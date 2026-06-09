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Every workplace has its annoying rules, but sometimes one hears horror stories of managers monitoring every keystroke or timing bathroom breaks down to the second. Unfortunately, it’s not always enough to just suggest it’s a case of greedy management.

We’ve put together a list of posts showcasing and highlighting the rather dystopian and depressing reality of life in or around late stage capitalism. So get comfortable, make sure your boss isn’t watching as you scroll through, upvote the most poignant examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Call Is Coming From Inside The House

Homeless tents labeled as future housing plans under communism in capitalism critique

Post-Narrow Report

14points
POST
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    #2

    Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism

    Tweets explaining socialism feeding kids versus capitalism making kids do work and stealing

    Stotallytob3r Report

    13points
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    #3

    End Capitalism

    Tweet calls for no more billionaires with wealth redirected to schools and healthcare.

    flappingmeat Report

    13points
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    #4

    Here We Are

    Tweet criticizing billionaire power over minors compared to food stamp restrictions

    Anarimus Report

    12points
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    #5

    Harsh Reality

    Tweet explaining billionaires do not create jobs, they capitalize profits in late stage capitalism

    Dumb-Briyani Report

    12points
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    #6

    Not Wanting A Job One Feels Degraded By Is Not A Valid Definition Of Laziness.

    Post argues laziness is a capitalist myth shaming chronically ill, disabled and exhausted people

    ClapBackBetty Report

    12points
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    #7

    Capitalism Isn't The Free Win You'd Like It To Be

    Tweet discussing dating collapse and women pushing marriage later in free market

    bvheide1288 Report

    12points
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    #8

    Engineered Poverty

    Comparison of cost of living shows engineered poverty over inflation

    momsvaginaresearcher Report

    12points
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    #9

    Beware When Billionaires Offer You "Free" Stuff

    Tweet discussing why social media and AI are free in a capitalist world

    zzill6 Report

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    #10

    No Crumbs Left

    Comparison of advanced stage capitalism showing luxury homes versus poverty and garbage

    AlanRMacLeod Report

    12points
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    #11

    Capitalism Is So Good

    Tweet criticizes capitalism's harm to Earth within brief existence under late stage capitalism

    OrevaZSN Report

    11points
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    #12

    They Don't Care. We Are Only Human Capital

    Twitter thread discusses Army service impact and loss of a soldier to Iraq war

    SammeyLobs Report

    11points
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    #13

    This Can Only Go Well

    Tweet discussing capitalism charging for air referencing environmental and economic issues

    Doctor_Confident Report

    11points
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    #14

    Capitalism’s Greatest Gaslighting Lie

    Tweet describing capitalism gaslighting people about money hard work and systemic poverty

    LuckyBastard001 Report

    11points
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    #15

    This Story Shouldn't Make Anyone "Feel Good". We Should All Be Outraged That This Happens In America

    Elderly man works as grocery bagger to pay late wife's medical debt

    zzill6 Report

    11points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    We No Longer Work To Live, We Simply Work To Survive

    Tweet about rising housing costs and unaffordability despite career advancement in late stage capitalism

    BelleAriel Report

    11points
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    #17

    Capitalism Doesn’t Reward Hard Work. It Punishes It

    Tech bro contrasts high tech salary with medical assistant hard work under late stage capitalism

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    11points
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    #18

    You Missed Your Window. Now You're A Renter For Life

    User regrets not buying a house in 2008 instead of being in seventh grade

    christopher123454321 Report

    11points
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    #19

    There Is No Nonprofit That Can Replace Medicare For All

    Social worker compares job to janitor for capitalism, system rotten to the core

    kevinmrr Report

    11points
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    #20

    Deporting Immigrants Will Not Solve America's Problems

    Tweet states immigrants aren't the problem, capitalism's wealth centralization is

    zzill6 Report

    11points
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    #21

    Life's Just A Transaction

    Man saluting with text about transferring wealth from boss to landlord under late stage capitalism

    NiroopParker Report

    11points
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    #22

    Capitalism Only Exists To Stand Between People And Help

    Tweet comparing socialism to fire department and capitalism to insurance denying claims

    RosethornRanger Report

    10points
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    #23

    Capitalism Is Designed To Enrich The Ruling Class

    Post highlights hunger and houselessness as results of capitalism and policy

    5upralapsarian Report

    10points
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    #24

    Capitalism Doesn't Solve Problems. It Creates Problems

    Capitalism relocates poverty and slums, highlighting social issues in late stage capitalism

    zzill6 Report

    10points
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    #25

    If Our System Rewarded Hard Work

    Tweet explains capitalism doesn't reward skill, talent, or hard work according to late stage capitalism.

    zzill6 Report

    10points
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    #26

    Cuba Blackout Being Censored On Us Social Media Platforms

    TikTok censors Cuba blackout search due to US blockade under late stage capitalism

    SuspndAgn Report

    10points
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    #27

    Capitalism At Its Finest

    Whole Foods CEO earns nine million dollars an hour highlighting capitalism wage gap

