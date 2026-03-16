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Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check
Man holding glasses and rubbing forehead, reflecting on late sons college fund decision between best friend and nephew.
Family, Relationships

Entitled Family Expects To Profit Off This Dad’s Heartbreaking Loss, Gets A Well-Deserved Reality Check

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Often, the people you hope will support you the most are nowhere to be found when you actually need them. But the moment they want something from you, they suddenly appear first in line.

That was the case for one man whose family offered little real help while his son was seriously ill. Instead, it was the teen’s best friend who stayed by their side through it all. So after his son passed away, the father decided to give the boy his college fund. But when his sister found out he wasn’t giving the money to his nephew instead, the situation quickly turned into family drama.

Read the full story below.

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    After his son passed away, the man decided to give the college fund to the boy’s best friend, who had stood by him through it all

    Image credits: Mohamed hamdi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But once his family found out he wasn’t giving the money to his nephew instead, they were furious

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    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Aita3409731

    The author shared more details in the comments

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    Most readers supported him and agreed the money should go where he believed it belonged

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    Some, however, felt he was acting out of resentment toward his family and allowing that hurt to cloud his judgment

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Family is a bunch of people that society expects you to like for the sole reason you have DNA in common. Sometimes, it's cool, you actually like them. Sometimes, it doesn't work out, that's when you say eff society, you can find your own family regardless of DNA.

    1
    1point
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    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds to me like the son's best friend *is* family. Definitely more so than the nephew!

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Family is a bunch of people that society expects you to like for the sole reason you have DNA in common. Sometimes, it's cool, you actually like them. Sometimes, it doesn't work out, that's when you say eff society, you can find your own family regardless of DNA.

    1
    1point
    reply
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds to me like the son's best friend *is* family. Definitely more so than the nephew!

    1
    1point
    reply
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