Living with a roommate is a rite of passage for many college students. But while some roommates become lifelong friends, others—well, let’s just say they test your patience.

One woman took to Reddit to share a story about how her roommate—and his friends—kept eating her food, despite her repeated pleas to stop. After one too many stolen meals, she reached her breaking point and decided to get even. Keep reading to find out what petty revenge she came up with.

The woman’s college roommate kept stealing her food

Image credits: wayhomestudioo/Envato (not the actual photo)

So, she decided to get back at him by selling all of his books

Image credits: bialasiewicz/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Willing-Ad-4088

People in the comments applauded the woman, calling it the perfect revenge