    Dayofdev Report

    10points
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    #28

    Welcome To A Capitalism Where You Pay For Them Promoting To You

    Reddit post complains Samsung TV is expensive advertising billboard with no opt-out under late stage capitalism

    TraditionalDepth6924 Report

    10points
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    #29

    Dictatorship Of Capital In Action

    Corporate media framing rail strike reveals dictatorship of capital in late stage capitalism

    zzill6 Report

    10points
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    #30

    Meanwhile, Capitalism Forces The Media To Blame Millennials For Not Purchasing Houses Or Diamonds Or Cars... With What Money? The 1% Steal It All! From Us

    Tweet blaming capitalism for poverty due to inflation, stagnant wages, and tax evasion

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    10points
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    #31

    The Ruling Class Should Be Afraid

    Tweet on ruling class panic as Millennials and Gen Z reject capitalism values

    zzill6 Report

    10points
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    #32

    Landlords Do Not Provide Housing. We Will Never Have Affordable Housing Until We Eliminate Corporate Landlords

    Rent hike exploit shows housing investment greed in late stage capitalism

    zzill6 Report

    10points
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    #33

    Capitalism Is Not Freedom

    Tweet states capitalism is not freedom, highlighting struggles affording basic needs in capitalism.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    10points
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    #34

    The "Secret" Is Out

    Tweet on the control of resources by a widely known group of rich people in late stage capitalism

    zzill6 Report

    10points
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    #35

    Unfortunately It’s Going To Get Worse

    Tweet listing issues with capitalism including job loss and rising poverty

    omgsidewalks Report

    10points
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    #36

    Don't Let Them Fool You. Capitalism Isn't Democracy

    Capitalism conflated with democracy exposes propaganda in late stage capitalism

    zzill6 Report

    9points
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    #37

    No Matter What They Do Most People Will Be Living On The Edge Of Poverty By Design... That's The Beauty Of "Free Market" Capitalism

    Tweet discusses dilemmas of student debt and wages in late stage capitalism.

    poisonivy47 Report

    9points
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    #38

    Capitalism Focusing On The Important Things

    Supermarket shelf with 175 varieties of BBQ sauce illustrating late stage capitalism excess

    DeadlySpacePotatoes Report

    9points
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    #39

    Authoritarian Capitalism

    Tweet explaining capitalism and socialism economic and political systems

    TruthToPower77 Report

    9points
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    #40

    Capitalism At Its Finest

    Tweet about credit denial due to charity donations in late stage capitalism

    FalconLynx13 Report

    9points
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    #41

    Its Just That

    Discussion on how money given to poor vs rich multiplies differently under late stage capitalism

    leeleewonchu Report

    9points
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    #42

    Capitalism Doesn't Make Anything

    Labor, not capitalism, creates products like iPhones, a view on late stage capitalism

    Elbrujosalvaje Report

    9points
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    #43

    That’s Capitalism

    Tweet about inoculating kids against socialism by paying then redistributing money to siblings

    VariousBread3730 Report

    9points
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    #44

    Bro Looked At This And Said "Everyone Is Equal" LOL

    Image illustrating capitalism with wealthy elites dining while workers row below deck

    Misfett_toys Report

    9points
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    #45

    Note That The Second Pic Is Real Life And Isn't A Drawing

    Comparison image showing stark contrast between socialist citizens and leaders with example from São Paulo capitalism

    beerbellybegone Report

    9points
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    #46

    Many Such Cases

    Billionaires blame foreigners for jobs, outsource work, and profit during cost of living crisis

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    9points
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    #47

    Make It Make Sense

    Series of tweets on high costs in nursing homes, daycare, college, and unfair wages

    WinterYogurtcloset61 Report

    9points
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    #48

    8 Year Old Works To Erase Debt Of Classmates

    8-year-old boy raises over 4000 dollars with key chains to erase lunch debt in late stage capitalism

    unknown Report

    8points
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    #49

    Never Change, You Geniuses

    Tweet discussing Las Vegas tourism decline and blame in late stage capitalism

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    8points
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    #50

    "You're So Greedy" For Wanting To Enjoy Life Instead Of Struggle Through It

    Tweet criticizing the phrase money can't buy happiness in context of capitalism struggles

    BigClitMcphee Report

    8points
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    #51

    Landlords Provide Housing? Nope

    Tweet explains landlords hoard housing to drive prices higher

    davidducker Report

    8points
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    #52

    Don't Let Capitalism Win

    Tweet advises to cry on workdays and get paid, advising not to let capitalism win.

    costlypeter91 Report

    8points
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    #53

    We Do Not Hate Billionaires Enough

    Tweet on late stage capitalism highlights billionaire pay and mass layoffs after Paramount Warner Bros merger

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    7points
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    #54

    “Capitalism Without A Basic Income Floor Is Violence”

    Tweet about capitalism and basic income floor related to late stage capitalism

    idapitbwidiuatabip Report

    7points
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    #55

    "Feel Good" Stories

    Post about teacher's sick days and working class dystopia in capitalism

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    7points
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