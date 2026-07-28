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I have lived with my brother a couple of times as an adult, including one month at his place while I searched for an apartment after moving to the city where he lived. Clear rules and boundaries made every stay easier, especially when sharing a home meant adjusting to different habits and expectations.

Rules and boundaries are exactly what was missing in the following story. Our Original Poster (OP) worked 12-hour shifts while raising her son, while her adult brother stayed with them for eight months without working. He repeatedly ate their groceries, and after warnings failed, the OP took matters into her own hands, only to spark a sibling feud with her brother.

More info: Reddit

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Family drama often arises when entitled relatives ignore boundaries, especially under the pressure of shared homes

Image credits: andreypopov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author housed her jobless brother for months while working 12-hour shifts to provide groceries for her son

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Image credits: artfolio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After repeated food theft, the author finally locked her fridge and pantry to protect groceries meant for her own household

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Image credits: Conscious_Iron2984

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Her brother went ballistic and turned violent, then threatened her with calling CPS after she secured the food

The narrator is a hard-working parent who endures 12-hour shifts at a 24-hour gas station while raising her son. Since the bus doesn’t run early enough and she has no car, she walks regularly to the station at 5 a.m. to buy fresh groceries using her tips and food assistance. On top of this, her adult brother has been living with them for 8 months after his girlfriend kicked him out.

That’s not the worst part. Instead of finding a job, the OP’s brother spends his days sitting outside and waiting for payday loans. The problem started when, one day, she returned home to find her hard-earned groceries gone. She found out her brother eats everything in one sitting, leaving her and her son with nothing. After this happened four times in two weeks, she finally had enough.

The OP installed a padlock on the fridge and a lockbox for the pantry. Her brother exploded in anger, accusing her of starving him and claiming food bought with government assistance was not really hers. He insisted she had no right to lock it away from him, despite repeatedly eating groceries meant for her and her son. He later punched a hole in the wall beside the lockbox during the argument.​

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Then her brother threatened to call CPS, claiming she withheld food from the household. A family friend also criticized her for locking food away from her own brother during his “time of need.” Overwhelmed by the situation, the narrator questioned desperately whether she was wrong for protecting food she bought to feed herself and her child.

Image credits: Flowo / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Although it sounds absurd, food theft appears far more common than expected, especially in environments where you wouldn’t expect your meals to be taken away. For example, office kitchens experience similar problems, with 1 out of 5 people admitting they stole someone else’s lunch. If people cross these boundaries in a professional environment, imagine what they do where they feel entitled.

Healthy family boundaries matter just as much. The OP first told her brother his behavior was unacceptable, yet he ignored her concerns and continued consuming groceries meant for the narrator and her son. After the brother repeatedly ignored her requests, she took drastic action by placing locks on the fridge and pantry, creating a physical boundary where verbal requests failed.

We don’t want to judge in such a delicate situation, but netizens advised the OP to remove her brother from the home. Expert lawyers state that removing a family member from your own home may begin with calmly asking them to leave before progressing toward formal notice when necessary. The same process that the author did with food: communication first, action later.

Indeed, if speaking and verbal efforts fail, professional assistance may become necessary. This article gives specialized legal advice and recommends professional involvement when family disputes become especially heated. Ideally, the OP should be able to resolve this conflict with her brother without permanently damaging their relationship, but if that fails, an expert should be asked to intervene.

Was the sister right to lock up the food, or should she have helped her brother anyway? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The community rushed to side with the author, agreeing her brother crossed the line and encouraging her to kick him out