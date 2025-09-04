ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that having a pet is nothing short of transformative. You all of a sudden have a life to care for apart from yours, and it's something you’ll be pretty much obligated to do for the succeeding years. 

It also causes a complete conversion in those who initially didn’t want pets. And as you will see in the following photos, these dads are enjoying the sheer joy that instantly entered their lives the moment they became fur parents. 

We’ve collected these images from the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit, an online community abundant with good vibes. Enjoy reading!

#1

Dad: We Are Not Feeding That Feral Cat. Also Dad: I Set Up A Heated Cat House In The Backward And Put A Camera So We Can Make Sure She’s Home Safe Every Night

Cat sleeping peacefully indoors, showing dads who said no pets but became total softies with pets.

Missburr Report

hannmfischer avatar
HanSolo
HanSolo
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for taking care of the cat! All animals deserve love

    #2

    He Proclaimed That Cats Just “Aren’t As Friendly As Dogs”. Now They Eat Vanilla Ice Cream Together Like Absolute Soulmates

    Man in a green shirt feeding a relaxed cat on his lap, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    entirelyunimportant Report

    #3

    He Said He Didn’t Want Me To Foster Because He Didn’t Want Me To Get Attached. Guess Who Is Ooey Gooey Over Them And Wants To Keep All 3 Now?

    Man lying on a bed with three small kittens on him, showing a tender moment of dads becoming pet softies.

    imasauceygirl Report

    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 3 Musketeers should totally be the kittens group name 😂

    With a growing following of 324,000 members, the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit has become a haven of feel-good content. The description is straightforward: “A place to share photos of humans with the pets they didn’t originally want.” If you’re in the same boat, you will get a kick out of these. 

    #4

    He Never Wanted A Dog. Four Days After They Met, She Helped Him To Recover From A Stroke

    Man napping on couch with small sleeping puppy, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    DreamersEyesOpen Report

    #5

    “He’s Only Going To Be In The Way, I’ll Step On Him”

    Man wearing red apron with small puppy in pocket in kitchen, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    llaisney Report

    #6

    Caught Him Hugging The Giant Dog He Didn't Want, He Was Also Singing The Dog His Own Personal Song

    Dad hugging his dog on the carpeted floor showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    mischkazelenyy Report

    Just by looking at the photos, you will see how happy and seemingly content these dads have been since a beloved pet entered their lives. Having animals around is known to ease loneliness and boost uplifting hormones like oxytocin

    According to experts like veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, companion animals can also help ease PTSD symptoms that many homeless people suffer from.

    #7

    Dad Went From "You're Taking Him With You When You Leave." To "Are You Really Gonna Take Him With You??"

    Man who said no pets holding and cuddling a black and white cat, showing a soft spot for pets at home.

    DragonpaladinAlaine Report

    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love how they both look at the camera at the same time

    #8

    My Dad, Circa 3 Weeks Ago: "We Are Not Using My Bathroom As A Maternity Ward For The Pregnant Stray You Decided To Bring In"

    Smiling dad holding a tiny newborn kitten indoors, showing the soft side of dads who said no pets at first.

    crazycatnerd Report

    #9

    I Saw This Online, I Hope It’s Not A Repost

    Dad holding small fluffy dog outside, showing how dads who said no pets become softies with their dogs.

    Spiffydude89 Report

    Developmental scientist Dr. Megan Mueller agrees, stating that pets give a person a sense of purpose. 

    “There’s the routine of caring for a pet and the responsibility of caring for another living creature that can really provide this driving force for getting out of bed in the morning,” Dr. Mueller told The Harvard Gazette in 2023.

    #10

    Not The Funniest, But Definitely The Sweetest

    Smiling couple indoors with a small dog, showcasing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    My dad said no dogs ever again after our last one passed several years ago. My mom has always wanted a dachshund, but they both agreed to wait until retirement. But he recently realized that “life is too short not to try to make her smile every day.”

    therealmissfrizzle Report

    #11

    Dad Now Asks Me To Bring The Cats (Which He Told Me Not To Adopt) Every Time I Visit

    Man relaxing on a couch with two white cats, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    Dizzy_Journalist4486 Report

    #12

    "I Will Not Be Raising That Dog" ;)

    Man and dog wearing matching green striped shirts sitting on a sidewalk, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    Parmigiano_Reggiano0 Report

    A dog is referred to as “man’s best friend” for a good reason. According to Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, it’s likely due to their ability to communicate with humans. 

