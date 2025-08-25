From "borrowing" clothes without asking to shamelessly taking the last slice of pizza because they believe they truly "deserve" it, sibling entitlement knows no bounds. The photos ahead perfectly capture the eye rolls, complaints, and petty arguments that inevitably come with having brothers and sisters.

Family relationships aren't about avoiding conflict. (It's hard to imagine how people who spend so much time together could ever do that.) They're about resolving it. But sometimes, siblings act in such infuriating ways, you have to wonder if they're doing it on purpose.

#1 My Brother Borrowed One Of My Books And This Is How I Got It Back

He literally does not care. He seemed to think it was funny. He didn't even apologize, like at least say you're sorry.



#2 A Bucket Of "Rotten" Cherries My Sister Told Me To Throw Out

Saved them last second, gonna wash them and have yumies for days. They were harvested TODAY. She picked up the nicest-looking ones and set them on the table in a bowl. I hate seeing food go to waste like that.



#3 Sister Destroyed 3D Puzzle That Took 3 Months To Make

My sister is 25, and she woke up in a bad mood that day and let it out on me. She apologized later, but the damage is done.

#4 My Sister Expects Me To Buy Her A Bottle Of Water And Deliver It To Her Class Instead Of Walking Up To A Water Fountain

#5 My Brother Only Eats The Cheese Packets In The Instant Mac And Cheese, And Then Puts It Back On The Shelf

He just tears open the packet and sprinkles it into his mouth.



#6 My Unemployed Brother Asking Me To Order Him A Pizza

#7 I Left A Towel At My Brother's House

I guess he can keep it now. It's from a matching set. Quite a nice towel too.

#8 I Let My Brother Use My Room While I Went On Vacation And Came Back To A Broken TV

My younger brother asked if he can stay in my room while I went away for three nights. He moved his pc in and slept here. I came back to a few dishes scattered and some water bottles around the room. Okay… annoying but no big deal. Turned on my tv and the screen is messed up. I asked him what happened and I won't get mad but he said he did nothing. My tv had no problems at all before leaving. I'm crying out of frustration.

#9 How My Brother Told Me Our Family Dog Passed Away

The childhood dog died today. I live across the country, and no one except my brother decided to tell me about it. I feel he could have done a better job at breaking the news to me.



#10 My Brother Has 6 Open Bottles Of Mayo In The Fridge

#11 My Sister Just Dumped A Bunch Of Food On My Bed, How Should I Get Revenge?

#12 Brother Is Mad Because He Got A Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family And Somehow It's My Fault

#13 I Wouldn't Let My Older Sister (Who Lives At Home) Eat My Food

Ah, that's my fault. There's food at my parents' house, where she lives, but it's all organic, and my sister doesn't want that. She wants the pasta my roommate has.



#14 The "Pale Blue" Dress My Sister Bought For My Wedding

The dress code also explicitly says: no light/pale colors. My mother apparently also doesn't see a problem with it.

#15 I Asked My Sister To Close The Pack So It Wouldn't Dry Out

My sister is just the "good enough" type. She has a learning disability, and she does a good job once she has clear instructions.



#16 It Didn't Even Survive The Car Trip Home

My 3-year-old brother decided he wanted to play with my mini Newton's cradle that I won at an arcade, and got it tangled by the time we got home.



#17 My Brother Put Light Brown Sugar Into The Same Container As Dark Brown Sugar, Claiming It Didn't Matter Since They Were Both Sugar

It matters because light brown sugar tastes plain and dark brown sugar has more of a mollasses taste. Also it matters in baking and cooking.

#18 My Little Brother Made Paper Dolls Out Of My Violin Notes

My mum didn't care what paper he used.

#19 Little Brother Jammed It In There And Now We Can't Get It Out

#20 My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A "TikTok Life Hack" (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

#21 How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste

#22 Dishwasher Is Broken. We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House. Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days

After I realized this was gonna just keep piling up, I now have a set of dishes put aside, and that's all I'm gonna be using.



#23 My Brother Insists On Showering, Blasting Show Tunes, And Leaving The Light On In Our Shared Bathroom. It Is 1:30 AM

#24 I Want To Vaporize My Little Brother

#25 Asked My Brother To Park My Car In The Driveway After He Borrowed It. He Chose To Park It On The Street Instead. Woke Up To This Dolly

Oh yeah, he's already insisted that it was there before he borrowed it….



#26 My Bohemian Brother Came To Christmas And Took A Shower. This Is What He Left Behind

The interesting thing is that he didn't smell before the shower. Frankly, he looked clean, but the residue left behind would beg to differ.



#27 My Rude Sister Asking If She Can Stay At My Place

Her boyfriend lives with his parents. I'm the only one she knows with my own place and she does this all the time.

#28 My Sister Only Uses The White Part Of The Spring Onions.... She Was Going To Throw This Out

#29 My Sister (25) Took My Beater To Work And Sent Me This. She Won't Tell Me When It Happened Or How Long It Took For Her To Pull Over

I travel for work, the last time I saw the car was 2 weeks ago for maybe like 2 hours. And before that, maybe 2 months prior. Car was fine as I had just roasted the tires and done an oil change.



Turns out she's been using my car without asking. I just got home late yesterday and now have a trip to my parents' place at some point today as she refuses to bring the car over.

#30 How My Sister Cuts The Stems Off Of Strawberries

She leaves them on the counter like all of her fruit peels and trash.

#31 My Sister Broke My Phones Screen Because I Told Her To Clean Her Room

This phone has been alive for 10 years with little to no problems, and that isn't starting today.



#32 Asked My Brother To Make Sure To Put A Clip On The Chips Before Putting Them Back And I Opened The Cabinet To See This

He wasn't planning on finishing them. He left them unclipped in my cabinet and was about to go home. I live in my own apartment.



#33 Loaned My Sister A Few Thousand Dollars Of My Work Camera Equipment So She And Her Friend Could Take Graduation Photos. This Is The Exchange That Followed

#34 My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books

#35 The Amount Of Steak (Left) My Brother And His Girlfriend Consider Inedible Due To Fat

#36 My Gym Rat Brother Borrowed My Earphones. This Is The State They Came Back In

The thing is, he borrowed them without permission.

#37 My Brother Backpedaled After Agreeing To Give Me A Ride To Finals After My Car Broke Down

I am the only member of my family that isn't a feral stray, if I'm honest.



#38 Sister Plugged Charger In Not Knowing What Was In Between The Plugs

Heard a loud snap, next thing I knew 2/3 of the apartment is dark, and now I can't microwave my spaghetti o's…

#39 Lent My Sister My Laptop To Play Roblox, This Is What I Got Back

I will not be giving anything of value to her for the foreseeable future.



#40 My Sister Refuses To Take Her Dirty Clothes Out Of Our Already Small Shared Bathroom

#41 The Way My Brother Eats Ice Cream

#42 Brother Borrowed My Van For A Road Trip. Left With A Full Tank, Brought It Back Almost Empty

It says one mile, but there's probably a good 25 left.

#43 The Amount Of Orange Juice My Brother Left In The Fridge

#44 My Sister Dumped Separate Packs Of Watercolor And Acrylic Paints Into A Box, And Now I Can't Tell Them Apart

They're new, so I'll have to open at least half of them to check which is which…

#45 Sister Refuses To Actually Clean Litter Room

This is what it looks like right now (the spots that are cleaner in 1st photo is where the litter boxes used to be I moved them to start cleaning). My sister and I both have a cat, so we both take care of the cats. I do the food and water, and she does the litter boxes. She's been fussed at by our mom more than just once, and she says she'll clean it, then she never does.



This same thing happened when I used to do the litter, and she used to do the water and food bowls. She wouldn't keep those clean or feed them for half a day, and it got to the point algae kept forming in their water bowl cause she'd never clean it, so I offered to switch since she said I had the easier task, so we did.



Well, guess we can see how that turned out. I've also offered to just do all cat chores, but we got in an argument over that because I told her she could just take my other chore of doing the bathroom, trashcan, and I'd do both cat chores.

She didn't want to, though, because she says our mom would get mad. The thing is, our mom is angry anyway cause she won't clean it, and now I'm stuck cleaning it and dealing with the fact she's gonna yell at me later for cleaning it.



#46 My Sister Stole My Mouse Pad, Used It As A Fidget, Bent It, And Left It On The Floor Covered In Snotty Tissues

#47 Sister Promised She'd Take The Chicken Out Of The Oven While I Took A Bath And Relaxed After Driving All Day

I grabbed it after smelling a bit of smoke. The sauce around it was boiling! It's actually alright if you peel back the charred part, and it's super tender, so thankfully it wasn't completely ruined! In her words, "It's definitely edible, so that means it's fine." She's really sorry about it, and her quotes were a joke lol, thankfully it was saved.



#48 My Sister Always Leaves Some Drink In The Bottle So She Doesn't Have To Throw It Away

#49 My Sister Mixed M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Caramel M&M's, Skittles, And Sour Skittles

#50 The AirPods My Sister Got Me As A "Gift"

She also gave it to me for "Christmas" two weeks late, but bought literally everyone else in my family something new.



#51 The Way My Sister Eats Mozerella Sticks

#53 My Sister Did This To Me Today After She Yelled For 15 Seconds Because I Asked Her To Stop Singing So Loudly. She Is 25. I Am 15

She bites, slaps, and scratches. She even punched my shoulder, and I was like, "Really? Didn't feel a thing."



#54 After A Long Shift At Work, I Had This Gem Waiting For Me From My Sister Who Refuses To Pay For Petrol And Who Now Refuses To Pay Me For The Wine I Bought Her

I got her to pay me back in full, and I have gotten extra money from her to cover my fuel expense for this week.



#55 20-Year-Old Brother Who Is A Dropout Begs Me To Use The Car So He Can Drop Off His "Girlfriend" Who Lives 30 Miles Away

I only ask for him to get permission from our parents and a valid reason for taking it.



#56 My Sister Wants Me And My Brother To Help Pay For Her And Her Kids To Swim At My Late Father's Pool

#57 My Sibling Catches Flies And Puts Them Into The Wax Of Lit Candles

#58 My Brother Took My Charger With Him To His Work Without Asking My Permission And Argued With Me About It

This is his first shift for this work – he's basically sanding wood boards for tiles the whole day.



We live in the same house. Our parents bought us our own chargers, one each, so we can charge our phones and tablets. He broke his I don’t even know how many months ago and I’ve been letting him borrow mine ever since. He hasn’t bought another one because he’ll have to pay for it himself.



He left the house while I was still asleep this morning. I told my dad and he didn’t seem too bothered that my brother basically stole it. He just told me to go down and buy another one that he can reimburse me for. I’m of course thankful that my dad is so generous that he’d still be willing to pay for it, but I feel like he’s missing the point.



My brother is naturally stubborn and it’s made worse because he has diagnosed level two autism. He genuinely never thinks he’s in the wrong. He thinks everyone who argues with him is gaslighting him or twisting things around. He does this sort of thing a lot, ever since we were kids. Since he was diagnosed about last year, he hasn’t been getting adequate punishment for this kind of behaviour because he can’t help it. I know it’s true, that he can’t, but it just makes me feel like he can walk all over me and not get any consequences.

#59 My Sister Threw A Brush At My Head

The monitor had already been hit at the top a couple of months ago, so it was already kinda messed up. I guess the brush was the nail on the coffin, and it just gave up. If not for it already being broken, it probably wouldn't be destroyed. The crack is only internal, no outside damage.



#60 Little Brother Broke TV After Losing A Fortnite Match

#61 My Sister Came To Our House In Order To Take Her Things And During That She Smashed My Monitor. I Love My Life

My sister a**sed me since I can remember. She used to beat me, but when I got taller, she only a**sed me mentally.



I inherited a chunk of land, and so did my mum. So we decided that we'll buy an apartment for ourselves, and my sister will buy one for herself. Time goes on, and we finally moved in here, so I felt confident, and yesterday, when she started mistreating me, I stood up for myself. She got mad and started punching me. At first, I was hesitant, but I've decided that "she has no power over me anymore, it's my apartment." So I started defending myself. She then quickly realized that I'm not as weak as I look, so she let go of me. Sister then started yelling at me, "Get the f**k out of here," and I said, "No, YOU get the f**k out of here, this is MY apartment, not yours." So she moved out to our old house (she's renting her apartment)



Today, I had to grab some of my things from my old house because I forgot some of them. And then in my sister's room, I found my old mouse that had gone missing since the day I moved out (turned out that she took it). So today she came to my apartment to smash it. She then told me things like: "You don't have a sister anymore," or "I really hope you will die."



#62 Choosing Beggar Wants Her Sister's Job She Left Over 6 Months Ago

#63 Let My Brother Borrow Mario Kart And This Is How I Got It Back

#64 I Thought My Baby Sister Was Asleep So I Closed My Eyes For Like Ten Minutes Gallery mode Share icon That right there is Caladryl, she painted the window and wall with anti-itch cream. I love my sister, but I hate babysitting her.



#65 Checked In With My Older Brother In Colorado Springs After The Shooting. Proceeds To Block Me Gallery mode Share icon He’s been having mental health issues but won’t accept help from anyone in the family. Multiple threats to attack the family if we come to Colorado to help him.



#66 Let My 4-Year-Old Sister Play On My Phone And This Is What Happened Gallery mode Share icon My mom gave it to her when I was out because she is currently sick and will throw a tantrum if there’s no phone. My mom's phone is taken by my younger brother. I really tried to prevent it, but they won’t listen.



#67 My Sister Takes Out The Stuff From Oreo Double Stuf And Throws Them Away Gallery mode Share icon I mean, I'd eat them as quadruple stuf, but it's just so much sugar. So ultimately, no one eats them, and they all go to waste.



#68 One Of My Siblings Dropped The Shower Cap In The Toilet And Didn’t Take It Out Gallery mode Share icon