Man Blows Up Over Not Getting Slice Of Fiancee’s Inheritance, Ends Up Single

To many of us, receiving a large inheritance might be the only way to get ahead. After the mourning is over and grief becomes bearable, this money can be used to build yourself a more comfortable life, and sometimes, it can help your children’s future as well.

But as the popular saying goes, more money—more problems. Finances are one of the top issues couples fight about, and this story from Reddit is a vivid example of why that’s the case.

The two fiancés can’t agree on what to do with the generational wealth in the woman’s bank accounts, and their disagreements have gotten to a point where every possible arrangement feels unfair to one or the other.

After inheriting a significant amount of money from her grandfather, this woman planned on passing it down to her daughter

Close-up of hundred dollar bills representing inheritance and financial conflict in a man and fiancee relationship.

Image credits: Giorgio Trovato (not the actual photo)

But her fiancé felt that his children were entitled to some of the funds as well

Text excerpt about transferring assets and a man blowing up over not getting a slice of fiancee’s inheritance conflict.

Text excerpt about a man’s grandpa leaving him inheritance after being disowned by his parents.

Elderly man outdoors holding smiling young girl, symbolizing family ties and conflicts over fiancee inheritance issues.

Image credits: Isaac Quesada (not the actual photo)

Man upset over not receiving a share of fiancée’s inheritance, causing relationship conflict and breakup.

Text excerpt about a man living with his fiancee discussing finances and recent engagement after inheritance issues.

Share icon

Text about a man getting upset over not receiving a slice of his fiancee’s inheritance and ending up single.

Share icon

Spotted miniature horse standing in a wooden pen under sunlight on a dirt ground outdoors.

Image credits: David Jia (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a man blowing up over not getting a slice of fiancee’s inheritance causing relationship issues.

Text excerpt discussing fairness in treating partner’s children equally, illustrating man blows up over not getting slice of fiancee’s inheritance.

Text explaining trust fund rules and inheritance issues related to fiancée’s inheritance causing conflict.

Open metal briefcase filled with stacks of US hundred dollar bills representing fiancee inheritance money.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about setting up a trust fund and asset allocation, relating to fiancee inheritance issues and relationship fallout.

Text about keeping inheritance intact for daughter’s future without splitting it among step kids, highlighting inheritance conflict.

Fiance upset over not receiving slice of fiancee’s inheritance, leading to a heated argument and relationship troubles.

Couple sitting on couch during a tense conversation with man upset about fiancee's inheritance and relationship conflict.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a man upset over not receiving a slice of his fiancee’s inheritance and its impact on their relationship.

Text about generational wealth conflict and inheritance dispute causing tension between fiancé and his family.

Image credits: Puzzleheaded-Cold760

Soon after telling her story online, the mother responded to comments and clarified some details about the situation

Reddit comments discussing inheritance laws and marriage trusts in relation to fiancee’s inheritance disputes.

Reddit conversation about a man blowing up over not getting a slice of fiancee’s inheritance, causing relationship issues.

Reddit users discuss a man upset about not receiving a slice of his fiancée’s inheritance, leading to relationship issues.

Many readers assured the mom that she was right to look out for her daughter and warned that marrying this particular man might be a mistake

Commenter explaining how a man’s bad attitude over fiancee’s inheritance protects child’s assets before marriage.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing jealousy and financial motives in a relationship over inheritance disputes.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship issues over an inheritance dispute and the risk of ending up single.

Alt text: Man blows up over fiancée’s inheritance dispute, faces relationship fallout and ends up single after financial conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man for blowing up over not getting a slice of his fiancée’s inheritance.

Comment discussing a man upset over not receiving a share of his fiancee’s inheritance, advising on prenuptial agreements.

Screenshot of a forum comment about a man blowing up over not getting a slice of fiancee’s inheritance.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man blowing up over not getting a slice of fiancee’s inheritance, causing relationship issues.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing a man upset over not receiving a share of his fiancee’s inheritance, leading to relationship issues.

She later posted an update on the situation and her status with her partner

Text excerpt showing a man’s emotional reaction after not receiving a slice of fiancee’s inheritance.

Text excerpt showing two key relationship issues: trust and handling finances, related to a man blowing up over fiancee’s inheritance.

Man wearing glasses in a tense conversation, reacting upset over not receiving a slice of fiancée's inheritance.

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a man ready to sign a prenup to ensure fairness and prevent resentment in the family.

Text explaining the challenge of fairness in inheritance distribution causing a man to blow up over not getting a slice of fiancee’s inheritance.

Text discussing financial challenges involving tuition fees and inheritance trust in a man blows up over fiancee’s inheritance situation.

Person in orange shirt signing legal documents, symbolizing conflict over fiancé's inheritance and relationship fallout.

