2 Drinks, 10 People: Cafe Kicks Out Non-Paying Clients, So They Retaliate With Negative Reviews
Independent cafes not only fill us with caffeine, but they also provide us with space to work, socialize, and unwind.
However, different establishments have different rules about how long can you linger there without coming to the counter.
Recently, SLO BAR Cafe in Bacolod, Philippines, asked a group of ten students to leave, after they bought just two drinks but ended up taking up three tables.
Feeling hurt, the friends then retaliated, flooding the joint with bad online reviews. So in an attempt to save their reputation, the local business had nothing to do but make the matter public, and turned to social media to describe the situation in detail.
More info: Instagram
SLO BAR Cafe in Bacolod, Philippines, has invested a lot of effort into creating a welcoming atmosphere
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
But lately, it has been getting a swarm of negative online reviews
Image credits: higgijns
Image credits: higgijns
The cafe took to social media to defend itself and its staff
Image credits: slobar.cafe
And explained that all of the criticism comes from the same group of people
Image credits: slobar.cafe
Image credits: slobar.cafe
Image credits: slobar.cafe
They included their followers in the conversation
Image credits: slobar.cafe