thank you Ben. Hopefully your staff member regains their confidence,” another added, while others encouraged the owner to keep “calling out the bullies who think they are so smart when in a group.”

    Café exterior with a sign promoting Father's Day bookings, highlighting café owner addressing entitled customers and teen worker emotions.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    Arnold’s post touched on a broader issue facing the hospitality industry around the world. 

    With businesses and customers feeling the pressure from rising costs, lowered standards, and hostile interactions, even venues as large as McDonald’s have been forced to implement unprecedented measures.

    Small café interior with bar stools and smoothie counter, highlighting entitled customers impacting teen worker emotions.

    Image credits: My Little Kitchen / Facebook

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, specific McDonald’s restaurants in the US and UK have implemented a ban on students under 18 from eating inside after 5 pm unless accompanied by an adult.

    According to a spokesperson, the measure was implemented after staff were subjected to “verbal and physical abuse” from customers.

    “A boss I’d like to work for.” Netizens praised Arnold for defending his employees

    Facebook comment from café owner calling out entitled customers who upset a teen worker, emphasizing no means no policy.

    Comment from Vicki Renner expressing support for upset café staff after entitled customers left teen worker in tears.

    Comment praising café owner for supporting staff after entitled customers upset teen worker, emphasizing no means no message.

    Comment by Neil Florence supporting café owner calling out entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.

    Comment discussing entitled customers upsetting a teen café worker and highlighting the importance of respecting staff.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a statement about entitled customers and a teen worker's emotional experience at a café.

    Comment about rude entitled customers and respect for café worker's feelings after incident with teen employee.

    Comment from Dwayn Lythgo wishing for a rating system for entitled café customers who upset a teen worker.

    Comment praising café owner for standing up for teen worker after entitled customers upset them, shown in social media reply.

    Comment from Val Duff criticizing entitled customers lacking respect and manners, supporting café owner defending teen worker.

    Facebook comment praising a café owner for standing up to entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears.

    Comment praising young staff at café after entitled customers upset teen worker, calling out disrespectful behavior.

    Screenshot of a comment supporting café owner standing up to entitled customers after teen worker was left in tears

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment supporting a café owner calling out entitled customers after a teen worker was left in tears.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of times, this is the junior support staff's first job so cut them some slack, will ya? My first job was in a diner and all the customers were very understanding + didn't give me a hard time if I messed up an order.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