    “Dogs, for example, excel at comprehending words and interpreting tone of voice, body language, and gestures, akin to a trusted friend who can gauge one's emotional state,” an excerpt from the article reads.

    #13

    Update, Over A Year After Dad Finally Said Ok To Our (His) Cat, Here Is Big Mechanic Dad Enjoying The Fall Fire With His Little Boy

    Man pushing pet stroller with cat near outdoor fire barrel at night in a wooded area, showing dads who became total softies.

    kerrycooper Report

    #14

    My Boyfriend Who Thought All Cats Were Evil Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? Cause He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead

    Man climbing wall to reach black cat above, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies moment.

    Doctorspiper Report

    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn’t read the subheading but saw the picture, and for a split second I literally thought that was a pregnant woman doing something really risky 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #15

    My Dad: I Want Nothing To Do With That Pile Of Hair

    White dog resting in a custom doghouse with steps and paw prints showing dads who said no pets became softies.

    Also my dad: let me build him his dog house with my own two hands, complete with stairs and a dog door leading into the house so he can have his own room and his own bathroom

    NaynaRawks Report

    Experts from Psi Chi also noted that a profound emotional connection with pets is similar to human relationships, which, therefore, offers the same psychological benefits. These include decreased feelings of depression along with a boost in self-esteem. 
    #16

    Tombstone My Dad Bought For The Cat He Didn't Want

    Black granite cat memorial stone in a garden with an engraved image of a cat and a loving tribute to a pet.

    kierkegaardenia Report

    #17

    He Still Calls Him "Stupid Cat"

    Man cuddling a large white cat on his lap, showing a dad's soft side after saying no pets initially.

    ned883 Report

    #18

    “We Are Never Getting A Cat.” -My Husband

    Dad building a large cat tree at home, sitting on the floor playing with a cat that is perched on the platform.

    kariiann Report

    #19

    He Was A Firm Opponent Of The Hairless Cat But Skin To Skin Is The Best Way To Connect

    Man wearing glasses reading on a tablet with a sleeping hairless cat on his chest, showing dads who said no pets became softies.

    literallyironic11 Report

    #20

    My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This

    Dad who said no pets cuddling a black cat on the couch, showing dads who became total softies with pets.

    Lost-Ad-7412 Report

    #21

    Hubs Was Never A Cat Person. Now He Tells Me How They Individually Like To Be Pet, And They All Behave And Don’t Fight When Sitting By Daddy. I Don’t Know Who Trained Who

    Man surrounded by four cats on a bed, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies with their pets.

    OllyPolly Report

    #22

    My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him

    Text conversation with dad sharing photos of a cat, illustrating dads who said no pets and became softies.

    echo_location_ Report

    #23

    This Is How I Find My Husband After Not Seeing Him For Almost 2 Weeks. Forget Greeting The Wife And Children. He Missed His "Baby"!

    Man lying on floor playfully holding a puppy smiling back, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    I Wasn't Keen On Getting Cats ( I Can't Even Pet Them), I Now Watch Videos For Cats With Luna At Least Once A Day

    Man with assistive device sitting on couch with a tabby cat on his lap, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    SmyleGuy Report

    #25

    Found This Picture On Twitter And Thought It Was Precious (Not Mine!)

    Man sitting on kitchen floor watching a kitten eat, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies with cats.

