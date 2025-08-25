ADVERTISEMENT

Family relationships aren't about avoiding conflict. (It's hard to imagine how people who spend so much time together could ever do that.) They're about resolving it. But sometimes, siblings act in such infuriating ways, you have to wonder if they're doing it on purpose.

From "borrowing" clothes without asking to shamelessly taking the last slice of pizza because they believe they truly "deserve" it, sibling entitlement knows no bounds. The photos ahead perfectly capture the eye rolls, complaints, and petty arguments that inevitably come with having brothers and sisters.

#1

My Brother Borrowed One Of My Books And This Is How I Got It Back

Gallery mode Worn paperback book with creased spine held in hand showing signs of frequent use and sibling shenanigans.

He literally does not care. He seemed to think it was funny. He didn't even apologize, like at least say you're sorry.

Hopeful_Canary1348 Report

    #2

    A Bucket Of "Rotten" Cherries My Sister Told Me To Throw Out

    Gallery mode A close-up of fresh red cherries with green leaves in a bowl, illustrating sibling shenanigans and playful moments.

    Saved them last second, gonna wash them and have yumies for days. They were harvested TODAY. She picked up the nicest-looking ones and set them on the table in a bowl. I hate seeing food go to waste like that.

    Kaputek Report

    #3

    Sister Destroyed 3D Puzzle That Took 3 Months To Make

    Gallery mode Miniature chocolatier model before and after sibling shenanigans causing extensive damage and disarray.

    My sister is 25, and she woke up in a bad mood that day and let it out on me. She apologized later, but the damage is done.

    Accomplished_Bar1745 Report

    #4

    My Sister Expects Me To Buy Her A Bottle Of Water And Deliver It To Her Class Instead Of Walking Up To A Water Fountain

    Gallery mode Sibling text conversation showing demands and frustration over water, highlighting typical sibling shenanigans and conflicts.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    My Brother Only Eats The Cheese Packets In The Instant Mac And Cheese, And Then Puts It Back On The Shelf

    Gallery mode Several torn open food boxes in a pantry, illustrating sibling shenanigans and the chaos they create.

    He just tears open the packet and sprinkles it into his mouth.

    waffles-are-tastee Report

    #6

    My Unemployed Brother Asking Me To Order Him A Pizza

    Gallery mode Screenshot of a sibling text conversation about ordering a pizza with multiple toppings and playful negotiation.

    Zaige Report

    #7

    I Left A Towel At My Brother’s House

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing sibling shenanigans about sending a towel back after it was used to soak up garage oil.

    I guess he can keep it now. It’s from a matching set. Quite a nice towel too.

    Prince_Breakfast Report

    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wow, I am a mechanic. I would never use non-old towel in the garage

    #8

    I Let My Brother Use My Room While I Went On Vacation And Came Back To A Broken TV

    Gallery mode TV screen with cracked display showing streaming apps, likely the result of sibling shenanigans captured in funny photos.

    My younger brother asked if he can stay in my room while I went away for three nights. He moved his pc in and slept here. I came back to a few dishes scattered and some water bottles around the room. Okay… annoying but no big deal. Turned on my tv and the screen is messed up. I asked him what happened and I won’t get mad but he said he did nothing. My tv had no problems at all before leaving. I’m crying out of frustration.

    bananakitty69 Report

    #9

    How My Brother Told Me Our Family Dog Passed Away

    Gallery mode Text message exchange about surprising news, showing sibling interaction and reaction to unexpected information.

    The childhood dog died today. I live across the country, and no one except my brother decided to tell me about it. I feel he could have done a better job at breaking the news to me.

    european-garbage Report

    #10

    My Brother Has 6 Open Bottles Of Mayo In The Fridge

    Gallery mode Multiple squeezed condiment bottles lined up in a fridge door shelf, showcasing sibling shenanigans and food mess.

    JackJake94 Report

    #11

    My Sister Just Dumped A Bunch Of Food On My Bed, How Should I Get Revenge?

    Gallery mode Unmade bed with gray sheets and pillows, covered in scattered food crumbs showing sibling shenanigans mess.

    ABNoble Report

    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get you some metal shavings from the shop. Sit nicely in all sort of fabrics. Woolen jersey, inside, perhaps?

