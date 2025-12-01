Guy Splits The Internet After Giving His Old Laptop To His Cat Instead Of His Sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Pet parents can be wonderfully extra, they treat their furry companions like family and want to give them every comfort in the world. Cozy beds, fancy toys, window perches…you name it. But things get a little complicated when someone chooses their pet’s happiness over a family member’s wishes.

That’s exactly what happened to one man who decided to repurpose his old, half-broken MacBook as entertainment for his bored cat. The problem? His sister wanted that same laptop for her studies, and she wasn’t thrilled to hear it had been “assigned” to the cat instead. Keep reading to see how the family reacted, and whether you think he made the right call.

Keeping cats entertained can be tricky, especially when they get bored easily and need constant stimulation

Gray tabby cat sitting on a couch using an old laptop, capturing unexpected internet attention and viral reaction.

Image credits: ewwgrossitskyle (not the actual photo)

A man shared how his sister got upset when he used his old Mac to entertain his cat instead of giving it to her

Alt text: Man’s old laptop with water damage and broken speakers given to cat instead of sister, sparking internet debate.

Text about a cat living in a small apartment with toys and spaces to climb near a window.

Cat watching screen on old laptop after guy gives laptop to his cat instead of his sister, causing internet buzz.

Alt text: Man gives old laptop to cat for mental stimulation, using it to play cat videos to keep her entertained safely.

Man and woman having a heated discussion on couch, illustrating conflict from guy giving old laptop to his cat instead of sister.

Image credits: chartchaik1 (not the actual photo)

Cat sitting at old laptop, looking focused, capturing a hilarious moment that quickly split the internet.

Chat conversation where a guy explains giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking internet debate.

Conversation text showing a guy explaining why he gave his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister for school use.

Text post discussing a guy splitting the internet after giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister.

Image credits: bennyllama

He explained that the Mac was previously his work laptop and had seen better days

Reddit discussion showing user comments about giving an old laptop to a cat instead of a sister causing internet buzz.

Reddit comment discussing a guy giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking entertainment and debate.

Cats have strong predatory instincts, and keeping their minds engaged is essential for their well-being

Cats may look like they spend their whole day napping, but don’t be fooled, these little creatures get bored just as easily as humans do. Leave a cat alone for too long with nothing to explore, no one to interact with, and no outlet for its natural instincts, and boredom creeps in fast. They’re clever animals who need mental and physical challenges to stay happy. When those needs aren’t met, frustration builds. And a bored cat often turns into a mischievous one. So keeping their brains busy is just as important as keeping their bowls full.

Cats have always been curious wanderers. Since ancient times, think Egypt’s temple felines, they’ve thrived on exploration, hunting, and solving little challenges in their environment. Even today, mental stimulation plays a huge role in keeping them emotionally healthy. In the wild, they’d spend much of their day stalking, pouncing, climbing, and figuring out how to get food. Without similar stimulation at home, stress and anxiety can build up. And when that happens, behavioral issues aren’t too far behind.

House cats may sleep on your sofa, but their instincts are still very much wild. When those instincts are bottled up, cats might act out simply because they don’t have enough physical activity. They need little adventures throughout the day, even if it’s just racing down the hallway or attacking a toy mouse. A tired cat is a happy cat, and one with plenty of outlets for its energy is far less likely to tear apart your curtains.

Along with exercise, cats also need social interaction, yes, even the “leave me alone” kind. While some are more independent, most cats enjoy companionship, playtime, and engagement on their own terms. Without it, they may become withdrawn, overly vocal, clingy, or irritable. Social stimulation reminds them they’re part of a little family unit. It helps keep their emotional world balanced. And even if they pretend they don’t care, your attention means more to them than they let on.

A dull environment is one of the fastest ways to bore a cat. If the scenery never changes, there’s nothing to explore, and the same toys lie around every day, your pet may lose interest in everything. Cats love novelty: new scents, new textures, new heights to climb. They’re natural observers, too, and easily entertained by outdoor views or shifting lights and shadows. So shaking up their surroundings once in a while can make a world of difference.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to spice up your cat’s day. One of the most popular options among cat parents is vertical space: cat trees, shelves, and window perches. Climbing helps mimic the thrill of exploring trees in nature. Window spots are especially beloved because cats adore watching the outside world, even if it’s just a few birds or a passing car. Many owners swear that elevating their cats drastically improves their mood and energy levels.

It’s always a good idea to incorporate activities that encourage movement, play, and exploration into their daily routine

Food puzzles and treat-dispensing toys are also fantastic tools for keeping cats occupied. These mimic the mental challenge of hunting, making mealtime feel more like a mission than a routine. Puzzles encourage concentration, patience, and problem-solving. And for cats who eat too quickly or simply need a little extra stimulation, these toys turn a simple snack into a rewarding activity. It’s enrichment and entertainment all in one.

Getting your cat moving is another key part of keeping them entertained. Wand toys, laser pointers, and interactive chases give them the chance to burn off energy in a fun way. Movement helps mimic the thrill of hunting and keeps your cat fit, agile, and mentally stimulated. Regular play sessions also strengthen your bond. Even 10–15 minutes a day can make a huge difference in their mood and behavior. Think of it as your cat’s version of a daily workout.

And thanks to modern technology, digital entertainment is now a surprising hit among many pets. Cat videos like birds, fish, critters, moving colors captivate them for hours and provide a safe way to satisfy their curiosity. When used in moderation, screens can keep them engaged while you work or get things done. They’re not a replacement for real interaction, of course, but they’re a handy tool in the mix. A few minutes of “Cat TV” can turn a bored cat into a very content one.

In this case, it looks like the man genuinely found a harmless, creative way to keep his cat entertained but it definitely ruffled some feathers at home. His sister felt overlooked, and from her point of view, it probably seemed unfair that a struggling student was passed over in favor of a pet. Still, the laptop was barely functional, and giving it to her would’ve created more frustration than help. In the end, it feels like a clash of expectations rather than true wrongdoing. What do you think—was the sister’s reaction understandable, or did she overreact?

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a cat deserving an old laptop more than the sister in a viral internet story.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a cat for receiving an old laptop, highlighting cute and funny internet moments.

Screenshot of an online comment referencing a cat tax in a humorous discussion about giving a laptop to a cat instead of a sister.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing laptop repair costs and mentioning cheap Chromebooks as alternatives.

Comment on Reddit discussing a guy giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking internet debate.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitlement and laptop use, highlighting a cat receiving an old laptop instead of the sister.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing sharing old laptops with family and the issues it can cause online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking internet debate.

Comment discussing creative use of old laptop technology sparking reactions in a viral internet story.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the condition of an old laptop given to a cat instead of a sister.

Comment discussing entitlement to use an old laptop, mentioning the cat receiving it instead of the sister in an online debate.

Reddit comment discussing entitlement and productivity after giving old laptop to cat instead of sister.

Reddit user comments debating giving an old laptop to a cat instead of a sister amid family and priority conflicts.

Reddit comment discussing a guy giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking internet debate.

Reddit comment discussing a cat owner’s view on giving an old laptop to a cat instead of a sibling.

Comment highlighting someone prioritizing their cat over their sister, related to a guy splitting the internet by giving his old laptop to his cat.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy causing a stir by giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister.

Screenshot of a comment discussing the impact of giving an old laptop to a cat instead of a sister in an internet debate.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing giving an old laptop to a cat instead of the sister, sparking internet debate.

Online comment discussing a guy splitting the internet after giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister.

Comment on a forum discussing Guy splitting the internet by giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister.

Comment discussing controversy after guy splits the internet by giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing a guy splitting the internet after giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister

Reddit comment criticizing a guy for giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking internet debate.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking debate online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister.

Reddit user comments discussing a guy giving his old laptop to his cat instead of his sister, sparking internet debate.

Reddit user shares thoughts on guy splitting the internet after giving his old laptop to his cat over his sister.