    Far-Matter4792 Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know how often I have seen this, but the joy is so contagious

    #26

    Me: I Don't Want A New Bird, They Only Bond To You And Want Nothing To Do With Me! New Bird:

    Man with green parrot resting on shoulder showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    “The Only Good Use For A Cat Is To Make A Comfy Pair Of Slippers” -My Dad

    Man enjoying time with his cats at home, showing the transformation of dads who became softies with pets.

    ksparklepantz Report

    #28

    ‘It’ll Last Two Weeks’ - My Dad 5 Years Ago

    Man standing in living room with a cat on his shoulder, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    tgejesse Report

    #29

    Took A Lot Of Convincing To Get One Cat, Let Alone Two. Cat #2 And Dad Are Now Best Buds Who Make Pancakes Together

    Man making coffee in kitchen with orange tabby cat sitting on stool, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    Xerces_Blue Report

    #30

    I Got Mad At My Wife For Bringing Home A Kitten. He’s My Son Now

    Man napping on a couch holding a white cat, showing dads who said no pets and ended up becoming softies.

    Flamingweedle Report

    #31

    No Matter How Much I Begged, My Dad Never Let Me Have A Pet When I Was Younger

    Man bending to pet a cat inside a cardboard box, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    This is him dragging my cat in a box (which he named the “Kitty Express”) while making train noises, and laughing like a child.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    My Husband, The Life Long Cat Hater

    Man in camouflage jacket holding an orange cat on his lap, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    He found Crookshanks abandoned on a job and offered some token resistance when I wanted to bring him home. Six months in and while they've been tight since day 1, he often remarks that Crook is the weirdest dog he's ever had

    southernfriedcrazy Report

    #33

    My Dad: Can We Return It???

    Man in cozy chair with a cat on his lap, showing soft side of dads who said no pets at first.

    IF WE KEEP IT, IT CAN’T GO ON THE FURNITURE AND I WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. My dad, out loud, mere days later: “Let’s move this pillow to give you more room. Are you comfy? Do you want some pets? Let’s read together.”

    grapefruitmaven Report

    #34

    My Husband "Doesn't Like Cats" And Refused To Let Me Get A Kitty For The Longest Time

    Man relaxing on a couch with a kitten on his arm showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies

    He now gives the kitten a dab of cream cheese every morning and naps with him on the couch... but maintains that he doesn't like the little dude

    kipperkins Report

    #35

    It Took Years To Convince My Dad To Get Us A Dog But Here He Is Kissing My Dog’s Foot After He Hurt It Chasing A Rabbit

    Man kneeling on grass playing gently with pet dog, showing dads who became total softies with pets outdoors.

    elisebuck Report

    #36

    My Dad Complains That Remus Lays In His Lap Anytime He Sits Down. This Is The Smile I Got After Saying How Jealous I Am

    Man who said no pets sitting on patterned couch with cat on his lap, smiling and relaxed with pet.

    pootykitten Report

    #37

    My Mexican Dad Who Said She Could Stay For One Week. It’s Been Ten Years Now

    Man wearing plaid shirt sitting on couch holding a cat in a sweater showing dads who said no pets and became softies.

    abiicee Report

    #38

    My Dad-Who-Did-Not-Want-Pets Comforting A Scared Pup On His First Vet Trip

    Man showing affection to a dog by gently holding its face, capturing heartfelt moments of dads becoming pet softies.

    LZRoo2 Report

    #39

    My Dad On My 13th Birthday “Whatever You Do Don’t Bring Home A F***ing Cat” My Dad Now :

    Man showing affection to a calico cat on a kitchen table, highlighting dads who became softies despite no pets rule.

    Morganpaullina Report

    #40

    My Husband Is Allergic And Hates Cats

    Man who once said no pets cuddling a black and white cat wrapped in a yellow blanket while resting on a couch.

    Scarlett_fever Report

    #41

    “If That Dog Enters Our Home, I’m Moving Out” -Defeated Persian Dad

    Man holding small dog at front door of house, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    Chotuchigg Report

    #42

    "She Can Stay For 2 Weeks," Turned Into Him Telling Her It Hurts When She Doesn't Hug Him On Christmas (2005)

    Man kneeling on carpeted floor playing with large black dog near wooden photo table in cozy living room.

    Raudonis Report

    #43

    I Don’t Want A Kitten. He’ll Destroy The Sofa

    Man lying on couch with a kitten on his chest showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    Ice_Ice_Goose Report

    #44

    My Asian Dad Didn’t Grow Up Around Animals And Was Always Against Any Sort Of House Pet. My Mom Just Sent Me This Photo

    Man relaxing on couch with black cat resting on his chest, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    MelonDusk Report

    #45

    Boyfriend Didn't Want A Kitten. He Relented During Quarantine Because He Was An Essential Worker And I Was Alone By Myself Most Days. Now They're Cuddle Buddies

    Man napping on couch with a kitten sleeping on his chest, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    EJtheChosenOne Report

    #46

    Cranky Dad Thought Duncan Would Be A “Weirdo” Because He Was Born An Only Kitten

    Older dad sitting on a couch with a relaxed cat on his lap, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    lats_n_tats Report

    #47

    My Dad And His Grandcat

    A dad sleeping peacefully in bed with a tabby cat cuddled up beside him, showing pet love and soft side.

    DiscoAgent13 Report

    #48

    I Went To Canada For A Week And Received This Text From My Dad

    Man relaxing on couch with cat lying on his leg and dog nearby, showing dads becoming total softies with pets

    Lost-Ad-7412 Report

    #49

    Dad - "I Dont Want A Dog!" Also Dad - "Gaston Need Is Own Bed And Night Table"

    A dog lying comfortably on a bed with a striped blanket in a cozy room, showing pet dad softness.

    Shamancito Report

    #50

    He Didn't Want "The Little Bastard" To Get His Feet Cold

    Man wearing a gray jacket holding a small dog in a Toronto Blue Jays jacket at an outdoor event on a sunny day

    Jennapanty Report

    #51

    My Mom Texted Me This Photo Today. Before You Ask - Yes, He Made This For Himself

    A dad wearing a hoodie with cats and text, embodying the softie side of dads who said no pets.

    nadineleee Report

    #52

    Parents Came Over To See Our New Place. Dad Left Living Room And Was Gone A Long Time. Found Him In Our Pet Room

    Man looking at a large pet terrarium inside a cozy room with a cat watching from a perch nearby.

    lilycats13 Report

    #53

    Ladies And Gentlemen, My Father And Loxley

    Man in a blue shirt sleeping on a couch with a small dog resting on his back showing dads becoming total softies with pets

    TheSirTrevor Report

    #54

    Dad Then: “Dogs Are Too Much Responsibility.” Dad Now: “The Dog Is My Favorite Family Member Because He Goes To The Park With Me Every Morning”

    Man relaxing in a chair sharing a happy moment with his dog, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    More_spiders Report

    #55

    Dad Didn’t Want Kissems. Naturally, Kissems Loves Dad The Most

    Older dad wearing glasses sitting on couch petting a large cat, showing softness and pet bonding at home.

    platonicnut Report

    #56

    "Cats Aren't Even Good For Anything. Absolutley The Worst Pet We Could Get"

    Man smiling with a small black and white kitten on his shoulder, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    RealQatoGG Report

    #57

    This Is My Dad Who Said He Hates Cats And My Cat

    Man bonding with a cat indoors, showing dads who said no pets and became softies with their new furry friend.

    sintiqueen Report

    #58

    Um Can We Get Some Privacy Please?

    A dad cuddling a large fluffy white dog on a couch, showing the soft side of dads who said no pets.

    jellylien Report

    #59

    In 7 Months We've Progressed From "We're Not Getting A Dog. Period." To This

    Man showing a sketch of a dog to a brown and white dog, capturing a moment of dads becoming total softies with pets.

    princejoopie Report

    #60

    He Went From "I Don't Want A Cat In This House." To "I Bought Her A Crib Because She Is A Baby."

    Kitten resting on a small bed with blankets, illustrating dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    mavikututardis Report

    #61

    My Grumpy Dad When He Holds Up The Cat So She Can Look Out The Window

    Elderly man holding a cat by the window, showing dad who said no pets becoming total softies with his new pet.

    EricSaysHey Report

    #62

    1 Year Ago "I'm Not A Dog Person" A Few Months Ago "Don't Get A Dog" 2 Months Ago Gave In "Ok Fine Let's Get A Puppy" Today "She Is My Daughter And If I Eat She Eats"

    Man hugging dog warmly under blue tent at outdoor café, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    amandakirkpatrick Report

    #63

    "That Brown Dog" Became "Brown Dog" Became "Mr. Brown" Became "Doc Brown Wants To Stay With Me When You Move Out." Doc Brown Did Move Out With Us, This Is Their First Reunion After About 6 Months

    Man bonding with dog inside car, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies in a heartwarming moment.

    ikebrofloski Report

    #64

    It Took 3 Years To Convince Him Since "He's More Of A Cat Person." He Finally Agreed As Long As The Pup Wasn't Allowed On The Bed Or Furniture. This Is Now What I Wake Up To Every Morning

    Man and fluffy brown dog cuddling closely on bed, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    ebrambles Report

    #65

    This Is My Dad Who Didn’t Want One Dog Let Alone 2 And Most Certainly Did Not Want A Cat!

    Man sitting on couch with two dogs and a cat, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies with animals.

    snowdropx Report

    #66

    My Husband Calls Our Cat His “Little Man”. He Probably Loves Him More Than Me

    Man sleeping peacefully in bed with a cat under a blanket showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    howtheturntables07 Report

    #67

    “I Do Not Want A Dog” - Him Three Years Ago

    Smiling dad holding a happy dog outdoors on a sidewalk, showing the journey of dads who became total pet softies.

    dr_waffledino Report

    #68

    Fine We Can Get A Dog But He’s Yours And Not Allowed On The Couch... 2 Weeks Later, I Find This. Loudly Snoring In Harmonic Rhythm

    Man in a hoodie lying on a couch relaxing next to a black dog wearing a blue harness showing dads who said no pets becoming softies

    thepaintedballerina Report

    #69

    That Was Quick For The Guy Who Said He Wasn’t A Cat Person And Has Not Ever Liked Them

    Man who said no pets holding a fluffy gray kitten, showing dads becoming total softies with new pets at home

    MamaTexTex Report

    #70

    If Your Dad Didn’t Say “We Are Not Keeping The Cat” And Then Bond With Her And Love Her The Most Is He Even Your Dad??

    Dad initially saying no pets but becoming a total softie with a relaxed cat resting on his lap at home.

    lily_r_g Report

    #71

    My Husband: “I Don’t Want A Small Dog!” Also My Husband:

    Man sleeping on couch with small puppy curled up on his chest, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    tubieandthetubes Report

    #72

    Dad: "No Birds, They Stink And Make Loud Noises All The Time For No Reason." To Dad: "I Am Pirate Now"

    Bald dad wearing sunglasses driving with a pet bird perched on his shoulder inside a car, showing pet-loving dad moments.

    eliteprephistory Report

    #73

    Mr. I Never Want Another Dog... Today He Roasted Chicken For Pablo Because He Thinks He Would Like The Flavor Better And Then Sat On The Floor And Fed It To Him By Hand

    Man sitting on kitchen floor feeding dog, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies moment.

    PoodlePopXX Report

    #74

    "I'm Pretty Sure I'm Allergic To Dogs" To "Look At The Halo! She's Like An Angel Sent From Heaven"

    Man taking photo of a dog on stairs, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies with their pets.

    zcecsyc Report

    #75

    To My Mom Four Years Ago: “Well It Sounds Like You Already Decided You’re Going To Get Her So I Guess I’m Not Changing Your Mind. Go Now Before She’s Taken.” My Dad Now:

    Man sitting on couch holding a black dog looking relaxed and affectionate, showcasing dads who became pet softies.

    bikeboy54 Report

    #76

    “Cats Aren’t Affectionate Like Dogs”

    Man in neon green shirt holding a gray cat outside, showing dads who said no pets and became softies with animals.

    ratmoney23 Report

    #77

    Dad: "No, You Cannot Bring A Cat Into Our Home! I Can't Stand Being Around Those Things"

    Man wearing plaid shirt with a cat sitting on his head, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    BLUESKlTTLES Report

    #78

    “I Hate Cats” “They’re Evil” “He Has No Concept Of Boundaries” “Did Anyone Get The Salmon For The Cats? They Don’t Like The Roast Beef One Anymore”

    Older dad relaxing on couch with cat on lap, showing a soft side despite no pets rule.

    Wafflesattiffanies Report

    #79

    Dad: “No Cats Allowed In This House!” Also Dad: Paints Picture Of Our Cats To Hang At Home

    Man painting realistic pet portraits of a cat and dog on an easel in a cozy indoor setting with plants nearby.

    beautifulcabbage Report

    #80

    “Don’t Feed Him, He’ll Keep Coming Back!” He Kept Coming Back, And Is Now A Very Happy Old Man

    Cat cuddling a man's hand on a desk, showing dads who said no pets but became total softies with animals.

    malletgirl91 Report

    #81

    Took Me 20 Odd Years To Convince Him To Get A Cat. He Stopped Saying No But Never Said Yes. One Surprise Later:

    Man sleeping peacefully with a cat hugging his arm, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    realthotstho Report

    #82

    My Dad Reading The News With That Stupid Dog

    Man reading a newspaper lying on the floor next to a dog resting in a pet bed showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    biopticapple2 Report

    #83

    He Can’t Get Up And Help Me Right Now. He Has Been “Chosen” By The Cat

    Man relaxing on couch with a cat resting on his leg near a cozy fireplace showing dads becoming pet softies.

    flowerpawt Report

    #84

    Dad’s On A “Very Important Zoom Call”... And The Pup’s Been Promoted From Unwanted To Assistant!

    Man sitting on kitchen floor hugging dog with laptop on counter showing video call, capturing dads becoming total softies with pets.

    kaymakinzie Report

    #85

    Popps Was Very Vocal About No More Pets. Especially No Dogs. And If There Was Gonna Be A Dog, He Wanted Nothing To Do With It. Anyway, Here’s My Dad And Ziggy

    Man sitting on a low wall outside with a fluffy dog beside him, showing dads becoming total softies with pets.

    _i_mean_i_guess_ Report

    #86

    From “The Dogs Are Not Coming Up On The Bed” To “We Need To Get A King Size Bed So They Can Sleep Next To Us”

    Older man lying on bed with dog on its back, showing the soft side of dads who said no pets.

    forspanish_press2 Report

    #87

    “I Don’t Understand Why Your Mom Wants To Go Adopt Rescue Cats.” Nowadays He Brings The Cat Outside To Greet My Mom When She Returns From Work

    Man standing barefoot in front of house holding cat, illustrating dads who said no pets and became softies.

    CromchQueen Report

    #88

    “We’re Never Getting Another Cat”

    Man with headset holding a fluffy cat while working at his computer, showing dads who said no pets and softened.

    auder98 Report

    #89

    "I Don't Wan't An Adult Dog And I Definitely Don't Want A Dog In The Bed"

    Man and dog sleeping closely together on bed showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    babbybelle Report

    #90

    2 Months Ago: “I Hate Cats, They’re Smelly And Mean”. Today: “Move Over A Little So Her Butt Has More Room On The Couch”

    Dad playing video games with a calico cat on his lap, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    welluuasked Report

    #91

    Husband (Who Is Also A Dad!): “I Don’t Even Really Like Cats. We Cannot Get A Cat.” Here He Is About 20 Minutes Into Getting Our Newest Addition, Hamish

    Man wearing glasses and striped shirt relaxing on couch with small kitten, a heartwarming moment of dads becoming total softies with pets.

    AbbyBK Report

    #92

    "Animals Belong In The Wild", Except This One, Apparently

    Man relaxing on a porch swing cuddling with a dog, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    zackira Report

    #93

    Boyfriends Who Said “No, We Cannot Get A Dog!” For 3 Years Before I Finally Convinced Him❤️ Now She Sits In His Lap Instead Of Mine In The Car

    Collage of dads bonding and showing affection with small white puppies, capturing moments of pet softies and love.

    smurfitysmurf Report

    #94

    My Husband Went From "I Hate Dogs" To Sleeping Together In Front Of The Fire Place

    Man lying on the floor next to a dog, while another man with glasses relaxes on a beige couch in a cozy living room.

    100percentthatmitch Report

    #95

    Dad Then: "We Don't Need Another Cat In The House. It's Pointless." //My Dad Two Months After We Adopted Felipe:

    Dad who said no pets gently helping cat play keyboard in cozy home setting showing pets soft side.

    merzard98 Report

    #96

    My Boyfriend With The Puppy I Spent Almost A Year Trying To Convince Him To Get. Now I Think She Loves Him More Than Me!

    A dad cuddling a puppy on a couch, showing pet love and softening his no pets stance.

    Quoth_the_Hedgehog Report

    #97

    My Dad Taking A Nap With Our 'Damn Mutt' Who Is Supposed To Stay Outside Cuz She 'Gets Hair Everywhere.'

    Man in green shirt and camo pants sitting on a couch with a relaxed white dog resting its head on his lap showing pet dad bonding.

    reddit.com Report

    #98

    My Dad Didn’t Want A Dog. I Watched Him Cry At The Shelter When This Guy Sat On His Lap. I Knew It Was All Over. Welcome Home Beni

    Man holding a small black puppy inside a car, showing a tender moment of dads becoming total softies with pets.

    smtreger Report

    #99

    From A Dad Who Did Not Want A Pet To A Pet Who Does Not Want A Dad

    Older dad enjoying time with his pet cat, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    MuppetAway Report

    #100

    My Dad: No, We’re Not Getting Another Dog!! Also My Dad:

    Man and dog napping together on a couch showing dads who said no pets but became softies.

    doesamulletmakeaman Report

    #101

    'we Don't Need Another Duck.' Now He Has A Football Buddy

    Man relaxing on couch holding a pet duck, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies at home.

    odins2ravens Report

    #102

    My Husband With The Cat He “Tolerates”

    Man holding a fluffy black and white cat showing how dads who said no pets became total softies.

    DrawingPractical3581 Report

    #103

    “He Wants To See What We’ve Got”

    Dad who said no pets showing cat every item from weekly shop in the kitchen, cat curiously sniffing the groceries.

    icanthelpbutsaythis Report

    #104

    Our Dad Is The Stereotypical Mexican Dad. He Used To Always Say “Yo No Quiero Animales En Esta Casa!”. I Just Received This Picture

    Man smiling and holding a black cat in a warm embrace, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    2lame2comeupwaname Report

    #105

    “The Only Good Cat Is A Dead Cat” - My Dad, Who Then Claimed My Rescue Kitten A Few Hours After He Arrived And Renamed Him George. They’re Now Inseparable

    A dad who said no pets sleeping on a couch while holding a relaxed cat, showing his soft side with pets.

    eniretakia Report

    #106

    “Alright, Lets Go...” Says The Grumpy Old Man To The “Stupid Dog” For Their Nightly Beer In The Backyard

    Man relaxing outdoors in a chair with his dog nearby, showing dads who said no pets and became total softies.

    localtouristgr Report

    #107

    My Dad Originally Claimed She Was Mine, That She Was Annoying And A Rat. Today Was Her Final Day. He Was Clutching Her Like A Baby. Goodbye Sophie

    Man wearing camouflage jacket gently holding gray and white cat, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #108

    My Dad 15 Years Ago: “We Can’t Keep Him”. Also My Dad: (Read The Shirt He’s Wearing As A Legit Part Of His Daily Rotation For Bonus Giggles)

    Older man wearing cat dad t-shirt relaxing on chair with fluffy orange cat on his lap, showing pet dad soft side

    willowwrenwild Report

    #109

    My Dad's Officially Part Of The Club. He Told Is We Would Not Be Taking A Dog Home Today. This Is Him Hours Later

    Man holding a puppy lovingly, showing dads who said no pets but became total softies with pets.

    onehashbrown Report

    #110

    From “Please Tell Me You Aren’t Serious” To “Mac’s Helping Me” Within A Week

    Dad relaxing on bed playing video games with a small orange kitten on his shoulder, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    sunflowerdynasty Report

    #111

    Wife Brought Home This Girl 4 Years Ago, I Did Not Want Her Originally. Yesterday, I Cried As We Had To Put Her Down

    Calico cat sitting in an unusual pose on a bed, showcasing playful pet behavior loved by dads who said no pets.

    quietsal Report

    #112

    Dad: I Don't Want A Pet, So Stop Pestering Me About It. Also Dad: Please Go On Vacation So I Can Hang Out With My Grandson Again

    Man showing affection to his black and white cat, a tender moment with a dad who said no pets and became a softie.

    aggressivepassion Report

    #113

    My Uncle, Who Absolutely Thinks Pets Are A Waste Of Time And Money

    Man grooming a dog sitting on a wooden table, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #114

    “If I Come Home And There’s A Cat There, I’m Going To Be Mad.”—my Dad, Lying

    Older man with glasses holding a small black and white kitten on his shoulder showing dads who became total softies with pets

    OutlawPurrs Report

    #115

    He Never Wanted An Animal In The House And Now They Have Matching Sweaters!

    Man lying on the floor next to a black cat wearing a sweater showing dads who became softies with pets.

    Purple_Panda_1 Report

    #116

    We’re Not Keeping The Kitten! No More Pets!! Now He Can’t Sleep Without Him. This Is How I Woke Up This Morning

    Man sleeping in bed with an orange cat reaching out its paw, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    The_dizzy_blonde Report

    #117

    My Dad Didn’t Want Luna, But Traded In His Car For Something More Suitable For Taking Her Absolutely Anywhere He Could

    Man driving black SUV with a dog leaning out the window, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    cutecemetery Report

    #118

    Dad: Throw This Cat Back Where You Found It. Also Dad: “Don’t Be Scared. It’s Just A Vacuum. Ssh Baby. It’s Okay Nachooo”

    Man sitting on wooden stairs gently petting a small dog, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    jazreelc Report

    #119

    Begged My Husband For Months To Let Me Get A Dog, He Reluctantly Let Us Get Her Because “She Really Seems To Like You”

    Man lying on a couch with a white dog on his chest, showing dads who said no pets but became softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #120

    "I Don't Love Him, He's Just A Dog..."

    Older dad in blue sweater gently interacting with a black dog on carpeted stairs, showing dads who said no pets soft side

    shaunaprawna Report

    #121

    “Nah I Don’t Want Him He’s Gonna Shed His Fur Too Much”

    Man sitting at computer desk with cat sleeping on chair, showing dads who said no pets becoming softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #122

    I Guess Part 2 Of A Previous Post, Now Featuring Both Egg And Pepper, Who He Did Not Want

    Man holding two kittens inside his hoodie, showing the soft side of dads who said no pets initially

    ughhdante Report

    #123

    My Dad When I Come Home: Take The Dog With You With You Leave. Also My Dad:

    Small white dog wearing a tie sitting on carpet in living room, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    chickpeabab Report

    #124

    I’m “Allergic “ I’m More Of A “Dog Person “ -My Boyfriend

    Man holding a tabby cat indoors, showing heartwarming moment with pet in a cozy home setting.

    DirtyOliveMartini Report

    #125

    “I Don’t Want A Puppy. You Can Get One But I’m Not Gonna Like It” He Now Calls Him Son

    Man sitting in black leather chair gently holding a small dog, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    reddit.com Report

    #126

    He Didn't Want The Cat, Now They Sit Like This For Hours Every Day

    Man relaxing on a couch with a black and white cat, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    FrancescoTottii Report

    #127

    Dad Taking The 'Rabbit We Didn't Need' To A Road Trip

    Man smiling gently while holding a small rabbit inside a car, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    yaths17 Report

    #128

    I'm Allergic To Cats. Definitely Don't Want A Long Haired Cat. Fast Forward 10 Years

    Dad holding a fluffy gray and white cat, showing a soft and caring moment with pet in a cozy living room.

    No_Awareness5033 Report

    #129

    Four Years Ago My Dad Said That He Would Not Take Care Of That Cat If We Get It. Now He Builds Guppy In Hours Of Work A Cat Mansion Out Of Cardboard Boxes. I Love My Dad And So Does Our Cat

    Cat resting in a cozy cardboard cat house with stairs, showing dads who said no pets becoming total softies.

    Puzius Report

    #130

    What Is That...thing? I’m Not Taking Care Of Her