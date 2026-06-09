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Every workplace has its annoying rules, but sometimes one hears horror stories of managers monitoring every keystroke or timing bathroom breaks down to the second. Unfortunately, it’s not always enough to just suggest it’s a case of greedy management.

We’ve put together a list of posts showcasing and highlighting the rather dystopian and depressing reality of life in or around late stage capitalism. So get comfortable, make sure your boss isn’t watching as you scroll through, upvote the most poignant examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.