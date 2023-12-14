ADVERTISEMENT

Independent cafes not only fill us with caffeine, but they also provide us with space to work, socialize, and unwind.

However, different establishments have different rules about how long can you linger there without coming to the counter.

Recently, SLO BAR Cafe in Bacolod, Philippines, asked a group of ten students to leave, after they bought just two drinks but ended up taking up three tables.

Feeling hurt, the friends then retaliated, flooding the joint with bad online reviews. So in an attempt to save their reputation, the local business had nothing to do but make the matter public, and turned to social media to describe the situation in detail.

More info: Instagram

SLO BAR Cafe in Bacolod, Philippines, has invested a lot of effort into creating a welcoming atmosphere

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

But lately, it has been getting a swarm of negative online reviews

Image credits: higgijns

Image credits: higgijns

The cafe took to social media to defend itself and its staff

Image credits: slobar.cafe

And explained that all of the criticism comes from the same group of people

Image credits: slobar.cafe

Image credits: slobar.cafe

Image credits: slobar.cafe

They included their followers in the conversation

Image credits: slobar.cafe

And people expressed support for the business