Image credits: Romain Dancre (not the actual photo)

Text discussing risks of marriage, prenuptial agreements, debt liability, and fear of financial resentment building.

Text excerpt about prioritizing daughter's future over marriage after fiancé blows up over inheritance, ending relationship.

Text excerpt about financial incompatibility and family care, relating to man blowing up over fiancee’s inheritance conflict.

Engagement ring in an open green box placed on a wooden surface, symbolizing inheritance and relationship conflict.

Image credits: Jackie Tsang (not the actual photo)

Man upset over not receiving a share of fiancee’s inheritance, causing breakup and ending their relationship.

Text excerpt discussing relationship uncertainty and financial fairness amid a man blowing up over fiancee’s inheritance.

Miniature horse leaning over white fence at sunset, capturing a calm moment related to inheritance dispute themes.

Image credits: radwan skeiky (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a man upset over not receiving a slice of fiancee’s inheritance leading to relationship problems.

Text message reads about protecting house and land, discussing estate lawyer, and realizing love blinded over fiancee’s inheritance dispute.

Image credits: Puzzleheaded-Cold760

Most parents want to leave an inheritance for their kids, but not everyone can

Close-up of hundred-dollar bills highlighting money related to fiancee's inheritance dispute and financial fallout.

Image credits: Pepi Stojanovski (not the actual photo)

While the thought of losing a parent is an unthinkable idea that most of us don’t even want to cross our minds, unfortunately, it is something parents need to consider eventually. One day, they will leave their children, and it’s wise to plan for what will happen when they go and if it will be possible to leave anything behind for their sons and daughters.

According to Business Wire, 83% of Americans want to leave money or assets to a loved one, but only 64% feel that they’re actually prepared to do so. In fact, only 50% have a formal plan in place for the inheritance they’ll leave. But even for those who will receive something, less than a quarter of parents will inform their children how much they’ll be getting. Because of this, people often have unrealistic expectations about how much they’ll inherit.

Over half of those surveyed said they expected to receive over $100,000, while in reality, only 28% of people inherited the amount that they anticipated. And unsurprisingly, the topic of inheritance can cause conflicts in many families. 24% of Americans worry that it will cause tension or disagreements among their loved ones.

Inheriting money or assets can often cause conflicts among families, especially blended families

Couple sitting apart on couch with arms crossed, showing tension after man blows up over fiancee's inheritance issue.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

The issue of inheritance can become even more complicated for those who have blended families. Are step-children entitled to inheritance from both of their parents? According to Relational Law, stepchildren do not have inheritance rights unless they’ve been legally adopted by their non-biological parents. However, they can be included in inheritance if they’re specifically listed as beneficiaries in a will or trust.

In some cases, stepchildren can also challenge a will if they feel they’re entitled to some inheritance. Family Lives explains that, in the United Kingdom for example, “If a stepchild was treated as a child of the family by a married stepparent or was financially dependent on a stepparent who has died, and there is either no or inadequate provision on the death of the stepparent, he or she can make an application to the court under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.”

This does not necessarily mean that the stepchild will actually receive anything, but if they’ve been living in a household with the stepparent, they could be considered at least partially a dependent. However, according to Vail Gardner Law, sometimes when a parent passes, there will be disputes between the surviving parent and their remaining stepchildren.

People are allowed to decide where their inheritance will go and are not obligated to share it with their spouse

Hand signing legal document, illustrating conflict over fiancee's inheritance dispute and relationship fallout.

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

The children may resent their stepparent for inheriting things from their biological parent that they feel entitled to. Angry stepchildren sometimes want to create challenges for the living parent or accuse them of elder financial exploitation. The mother in this particular story foresaw some of the possible issues that could come from her daughter receiving a sizable inheritance, so she decided to nip the problem in the bud.

In the United States, people are typically not obligated to share their inheritance with their spouse. However, if disputes over inheritance arise during a divorce, it sometimes becomes common property between both parties, depending on state laws. But in this case on Reddit, it was likely wise for the mother to hold off on any wedding planning, at least for now. It’s not worth it to tie the knot if the issue of inheritance will keep surfacing.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this couple made the right choice to hold off on marriage? Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article, we recommend checking out this one discussing inheritance issues.

People had mixed feelings about the mother’s update

Comment expressing relief about a situation resolving well despite conflict over fiancée’s inheritance and relationship ending.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing Shetland ponies, referencing strength and temperament in a casual tone.

Comment discussing unreasonable demands for a share of fiancée’s inheritance leading to relationship issues.

Comment text about relationship ending, reflecting emotions tied to man blowing up over fiancee’s inheritance dispute.

Comment on social media post about man who blew up over not getting slice of fiancee's inheritance, leading to breakup.

Man blowing up in anger over not receiving slice of fiancee’s inheritance, leading to breakup and being single.

Man blows up over not getting slice of fiancée’s inheritance in online argument, ultimately ending up single.