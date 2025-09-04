140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies
It goes without saying that having a pet is nothing short of transformative. You all of a sudden have a life to care for apart from yours, and it's something you’ll be pretty much obligated to do for the succeeding years.
It also causes a complete conversion in those who initially didn’t want pets. And as you will see in the following photos, these dads are enjoying the sheer joy that instantly entered their lives the moment they became fur parents.
We’ve collected these images from the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit, an online community abundant with good vibes. Enjoy reading!
Dad: We Are Not Feeding That Feral Cat. Also Dad: I Set Up A Heated Cat House In The Backward And Put A Camera So We Can Make Sure She’s Home Safe Every Night
He Proclaimed That Cats Just “Aren’t As Friendly As Dogs”. Now They Eat Vanilla Ice Cream Together Like Absolute Soulmates
He Said He Didn’t Want Me To Foster Because He Didn’t Want Me To Get Attached. Guess Who Is Ooey Gooey Over Them And Wants To Keep All 3 Now?
With a growing following of 324,000 members, the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit has become a haven of feel-good content. The description is straightforward: “A place to share photos of humans with the pets they didn’t originally want.” If you’re in the same boat, you will get a kick out of these.
He Never Wanted A Dog. Four Days After They Met, She Helped Him To Recover From A Stroke
“He’s Only Going To Be In The Way, I’ll Step On Him”
Caught Him Hugging The Giant Dog He Didn't Want, He Was Also Singing The Dog His Own Personal Song
Just by looking at the photos, you will see how happy and seemingly content these dads have been since a beloved pet entered their lives. Having animals around is known to ease loneliness and boost uplifting hormones like oxytocin.
According to experts like veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, companion animals can also help ease PTSD symptoms that many homeless people suffer from.
Dad Went From "You're Taking Him With You When You Leave." To "Are You Really Gonna Take Him With You??"
My Dad, Circa 3 Weeks Ago: "We Are Not Using My Bathroom As A Maternity Ward For The Pregnant Stray You Decided To Bring In"
I Saw This Online, I Hope It’s Not A Repost
Developmental scientist Dr. Megan Mueller agrees, stating that pets give a person a sense of purpose.
“There’s the routine of caring for a pet and the responsibility of caring for another living creature that can really provide this driving force for getting out of bed in the morning,” Dr. Mueller told The Harvard Gazette in 2023.
Not The Funniest, But Definitely The Sweetest
My dad said no dogs ever again after our last one passed several years ago. My mom has always wanted a dachshund, but they both agreed to wait until retirement. But he recently realized that “life is too short not to try to make her smile every day.”
Dad Now Asks Me To Bring The Cats (Which He Told Me Not To Adopt) Every Time I Visit
"I Will Not Be Raising That Dog" ;)
A dog is referred to as “man’s best friend” for a good reason. According to Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, it’s likely due to their ability to communicate with humans.
“Dogs, for example, excel at comprehending words and interpreting tone of voice, body language, and gestures, akin to a trusted friend who can gauge one's emotional state,” an excerpt from the article reads.
Update, Over A Year After Dad Finally Said Ok To Our (His) Cat, Here Is Big Mechanic Dad Enjoying The Fall Fire With His Little Boy
My Boyfriend Who Thought All Cats Were Evil Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? Cause He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead
My Dad: I Want Nothing To Do With That Pile Of Hair
Also my dad: let me build him his dog house with my own two hands, complete with stairs and a dog door leading into the house so he can have his own room and his own bathroom
Experts from Psi Chi also noted that a profound emotional connection with pets is similar to human relationships, which, therefore, offers the same psychological benefits. These include decreased feelings of depression along with a boost in self-esteem.
Tombstone My Dad Bought For The Cat He Didn't Want
He Still Calls Him "Stupid Cat"
“We Are Never Getting A Cat.” -My Husband
He Was A Firm Opponent Of The Hairless Cat But Skin To Skin Is The Best Way To Connect
My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This
Hubs Was Never A Cat Person. Now He Tells Me How They Individually Like To Be Pet, And They All Behave And Don’t Fight When Sitting By Daddy. I Don’t Know Who Trained Who
My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him
This Is How I Find My Husband After Not Seeing Him For Almost 2 Weeks. Forget Greeting The Wife And Children. He Missed His "Baby"!
I Wasn't Keen On Getting Cats ( I Can't Even Pet Them), I Now Watch Videos For Cats With Luna At Least Once A Day
Found This Picture On Twitter And Thought It Was Precious (Not Mine!)
I don't know how often I have seen this, but the joy is so contagious
Me: I Don't Want A New Bird, They Only Bond To You And Want Nothing To Do With Me! New Bird:
“The Only Good Use For A Cat Is To Make A Comfy Pair Of Slippers” -My Dad
‘It’ll Last Two Weeks’ - My Dad 5 Years Ago
Took A Lot Of Convincing To Get One Cat, Let Alone Two. Cat #2 And Dad Are Now Best Buds Who Make Pancakes Together
I Got Mad At My Wife For Bringing Home A Kitten. He’s My Son Now
No Matter How Much I Begged, My Dad Never Let Me Have A Pet When I Was Younger
This is him dragging my cat in a box (which he named the “Kitty Express”) while making train noises, and laughing like a child.
My Husband, The Life Long Cat Hater
He found Crookshanks abandoned on a job and offered some token resistance when I wanted to bring him home. Six months in and while they've been tight since day 1, he often remarks that Crook is the weirdest dog he's ever had
My Dad: Can We Return It???
IF WE KEEP IT, IT CAN’T GO ON THE FURNITURE AND I WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. My dad, out loud, mere days later: “Let’s move this pillow to give you more room. Are you comfy? Do you want some pets? Let’s read together.”
My Husband "Doesn't Like Cats" And Refused To Let Me Get A Kitty For The Longest Time
He now gives the kitten a dab of cream cheese every morning and naps with him on the couch... but maintains that he doesn't like the little dude