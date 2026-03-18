Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cunning Guy Tries To Manipulate Sis Into Giving Half Her Land To Him, “Forgets” He Sold His Already
Young woman with glasses in a beige sweater looking out the window, reflecting on brother inheriting land and money issues.
Entitled People, Relationships

Cunning Guy Tries To Manipulate Sis Into Giving Half Her Land To Him, “Forgets” He Sold His Already

beverlynoronha Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting an inheritance isn’t always the amazing scenario it’s made out to be, because sometimes, it can saddle a person with lots of responsibility, and also pit family members against each other. This is especially true if certain relatives are greedy or discontent with what they’ve been given.

Unfortunately, one woman took the brunt of this after inheriting land from her grandfather, only to be asked to share half of it with her entitled brother. Even though he had sold his share, he demanded she hand over hers too.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

    It can be very tough to set boundaries with entitled relatives, especially when it comes to property matters

    Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her grandfather had given her eldest brother a big part of his land and had designated two smaller portions for her and her younger brother

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The younger brother sold his land to fund a business opportunity, despite family telling him not to, and when his idea failed, he demanded his sister give him half her land

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kilonzo_P

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman didn’t want to give up part of her land for her brother, but she felt guilty because her relatives kept pressuring her to give in for the sake of family

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though the poster’s older brother wasn’t being pressured by family to part with his land, he advised the poster not to give in to their demands or to part with her title deed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kilonzo_P

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster decided to hang onto her inheritance, and to make it up to her mom and little brother by paying them monthly upkeep to help them manage

    Even though the OP had never expected to receive an inheritance, she and her brother lucked out when their grandfather designated parts of his land for them. Unfortunately, the poster’s younger brother decided to sell his share in order to fund his business idea, but it ended up failing and costing him a lot just a few months later.

    When it comes to inherited land, folks might struggle with deciding its fate, and experts explain that it’s best to figure out the benefits and challenges of keeping or selling the land. People should figure out their own personal and financial goals first, as well as their personal connection to the land, before making any big decisions.

    Since the OP’s younger brother had rushed to sell his share of the inheritance, he ended up regretting it once his idea tanked. That’s when he set his sights on his sister’s land and demanded that she give him half so that he could build a house on the property.

    It can be scary to find oneself in a situation like this, where there is a dispute about bequests among siblings. That’s why estate mentors advise the family members to familiarize themselves with the laws surrounding inheritance, and to cross-check the late individual’s will so that they know how the property or money should be distributed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    At first, the woman began receiving a lot of pressure from her mother and brother to give up part of her land. Luckily, her older sibling weighed in and told her that she shouldn’t just give her property away, or even let their brother live on her land, as he could falsely stake a claim on it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luckily for the eldest sibling, he wasn’t as affected by this family drama since, in their culture, the firstborn men could build a house on their property and establish their “territory.” Since the OP is a woman, she had to bear the brunt of the family pressure, and this also made her feel guilty and worried.

    In situations like this, when people are faced with greedy or entitled family members, professionals suggest having an honest conversation with them about their actions or taking space from them if they are unwilling to listen. It’s best for folks to put their mental peace first, rather than always giving to relatives who don’t care about their well-being. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster also finally realized that she didn’t have to give up her inheritance just because her brother had wasted away his land. She also decided that the best way to help her mom and sibling out was by sending them monthly financial support so that they’d also be able to manage well.

    What do you think about the brother’s request, and what would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? We’d love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this story.

    People told the woman to stay firm in her decision and not to give away her inheritance to her entitled sibling

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT