Man Blows Up Over Not Getting Slice Of Fiancee’s Inheritance, Ends Up Single

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
To many of us, receiving a large inheritance might be the only way to get ahead. After the mourning is over and grief becomes bearable, this money can be used to build yourself a more comfortable life, and sometimes, it can help your children’s future as well.
But as the popular saying goes, more money—more problems. Finances are one of the top issues couples fight about, and this story from Reddit is a vivid example of why that’s the case.
The two fiancés can’t agree on what to do with the generational wealth in the woman’s bank accounts, and their disagreements have gotten to a point where every possible arrangement feels unfair to one or the other.
RELATED:
After inheriting a significant amount of money from her grandfather, this woman planned on passing it down to her daughter
Close-up of hundred dollar bills representing inheritance and financial conflict in a man and fiancee relationship.
While the thought of losing a parent is an unthinkable idea that most of us don’t even want to cross our minds, unfortunately, it is something parents need to consider eventually. One day, they will leave their children, and it’s wise to plan for what will happen when they go and if it will be possible to leave anything behind for their sons and daughters.
According to Business Wire, 83% of Americans want to leave money or assets to a loved one, but only 64% feel that they’re actually prepared to do so. In fact, only 50% have a formal plan in place for the inheritance they’ll leave. But even for those who will receive something, less than a quarter of parents will inform their children how much they’ll be getting. Because of this, people often have unrealistic expectations about how much they’ll inherit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Over half of those surveyed said they expected to receive over $100,000, while in reality, only 28% of people inherited the amount that they anticipated. And unsurprisingly, the topic of inheritance can cause conflicts in many families. 24% of Americans worry that it will cause tension or disagreements among their loved ones.
Inheriting money or assets can often cause conflicts among families, especially blended families
Couple sitting apart on couch with arms crossed, showing tension after man blows up over fiancee’s inheritance issue.
The issue of inheritance can become even more complicated for those who have blended families. Are step-children entitled to inheritance from both of their parents? According to Relational Law, stepchildren do not have inheritance rights unless they’ve been legally adopted by their non-biological parents. However, they can be included in inheritance if they’re specifically listed as beneficiaries in a will or trust.
ADVERTISEMENT
In some cases, stepchildren can also challenge a will if they feel they’re entitled to some inheritance. Family Lives explains that, in the United Kingdom for example, “If a stepchild was treated as a child of the family by a married stepparent or was financially dependent on a stepparent who has died, and there is either no or inadequate provision on the death of the stepparent, he or she can make an application to the court under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.”
This does not necessarily mean that the stepchild will actually receive anything, but if they’ve been living in a household with the stepparent, they could be considered at least partially a dependent. However, according to Vail Gardner Law, sometimes when a parent passes, there will be disputes between the surviving parent and their remaining stepchildren.
People are allowed to decide where their inheritance will go and are not obligated to share it with their spouse
Hand signing legal document, illustrating conflict over fiancee’s inheritance dispute and relationship fallout.
The children may resent their stepparent for inheriting things from their biological parent that they feel entitled to. Angry stepchildren sometimes want to create challenges for the living parent or accuse them of elder financial exploitation. The mother in this particular story foresaw some of the possible issues that could come from her daughter receiving a sizable inheritance, so she decided to nip the problem in the bud.
In the United States, people are typically not obligated to share their inheritance with their spouse. However, if disputes over inheritance arise during a divorce, it sometimes becomes common property between both parties, depending on state laws. But in this case on Reddit, it was likely wise for the mother to hold off on any wedding planning, at least for now. It’s not worth it to tie the knot if the issue of inheritance will keep surfacing.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this couple made the right choice to hold off on marriage? Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article, we recommend checking out this one discussing inheritance issues.
People had mixed feelings about the mother’s update
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment expressing relief about a situation resolving well despite conflict over fiancée’s inheritance and relationship ending.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing Shetland ponies, referencing strength and temperament in a casual tone.
Comment discussing unreasonable demands for a share of fiancée’s inheritance leading to relationship issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment text about relationship ending, reflecting emotions tied to man blowing up over fiancee’s inheritance dispute.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media post about man who blew up over not getting slice of fiancee's inheritance, leading to breakup.
Man blowing up in anger over not receiving slice of fiancee’s inheritance, leading to breakup and being single.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man blows up over not getting slice of fiancée’s inheritance in online argument, ultimately ending up single.
Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.
Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
1