    #12

    Brother Is Mad Because He Got A Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family And Somehow It’s My Fault

    Gallery mode Text message conversation showing sibling disagreement about wanting a truck instead of a car, highlighting sibling shenanigans.

    isa_chan Report

    #13

    I Wouldn’t Let My Older Sister (Who Lives At Home) Eat My Food

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing sibling shenanigans about money, food, and personal problems in a humorous conversation.

    Ah, that’s my fault. There’s food at my parents' house, where she lives, but it’s all organic, and my sister doesn’t want that. She wants the pasta my roommate has.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    The "Pale Blue" Dress My Sister Bought For My Wedding

    Gallery mode Woman modeling a pale blue maxi dress in a studio setting, unrelated to sibling shenanigans photos.

    The dress code also explicitly says: no light/pale colors. My mother apparently also doesn't see a problem with it.

    Next-Ad485 Report

    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    throw red wine over it when she arrives. Also on your mother's. Apologize. Twice.

    #15

    I Asked My Sister To Close The Pack So It Wouldn't Dry Out

    Gallery mode Packaged tortillas secured with clips on a marble countertop, part of 68 people who wish they didn’t have a sibling photos.

    My sister is just the "good enough" type. She has a learning disability, and she does a good job once she has clear instructions.

    IWannaPetARacoon Report

    #16

    It Didn’t Even Survive The Car Trip Home

    Gallery mode Metallic balls tangled in strings on a Newton’s cradle demonstrating sibling shenanigans and playful chaos.

    My 3-year-old brother decided he wanted to play with my mini Newton's cradle that I won at an arcade, and got it tangled by the time we got home.

    EmbarrassedEmotion36 Report

    #17

    My Brother Put Light Brown Sugar Into The Same Container As Dark Brown Sugar, Claiming It Didn't Matter Since They Were Both Sugar

    Gallery mode Hand holding a large container with a mix of two different powders, illustrating a sibling shenanigans moment.

    It matters because light brown sugar tastes plain and dark brown sugar has more of a mollasses taste. Also it matters in baking and cooking.

    MKthegayburr Report

    #18

    My Little Brother Made Paper Dolls Out Of My Violin Notes

    Gallery mode Paper cutout of connected figures lying on a white surface, illustrating sibling shenanigans humorously.

    My mum didn't care what paper he used.

    The_Riddle_Fairy Report

    Sarah
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex got a phone call and had to write down a number(over 20 yrs ago where it was basic mobile phone or landline so had to write notes). I was at work The absolute selfish , coudknt care less, didn’t even apologise d**k - just said he needed paper, he picked What was easiest at hand on the table-my university graduation scroll from trinity, Dublin .ireland, said he didn’t need to apologise - he needed paper. So there is my parchment forever destroyed Nd can’t be framed . Some people are truly awful with no sense of responsibility or consciousness

    #19

    Little Brother Jammed It In There And Now We Can’t Get It Out

    Gallery mode Kitchen sink with a potato masher stuck in the drain, showing a sibling shenanigans prank in everyday life.

    Wayto_obsessed Report

    #20

    My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “TikTok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

    Gallery mode Microwave with red food stains inside and damage on the door, showing sibling shenanigans gone wrong.

    Agent-Ace Report

    #21

    How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste

    Gallery mode Tube of black paint squeezed messily from the cap, placed in a cup with makeup brushes, sibling shenanigans captured.

    SilverWolfxx088 Report

    #22

    Dishwasher Is Broken. We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House. Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days

    Gallery mode Messy kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes and utensils, showing sibling shenanigans and household chaos.

    After I realized this was gonna just keep piling up, I now have a set of dishes put aside, and that's all I'm gonna be using.

    SwordGoSwish Report

    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it's one sibling per day, then it should only be one day "deep"

    #23

    My Brother Insists On Showering, Blasting Show Tunes, And Leaving The Light On In Our Shared Bathroom. It Is 1:30 AM

    Gallery mode Dimly lit bedroom with door slightly open allowing light inside, illustrating sibling shenanigans in a dark setting.

    not_happy_ Report

    #24

    I Want To Vaporize My Little Brother

    Gallery mode Damaged handheld gaming device with a broken screen and detached stylus, a sibling shenanigan captured in a photo.

    Depresso_espresso237 Report

    #25

    Asked My Brother To Park My Car In The Driveway After He Borrowed It. He Chose To Park It On The Street Instead. Woke Up To This Dolly

    Gallery mode White car with visible dents and scratches on the side, showing sibling shenanigans causing minor vehicle damage.

    Oh yeah, he’s already insisted that it was there before he borrowed it….

    alonso1511 Report

    #26

    My Bohemian Brother Came To Christmas And Took A Shower. This Is What He Left Behind

    Gallery mode Bathtub filled with dirty water and debris, illustrating sibling shenanigans from the 68 people who wish they didn’t have a sibling.

    The interesting thing is that he didn’t smell before the shower. Frankly, he looked clean, but the residue left behind would beg to differ.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    My Rude Sister Asking If She Can Stay At My Place

    Gallery mode Text message conversation showing sibling shenanigans about visit length and Airbnb expenses in a humorous exchange.

    Her boyfriend lives with his parents. I’m the only one she knows with my own place and she does this all the time.

    mistertoasty_buns Report

    #28

    My Sister Only Uses The White Part Of The Spring Onions.... She Was Going To Throw This Out

    Gallery mode Hand holding a bunch of green onions with a person chopping vegetables in the kitchen showing sibling shenanigans.

    toiletghost Report

    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    actually, why not? Depends on the dish. But use the excess later

    #29

    My Sister (25) Took My Beater To Work And Sent Me This. She Won't Tell Me When It Happened Or How Long It Took For Her To Pull Over

    Gallery mode Flat tire on a red car showing damage and shenanigans caused by sibling mischief captured in a candid photo.

    I travel for work, the last time I saw the car was 2 weeks ago for maybe like 2 hours. And before that, maybe 2 months prior. Car was fine as I had just roasted the tires and done an oil change.

    Turns out she's been using my car without asking. I just got home late yesterday and now have a trip to my parents' place at some point today as she refuses to bring the car over.

    Bittensoul Report

    #30

    How My Sister Cuts The Stems Off Of Strawberries

    Gallery mode Hand holding two strawberry halves resembling fingers in a funny sibling shenanigans photo.

    She leaves them on the counter like all of her fruit peels and trash.

    clownfantasy Report

    #31

    My Sister Broke My Phones Screen Because I Told Her To Clean Her Room

    Gallery mode Broken smartphone with a shattered screen resting on a patterned fabric couch, illustrating sibling shenanigans.

    This phone has been alive for 10 years with little to no problems, and that isn't starting today.

    thehollowwoodman Report

    #32

    Asked My Brother To Make Sure To Put A Clip On The Chips Before Putting Them Back And I Opened The Cabinet To See This

    Gallery mode Flamin Hot Cheetos bag clipped with a white clip on a speckled white countertop, snack photo shenanigans.

    He wasn’t planning on finishing them. He left them unclipped in my cabinet and was about to go home. I live in my own apartment.

    wormieguillotine Report

    #33

    Loaned My Sister A Few Thousand Dollars Of My Work Camera Equipment So She And Her Friend Could Take Graduation Photos. This Is The Exchange That Followed

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing sibling shenanigans and conflict over borrowing and handling personal items and photos.

    roguespectre67 Report

    #34

    My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books

    Gallery mode Manga-style characters on tennis court with colorful doodles, highlighting sibling shenanigans and playful rivalry moments.

    hauntedbytheghost_ Report

    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually why is this kinda cute if the kid is really little?

    #35

    The Amount Of Steak (Left) My Brother And His Girlfriend Consider Inedible Due To Fat

    Gallery mode Raw chopped beef meat pieces in plastic containers on a kitchen countertop showing sibling shenanigans.

    Noss__ Report

    #36

    My Gym Rat Brother Borrowed My Earphones. This Is The State They Came Back In

    Gallery mode Close-up of a hand holding a damaged earbud, illustrating sibling shenanigans from people who wish they didn’t have a sibling.

    The thing is, he borrowed them without permission.

    Thatone_swimpro1 Report

    #37

    My Brother Backpedaled After Agreeing To Give Me A Ride To Finals After My Car Broke Down

    Gallery mode Text message conversation showing sibling shenanigans involving delays, money requests, and last-minute plans in a humorous exchange.

    I am the only member of my family that isn't a feral stray, if I'm honest.

    HungusRex Report

    #38

    Sister Plugged Charger In Not Knowing What Was In Between The Plugs

    Gallery mode Electrical outlet with a device held by hand showing a foil-wrapped object, illustrating sibling shenanigans and mishaps.

    Heard a loud snap, next thing I knew 2/3 of the apartment is dark, and now I can’t microwave my spaghetti o’s…

    Sharp_Isopod_7135 Report

    #39

    Lent My Sister My Laptop To Play Roblox, This Is What I Got Back

    Gallery mode Broken laptop screen showing colorful vertical and horizontal lines, a sibling shenanigans mishap captured in a photo.

    I will not be giving anything of value to her for the foreseeable future.

    krushna1 Report

    #40

    My Sister Refuses To Take Her Dirty Clothes Out Of Our Already Small Shared Bathroom

    Gallery mode Pile of clothes in a corner with a hidden sibling among the shenanigans, highlighting sibling prank moments.

    HackingDuck Report

    #41

    The Way My Brother Eats Ice Cream

    Gallery mode Half-eaten container of orange ice cream showing a rectangular hole in the middle from sibling shenanigans.

    ForTeh_Motherland Report

    #42

    Brother Borrowed My Van For A Road Trip. Left With A Full Tank, Brought It Back Almost Empty

    Gallery mode Car dashboard showing temperature at 91°F, max cold air conditioning, and distance to empty at 1 mile in a hot environment.

    It says one mile, but there’s probably a good 25 left.

    SurpriseItsFine Report

    #43

    The Amount Of Orange Juice My Brother Left In The Fridge

    Gallery mode Hand holding a nearly empty glass with a small amount of orange liquid inside, sibling shenanigans concept.

    Threezero03 Report

    #44

    My Sister Dumped Separate Packs Of Watercolor And Acrylic Paints Into A Box, And Now I Can’t Tell Them Apart

    Gallery mode Two tubes of peach-colored artist series paint held in a hand, showcasing sibling shenanigans with identical items.

    They’re new, so I’ll have to open at least half of them to check which is which…

    Beginning-Spell6662 Report

    #45

    Sister Refuses To Actually Clean Litter Room

    Gallery mode Sand spilled on carpet and two bags filled with sand showing sibling shenanigans causing mess indoors

    This is what it looks like right now (the spots that are cleaner in 1st photo is where the litter boxes used to be I moved them to start cleaning). My sister and I both have a cat, so we both take care of the cats. I do the food and water, and she does the litter boxes. She's been fussed at by our mom more than just once, and she says she'll clean it, then she never does.

    This same thing happened when I used to do the litter, and she used to do the water and food bowls. She wouldn't keep those clean or feed them for half a day, and it got to the point algae kept forming in their water bowl cause she'd never clean it, so I offered to switch since she said I had the easier task, so we did.

    Well, guess we can see how that turned out. I've also offered to just do all cat chores, but we got in an argument over that because I told her she could just take my other chore of doing the bathroom, trashcan, and I'd do both cat chores.
    She didn't want to, though, because she says our mom would get mad. The thing is, our mom is angry anyway cause she won't clean it, and now I'm stuck cleaning it and dealing with the fact she's gonna yell at me later for cleaning it.

    Squishmallow_3 Report

    #46

    My Sister Stole My Mouse Pad, Used It As A Fidget, Bent It, And Left It On The Floor Covered In Snotty Tissues

    Gallery mode Hand holding a curved black object indoors, captured for sibling shenanigans photo collection.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Sister Promised She’d Take The Chicken Out Of The Oven While I Took A Bath And Relaxed After Driving All Day

    Gallery mode Burnt food in a baking dish, showing a cooking fail that fits with sibling shenanigans and kitchen mishaps.

    I grabbed it after smelling a bit of smoke. The sauce around it was boiling! It’s actually alright if you peel back the charred part, and it’s super tender, so thankfully it wasn’t completely ruined! In her words, “It’s definitely edible, so that means it’s fine.” She’s really sorry about it, and her quotes were a joke lol, thankfully it was saved.

    youlooklikeabirdUwU Report

    #48

    My Sister Always Leaves Some Drink In The Bottle So She Doesn't Have To Throw It Away

    Gallery mode Half-empty Pepsi bottle on a kitchen counter with various items in the background, illustrating sibling shenanigans.

    Quirky_Night9627 Report

    #49

    My Sister Mixed M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Caramel M&M's, Skittles, And Sour Skittles

    Gallery mode Colorful candy pieces in a red bowl on a speckled countertop, illustrating sibling shenanigans with treats.

    WolfDawnYT-6849 Report

    #50

    The AirPods My Sister Got Me As A “Gift”

    Gallery mode Dirty AirPods case held open showing dirt and debris inside, illustrating sibling shenanigans and mischief moments.

    She also gave it to me for “Christmas” two weeks late, but bought literally everyone else in my family something new.

    Eldritch_Skirmisher Report

    #51

    The Way My Sister Eats Mozerella Sticks

    Gallery mode Hand holding a hollow fried snack, highlighting quirks shared by people who wish they didn’t have a sibling.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    The Most Annoying Sibling

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing sibling shenanigans with insults, Xbox threats, and playful banter over a drink.

    keironridley56 Report

    #53

    My Sister Did This To Me Today After She Yelled For 15 Seconds Because I Asked Her To Stop Singing So Loudly. She Is 25. I Am 15

    Gallery mode Close-up of a person's arm with red scratch marks, showing sibling shenanigans visible on the skin.

    She bites, slaps, and scratches. She even punched my shoulder, and I was like, "Really? Didn't feel a thing."

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    After A Long Shift At Work, I Had This Gem Waiting For Me From My Sister Who Refuses To Pay For Petrol And Who Now Refuses To Pay Me For The Wine I Bought Her

    Gallery mode Text conversation showing a sibling asking for wine urgently and insisting not to call during the exchange.

    I got her to pay me back in full, and I have gotten extra money from her to cover my fuel expense for this week.

    SuperNinjaTom Report

    #55

    20-Year-Old Brother Who Is A Dropout Begs Me To Use The Car So He Can Drop Off His "Girlfriend" Who Lives 30 Miles Away

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing sibling shenanigans with arguments about trust, responsibility, and family issues in a heated conversation.

    I only ask for him to get permission from our parents and a valid reason for taking it.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    My Sister Wants Me And My Brother To Help Pay For Her And Her Kids To Swim At My Late Father's Pool

    Gallery mode Text message conversation about a sibling dispute over paying for pool maintenance and swimming expenses.

    Craig2G Report

    #57

    My Sibling Catches Flies And Puts Them Into The Wax Of Lit Candles

    Gallery mode Melted candle wax with burnt blackened wick remnants inside a jar, showing sibling shenanigans aftermath.

    UnusualGrass9321 Report

    #58

    My Brother Took My Charger With Him To His Work Without Asking My Permission And Argued With Me About It

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing siblings arguing about borrowing a phone charger without permission in sibling shenanigans.

    This is his first shift for this work – he’s basically sanding wood boards for tiles the whole day.

    We live in the same house. Our parents bought us our own chargers, one each, so we can charge our phones and tablets. He broke his I don’t even know how many months ago and I’ve been letting him borrow mine ever since. He hasn’t bought another one because he’ll have to pay for it himself.

    He left the house while I was still asleep this morning. I told my dad and he didn’t seem too bothered that my brother basically stole it. He just told me to go down and buy another one that he can reimburse me for. I’m of course thankful that my dad is so generous that he’d still be willing to pay for it, but I feel like he’s missing the point.

    My brother is naturally stubborn and it’s made worse because he has diagnosed level two autism. He genuinely never thinks he’s in the wrong. He thinks everyone who argues with him is gaslighting him or twisting things around. He does this sort of thing a lot, ever since we were kids. Since he was diagnosed about last year, he hasn’t been getting adequate punishment for this kind of behaviour because he can’t help it. I know it’s true, that he can’t, but it just makes me feel like he can walk all over me and not get any consequences.

    xXxHuntressxXx Report

    #59

    My Sister Threw A Brush At My Head

    Gallery mode Dark room with a cracked computer monitor showing a cityscape and a colorful backlit keyboard on the desk.

    The monitor had already been hit at the top a couple of months ago, so it was already kinda messed up. I guess the brush was the nail on the coffin, and it just gave up. If not for it already being broken, it probably wouldn’t be destroyed. The crack is only internal, no outside damage.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Little Brother Broke TV After Losing A Fortnite Match

    Gallery mode Damaged TV screen showing distorted vertical and horizontal lines, illustrating sibling shenanigans causing screen breakage.

    simples_pimple Report

    Sofia
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is something I dont understand... People doesnt know value of stuff? Let him work and repay the damage maybe he will learn

    #61

    My Sister Came To Our House In Order To Take Her Things And During That She Smashed My Monitor. I Love My Life

    Gallery mode Broken computer monitor showing a damaged anime scene, illustrating sibling shenanigans and mischief.

    My sister a**sed me since I can remember. She used to beat me, but when I got taller, she only a**sed me mentally.

    I inherited a chunk of land, and so did my mum. So we decided that we'll buy an apartment for ourselves, and my sister will buy one for herself. Time goes on, and we finally moved in here, so I felt confident, and yesterday, when she started mistreating me, I stood up for myself. She got mad and started punching me. At first, I was hesitant, but I've decided that "she has no power over me anymore, it's my apartment." So I started defending myself. She then quickly realized that I'm not as weak as I look, so she let go of me. Sister then started yelling at me, "Get the f**k out of here," and I said, "No, YOU get the f**k out of here, this is MY apartment, not yours." So she moved out to our old house (she's renting her apartment)

    Today, I had to grab some of my things from my old house because I forgot some of them. And then in my sister's room, I found my old mouse that had gone missing since the day I moved out (turned out that she took it). So today she came to my apartment to smash it. She then told me things like: "You don't have a sister anymore," or "I really hope you will die."

    Unrool Report

    #62

    Choosing Beggar Wants Her Sister's Job She Left Over 6 Months Ago

    Gallery mode Text message conversation showing sibling shenanigans about job positions and playful demands for work roles.

    Plagis20 Report

    #63

    Let My Brother Borrow Mario Kart And This Is How I Got It Back

    Gallery mode Nintendo Switch showing an error message about a game card, reflecting sibling shenanigans frustrations.

    SocietyDent Report

    #64

    I Thought My Baby Sister Was Asleep So I Closed My Eyes For Like Ten Minutes

    Gallery mode Window and wall covered in messy stains and smudges, showing sibling shenanigans captured in a candid photo.

    That right there is Caladryl, she painted the window and wall with anti-itch cream. I love my sister, but I hate babysitting her.

    MJMaggio14 Report

    #65

    Checked In With My Older Brother In Colorado Springs After The Shooting. Proceeds To Block Me

    Gallery mode Text message exchange showing sibling shenanigans with confusion and blocking over a misunderstood situation.

    He’s been having mental health issues but won’t accept help from anyone in the family. Multiple threats to attack the family if we come to Colorado to help him.

    _Firedream Report

    #66

    Let My 4-Year-Old Sister Play On My Phone And This Is What Happened

    Gallery mode Screenshot of a smartphone home screen showing numerous apps with a blurred dog photo as wallpaper, highlighting sibling shenanigans.

    My mom gave it to her when I was out because she is currently sick and will throw a tantrum if there’s no phone. My mom's phone is taken by my younger brother. I really tried to prevent it, but they won’t listen.

    intruder_710 Report

    #67

    My Sister Takes Out The Stuff From Oreo Double Stuf And Throws Them Away

    Gallery mode Partially eaten cookies inside an open package, showing separated cookie cream and biscuits in a sibling shenanigans scene.

    I mean, I'd eat them as quadruple stuf, but it's just so much sugar. So ultimately, no one eats them, and they all go to waste.

    mamara07 Report

    #68

    One Of My Siblings Dropped The Shower Cap In The Toilet And Didn’t Take It Out

    Gallery mode Toilet bowl with blue item inside in a bathroom, capturing sibling shenanigans in an unusual prank photo.

    ladiesman21700000000 Report

