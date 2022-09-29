Man Wants His Brother To Help Him Transport Over A Ton Of Concrete With His New Truck, But Brother Doesn’t Want Truck Damaged

Share your toys and half the cookie; let them borrow your crayons, and don’t be a meanie – yadda, yadda, yadda.

“AITA for not letting my brother use my new (to me) truck for hauling a ton of concrete?” – this netizen took to one of Reddit’s communities to seek unbiased opinions and determine whether he’s indeed a jerk for not lending his new truck to his sibling. So far, the post has received 206 upvotes, as well as 73 comments discussing the situation.

The man began his post by sharing that he’d recently bought his dream car. It’s a 2019 Ford Raptor, and although it took him a while to be able to afford it, he did work his head off for it.

He’s currently finishing his degree, and the truck was something that he’d wanted for a long time. Needless to say, after he purchased the vehicle, he sent his family some pictures and told them that he’d be visiting them more often, as they live quite far apart.

The OP also said that he’d changed the shocks and that while he intends to take the truck off-road, he doesn’t plan on beating it up; it’s a “pavement princess” as he’s unable to afford another one if something were to happen to this one.

The man and his close ones also joked about how he’s never going to use it as a truck and haul or tow anything. He said that maybe he’ll buy a trailer for his motorcycle and tow that, but the heaviest thing he’s willing to haul is a barbell and a couple of plates that he’s going to pick up soon.

Fast forward to the trip to his family’s house, where he went to show off the truck and drive his nieces and nephews around. Everything was fine until his brother asked whether they could pick up an order of his. At first, the OP hesitated, but his sibling assured him that it was just a few bags of concrete. As it turns out, however, “a few” actually meant an entire pallet, which amounted to a whopping 3,000 pounds.

Naturally, the guy refused immediately, but he offered to pay half for the rental of one of the supplier’s trucks, just so that he didn’t have to put that kind of weight in his own. The brother didn’t like it and pettily asked if he was actually acting like that over a truck.

He then stated that his other siblings sided with him, and that one of the sisters threw some facts in and said that the vehicle isn’t made to carry all that weight at all.

His dad and uncle, on the other hand, agreed with his brother, but he said that they’re “old-school dudes” who don’t understand the idea of a truck that wasn’t made to carry or tow stuff. The man’s mom was in a separate world, as she was just happy to have her kids and grandchildren under one roof, so he didn’t get her thoughts on this at the time. However, she did text the OP recently, saying something about family and how vital it is to be there for them.

