Cunning Guy Tries To Manipulate Sis Into Giving Half Her Land To Him, “Forgets” He Sold His Already

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Getting an inheritance isn’t always the amazing scenario it’s made out to be, because sometimes, it can saddle a person with lots of responsibility, and also pit family members against each other. This is especially true if certain relatives are greedy or discontent with what they’ve been given.

Unfortunately, one woman took the brunt of this after inheriting land from her grandfather, only to be asked to share half of it with her entitled brother. Even though he had sold his share, he demanded she hand over hers too.

More info: Reddit | Update

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It can be very tough to set boundaries with entitled relatives, especially when it comes to property matters

Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her grandfather had given her eldest brother a big part of his land and had designated two smaller portions for her and her younger brother

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The younger brother sold his land to fund a business opportunity, despite family telling him not to, and when his idea failed, he demanded his sister give him half her land

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Image credits: Kilonzo_P

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The woman didn’t want to give up part of her land for her brother, but she felt guilty because her relatives kept pressuring her to give in for the sake of family

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Even though the poster’s older brother wasn’t being pressured by family to part with his land, he advised the poster not to give in to their demands or to part with her title deed

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Image credits: Kilonzo_P

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The poster decided to hang onto her inheritance, and to make it up to her mom and little brother by paying them monthly upkeep to help them manage

Even though the OP had never expected to receive an inheritance, she and her brother lucked out when their grandfather designated parts of his land for them. Unfortunately, the poster’s younger brother decided to sell his share in order to fund his business idea, but it ended up failing and costing him a lot just a few months later.

When it comes to inherited land, folks might struggle with deciding its fate, and experts explain that it’s best to figure out the benefits and challenges of keeping or selling the land. People should figure out their own personal and financial goals first, as well as their personal connection to the land, before making any big decisions.

Since the OP’s younger brother had rushed to sell his share of the inheritance, he ended up regretting it once his idea tanked. That’s when he set his sights on his sister’s land and demanded that she give him half so that he could build a house on the property.

It can be scary to find oneself in a situation like this, where there is a dispute about bequests among siblings. That’s why estate mentors advise the family members to familiarize themselves with the laws surrounding inheritance, and to cross-check the late individual’s will so that they know how the property or money should be distributed.

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the woman began receiving a lot of pressure from her mother and brother to give up part of her land. Luckily, her older sibling weighed in and told her that she shouldn’t just give her property away, or even let their brother live on her land, as he could falsely stake a claim on it.

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Luckily for the eldest sibling, he wasn’t as affected by this family drama since, in their culture, the firstborn men could build a house on their property and establish their “territory.” Since the OP is a woman, she had to bear the brunt of the family pressure, and this also made her feel guilty and worried.

In situations like this, when people are faced with greedy or entitled family members, professionals suggest having an honest conversation with them about their actions or taking space from them if they are unwilling to listen. It’s best for folks to put their mental peace first, rather than always giving to relatives who don’t care about their well-being.

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The poster also finally realized that she didn’t have to give up her inheritance just because her brother had wasted away his land. She also decided that the best way to help her mom and sibling out was by sending them monthly financial support so that they’d also be able to manage well.

What do you think about the brother’s request, and what would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? We’d love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this story.

People told the woman to stay firm in her decision and not to give away her inheritance to her entitled sibling

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