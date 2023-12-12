ADVERTISEMENT

While people had always suspected Bryan Adams’ iconic 1984 hit Summer Of ‘69 was about, as its title might sound like, the rocker’s epic summers in the late 1960s, the actual meaning has finally come out from the musician himself.

Bryan reportedly admitted he was going to call the song Best Days Of My Life, but chose to instead reference the sex position 69.

The Canadian music star told the Sunday Times: “Well, I was going to call the song Best Days of My Life but mentioning ’69’ felt a bit more provocative. Isn’t this talk a bit sexy for breakfast time?”

Bryan Adams has explained the true meaning behind his iconic song “Summer Of ’69,” revealing that it “has nothing to do” with the actual year

Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Image credits: bryanadams

Image credits: Bryan Adams

Upon being asked about the actual “best days of his life”, the 64-year-old singer further stated: “Oh, the best days are now, always now. When I wrote that song I was trying hard to imagine or fantasize what life would hold, but I’m there now and, you know, it’s great.”

This might’ve come as a shock to some fans. However, Bryan had already alluded to the true meaning of his song in 2008, when he reportedly said: “There is a slight misconception it’s about a year, but it’s not… ’69’ has nothing to do about a year, it has to do with a sexual position.”



“There is a slight misconception it’s about a year, but it’s not… ’69’ has nothing to do about a year, it has to do with a sexual position,” the rockstar said

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bryan Adams

Image credits: Bryan Adams

“At the end of the song, the lyric says that ‘it’s me and my baby in a 69’. You’d have to be pretty thick in the ears if you couldn’t get that lyric.”

The musician later admitted: “I only ever wrote that title because it made me laugh.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Summer Of ‘69’s co-writer, Jim Vallance, reiterated that the end of the track was merely a sexy reference and that for him, the song was really about the year in itself.

He reportedly explained: “I don’t pretend to speak for Bryan. Two of us wrote the song… Maybe he was thinking about something completely different… but I was thinking about that amazing summer when I turned 17.”

The hit’s co-writer, Jim Vallance, had a completely different vision about the song, and said it immortalized the “amazing summer” when he turned 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bryan Adams

Bryan’s saucy claims about the song might come as an unexpected revelation given an awkward conversation he had last year, in which he declined to discuss the track.

During the promotion of his 15th album So Happy It Hurts, he was reportedly asked by a journalist: “1969, though, it was a pretty big year in history. The moon landing, Woodstock. But you were just a kid back then, so what is the story behind Summer of ’69?”

The music star then strangely replied: ”’I don’t want to talk about that. I want to talk about the new album. That’s why I’m here.”

Image credits: Bryan Adams

You can watch the iconic song’s music video below:

Image credits: Bryan Adams

A fan recently interrupted Bryan by hopping on stage during a performance of the song

This past July, Bryan’s summer of 2023 might’ve been an ironic nod to his song. While he was performing Summer of ’69 at his Salt Lake City concert, an unruly concertgoer hopped on stage and took the concert by storm, Fox News reported.

Clips of the incident showed the singer quickly moving away from the microphone, as the culprit began singing: “Bought it at the five and dime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT