We’ve collected these images from the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit , an online community abundant with good vibes . Enjoy reading!

It also causes a complete conversion in those who initially didn’t want pets . And as you will see in the following photos, these dads are enjoying the sheer joy that instantly entered their lives the moment they became fur parents.

It goes without saying that having a pet is nothing short of transformative. You all of a sudden have a life to care for apart from yours, and it's something you’ll be pretty much obligated to do for the succeeding years.

#1 Dad: We Are Not Feeding That Feral Cat. Also Dad: I Set Up A Heated Cat House In The Backward And Put A Camera So We Can Make Sure She’s Home Safe Every Night Share icon

#2 He Proclaimed That Cats Just “Aren’t As Friendly As Dogs”. Now They Eat Vanilla Ice Cream Together Like Absolute Soulmates Share icon

#3 He Said He Didn’t Want Me To Foster Because He Didn’t Want Me To Get Attached. Guess Who Is Ooey Gooey Over Them And Wants To Keep All 3 Now? Share icon

With a growing following of 324,000 members, the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit has become a haven of feel-good content. The description is straightforward: “A place to share photos of humans with the pets they didn’t originally want.” If you’re in the same boat, you will get a kick out of these. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 He Never Wanted A Dog. Four Days After They Met, She Helped Him To Recover From A Stroke Share icon

#5 “He’s Only Going To Be In The Way, I’ll Step On Him” Share icon

#6 Caught Him Hugging The Giant Dog He Didn't Want, He Was Also Singing The Dog His Own Personal Song Share icon

Just by looking at the photos, you will see how happy and seemingly content these dads have been since a beloved pet entered their lives. Having animals around is known to ease loneliness and boost uplifting hormones like oxytocin. ADVERTISEMENT According to experts like veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, companion animals can also help ease PTSD symptoms that many homeless people suffer from.

#7 Dad Went From "You're Taking Him With You When You Leave." To "Are You Really Gonna Take Him With You??" Share icon

#8 My Dad, Circa 3 Weeks Ago: "We Are Not Using My Bathroom As A Maternity Ward For The Pregnant Stray You Decided To Bring In" Share icon

#9 I Saw This Online, I Hope It’s Not A Repost Share icon

Developmental scientist Dr. Megan Mueller agrees, stating that pets give a person a sense of purpose. ADVERTISEMENT “There’s the routine of caring for a pet and the responsibility of caring for another living creature that can really provide this driving force for getting out of bed in the morning,” Dr. Mueller told The Harvard Gazette in 2023.

#10 Not The Funniest, But Definitely The Sweetest Share icon My dad said no dogs ever again after our last one passed several years ago. My mom has always wanted a dachshund, but they both agreed to wait until retirement. But he recently realized that “life is too short not to try to make her smile every day.”



#11 Dad Now Asks Me To Bring The Cats (Which He Told Me Not To Adopt) Every Time I Visit Share icon

#12 "I Will Not Be Raising That Dog" ;) Share icon

A dog is referred to as “man’s best friend” for a good reason. According to Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, it’s likely due to their ability to communicate with humans. “Dogs, for example, excel at comprehending words and interpreting tone of voice, body language, and gestures, akin to a trusted friend who can gauge one's emotional state,” an excerpt from the article reads. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Update, Over A Year After Dad Finally Said Ok To Our (His) Cat, Here Is Big Mechanic Dad Enjoying The Fall Fire With His Little Boy Share icon

#14 My Boyfriend Who Thought All Cats Were Evil Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? Cause He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead Share icon

#15 My Dad: I Want Nothing To Do With That Pile Of Hair Share icon Also my dad: let me build him his dog house with my own two hands, complete with stairs and a dog door leading into the house so he can have his own room and his own bathroom



Experts from Psi Chi also noted that a profound emotional connection with pets is similar to human relationships, which, therefore, offers the same psychological benefits. These include decreased feelings of depression along with a boost in self-esteem.

#16 Tombstone My Dad Bought For The Cat He Didn't Want Share icon

#17 He Still Calls Him "Stupid Cat" Share icon

#18 “We Are Never Getting A Cat.” -My Husband Share icon

#19 He Was A Firm Opponent Of The Hairless Cat But Skin To Skin Is The Best Way To Connect Share icon

#20 My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This Share icon

#21 Hubs Was Never A Cat Person. Now He Tells Me How They Individually Like To Be Pet, And They All Behave And Don’t Fight When Sitting By Daddy. I Don’t Know Who Trained Who Share icon

#22 My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him Share icon

#23 This Is How I Find My Husband After Not Seeing Him For Almost 2 Weeks. Forget Greeting The Wife And Children. He Missed His "Baby"! Share icon

#24 I Wasn't Keen On Getting Cats ( I Can't Even Pet Them), I Now Watch Videos For Cats With Luna At Least Once A Day Share icon

#25 Found This Picture On Twitter And Thought It Was Precious (Not Mine!) Share icon

#26 Me: I Don't Want A New Bird, They Only Bond To You And Want Nothing To Do With Me! New Bird: Share icon

#27 “The Only Good Use For A Cat Is To Make A Comfy Pair Of Slippers” -My Dad Share icon

#28 ‘It’ll Last Two Weeks’ - My Dad 5 Years Ago Share icon

#29 Took A Lot Of Convincing To Get One Cat, Let Alone Two. Cat #2 And Dad Are Now Best Buds Who Make Pancakes Together Share icon

#30 I Got Mad At My Wife For Bringing Home A Kitten. He’s My Son Now Share icon

#31 No Matter How Much I Begged, My Dad Never Let Me Have A Pet When I Was Younger Share icon This is him dragging my cat in a box (which he named the “Kitty Express”) while making train noises, and laughing like a child.



#32 My Husband, The Life Long Cat Hater Share icon He found Crookshanks abandoned on a job and offered some token resistance when I wanted to bring him home. Six months in and while they've been tight since day 1, he often remarks that Crook is the weirdest dog he's ever had



#33 My Dad: Can We Return It??? Share icon IF WE KEEP IT, IT CAN’T GO ON THE FURNITURE AND I WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. My dad, out loud, mere days later: “Let’s move this pillow to give you more room. Are you comfy? Do you want some pets? Let’s read together.”



#34 My Husband "Doesn't Like Cats" And Refused To Let Me Get A Kitty For The Longest Time Share icon He now gives the kitten a dab of cream cheese every morning and naps with him on the couch... but maintains that he doesn't like the little dude



#35 It Took Years To Convince My Dad To Get Us A Dog But Here He Is Kissing My Dog’s Foot After He Hurt It Chasing A Rabbit Share icon

#36 My Dad Complains That Remus Lays In His Lap Anytime He Sits Down. This Is The Smile I Got After Saying How Jealous I Am Share icon

#37 My Mexican Dad Who Said She Could Stay For One Week. It’s Been Ten Years Now Share icon

#38 My Dad-Who-Did-Not-Want-Pets Comforting A Scared Pup On His First Vet Trip Share icon

#39 My Dad On My 13th Birthday “Whatever You Do Don’t Bring Home A F***ing Cat” My Dad Now : Share icon

#40 My Husband Is Allergic And Hates Cats Share icon

#41 “If That Dog Enters Our Home, I’m Moving Out” -Defeated Persian Dad Share icon

#42 "She Can Stay For 2 Weeks," Turned Into Him Telling Her It Hurts When She Doesn't Hug Him On Christmas (2005) Share icon

#43 I Don’t Want A Kitten. He’ll Destroy The Sofa Share icon

#44 My Asian Dad Didn’t Grow Up Around Animals And Was Always Against Any Sort Of House Pet. My Mom Just Sent Me This Photo Share icon

#45 Boyfriend Didn't Want A Kitten. He Relented During Quarantine Because He Was An Essential Worker And I Was Alone By Myself Most Days. Now They're Cuddle Buddies Share icon

#46 Cranky Dad Thought Duncan Would Be A “Weirdo” Because He Was Born An Only Kitten Share icon

#47 My Dad And His Grandcat Share icon

#48 I Went To Canada For A Week And Received This Text From My Dad Share icon

#49 Dad - "I Dont Want A Dog!" Also Dad - "Gaston Need Is Own Bed And Night Table" Share icon

#50 He Didn't Want "The Little Bastard" To Get His Feet Cold Share icon

#51 My Mom Texted Me This Photo Today. Before You Ask - Yes, He Made This For Himself Share icon

#52 Parents Came Over To See Our New Place. Dad Left Living Room And Was Gone A Long Time. Found Him In Our Pet Room Share icon

#53 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Father And Loxley Share icon

#54 Dad Then: “Dogs Are Too Much Responsibility.” Dad Now: “The Dog Is My Favorite Family Member Because He Goes To The Park With Me Every Morning” Share icon

#55 Dad Didn’t Want Kissems. Naturally, Kissems Loves Dad The Most Share icon

#56 "Cats Aren't Even Good For Anything. Absolutley The Worst Pet We Could Get" Share icon

#57 This Is My Dad Who Said He Hates Cats And My Cat Share icon

#58 Um Can We Get Some Privacy Please? Share icon

#59 In 7 Months We've Progressed From "We're Not Getting A Dog. Period." To This Share icon

#60 He Went From "I Don't Want A Cat In This House." To "I Bought Her A Crib Because She Is A Baby." Share icon

#61 My Grumpy Dad When He Holds Up The Cat So She Can Look Out The Window Share icon

#62 1 Year Ago "I'm Not A Dog Person" A Few Months Ago "Don't Get A Dog" 2 Months Ago Gave In "Ok Fine Let's Get A Puppy" Today "She Is My Daughter And If I Eat She Eats" Share icon

#63 "That Brown Dog" Became "Brown Dog" Became "Mr. Brown" Became "Doc Brown Wants To Stay With Me When You Move Out." Doc Brown Did Move Out With Us, This Is Their First Reunion After About 6 Months Share icon

#64 It Took 3 Years To Convince Him Since "He's More Of A Cat Person." He Finally Agreed As Long As The Pup Wasn't Allowed On The Bed Or Furniture. This Is Now What I Wake Up To Every Morning Share icon

#65 This Is My Dad Who Didn’t Want One Dog Let Alone 2 And Most Certainly Did Not Want A Cat! Share icon

#66 My Husband Calls Our Cat His “Little Man”. He Probably Loves Him More Than Me Share icon

#67 “I Do Not Want A Dog” - Him Three Years Ago Share icon

#68 Fine We Can Get A Dog But He’s Yours And Not Allowed On The Couch... 2 Weeks Later, I Find This. Loudly Snoring In Harmonic Rhythm Share icon

#69 That Was Quick For The Guy Who Said He Wasn’t A Cat Person And Has Not Ever Liked Them Share icon

#70 If Your Dad Didn’t Say “We Are Not Keeping The Cat” And Then Bond With Her And Love Her The Most Is He Even Your Dad?? Share icon

#71 My Husband: “I Don’t Want A Small Dog!” Also My Husband: Share icon

#72 Dad: "No Birds, They Stink And Make Loud Noises All The Time For No Reason." To Dad: "I Am Pirate Now" Share icon

#73 Mr. I Never Want Another Dog... Today He Roasted Chicken For Pablo Because He Thinks He Would Like The Flavor Better And Then Sat On The Floor And Fed It To Him By Hand Share icon

#74 "I'm Pretty Sure I'm Allergic To Dogs" To "Look At The Halo! She's Like An Angel Sent From Heaven" Share icon

#75 To My Mom Four Years Ago: “Well It Sounds Like You Already Decided You’re Going To Get Her So I Guess I’m Not Changing Your Mind. Go Now Before She’s Taken.” My Dad Now: Share icon

#76 “Cats Aren’t Affectionate Like Dogs” Share icon

#77 Dad: "No, You Cannot Bring A Cat Into Our Home! I Can't Stand Being Around Those Things" Share icon

#78 “I Hate Cats” “They’re Evil” “He Has No Concept Of Boundaries” “Did Anyone Get The Salmon For The Cats? They Don’t Like The Roast Beef One Anymore” Share icon

#79 Dad: “No Cats Allowed In This House!” Also Dad: Paints Picture Of Our Cats To Hang At Home Share icon

#80 “Don’t Feed Him, He’ll Keep Coming Back!” He Kept Coming Back, And Is Now A Very Happy Old Man Share icon

#81 Took Me 20 Odd Years To Convince Him To Get A Cat. He Stopped Saying No But Never Said Yes. One Surprise Later: Share icon

#82 My Dad Reading The News With That Stupid Dog Share icon

#83 He Can’t Get Up And Help Me Right Now. He Has Been “Chosen” By The Cat Share icon

#84 Dad’s On A “Very Important Zoom Call”... And The Pup’s Been Promoted From Unwanted To Assistant! Share icon

#85 Popps Was Very Vocal About No More Pets. Especially No Dogs. And If There Was Gonna Be A Dog, He Wanted Nothing To Do With It. Anyway, Here’s My Dad And Ziggy Share icon

#86 From “The Dogs Are Not Coming Up On The Bed” To “We Need To Get A King Size Bed So They Can Sleep Next To Us” Share icon

#87 “I Don’t Understand Why Your Mom Wants To Go Adopt Rescue Cats.” Nowadays He Brings The Cat Outside To Greet My Mom When She Returns From Work Share icon

#88 “We’re Never Getting Another Cat” Share icon

#89 "I Don't Wan't An Adult Dog And I Definitely Don't Want A Dog In The Bed" Share icon

#90 2 Months Ago: “I Hate Cats, They’re Smelly And Mean”. Today: “Move Over A Little So Her Butt Has More Room On The Couch” Share icon

#91 Husband (Who Is Also A Dad!): “I Don’t Even Really Like Cats. We Cannot Get A Cat.” Here He Is About 20 Minutes Into Getting Our Newest Addition, Hamish Share icon

#92 "Animals Belong In The Wild", Except This One, Apparently Share icon

#93 Boyfriends Who Said “No, We Cannot Get A Dog!” For 3 Years Before I Finally Convinced Him❤️ Now She Sits In His Lap Instead Of Mine In The Car Share icon

#94 My Husband Went From "I Hate Dogs" To Sleeping Together In Front Of The Fire Place Share icon

#95 Dad Then: "We Don't Need Another Cat In The House. It's Pointless." //My Dad Two Months After We Adopted Felipe: Share icon

#96 My Boyfriend With The Puppy I Spent Almost A Year Trying To Convince Him To Get. Now I Think She Loves Him More Than Me! Share icon

#97 My Dad Taking A Nap With Our 'Damn Mutt' Who Is Supposed To Stay Outside Cuz She 'Gets Hair Everywhere.' Share icon

#98 My Dad Didn’t Want A Dog. I Watched Him Cry At The Shelter When This Guy Sat On His Lap. I Knew It Was All Over. Welcome Home Beni Share icon

#99 From A Dad Who Did Not Want A Pet To A Pet Who Does Not Want A Dad Share icon

#100 My Dad: No, We’re Not Getting Another Dog!! Also My Dad: Share icon

#101 'we Don't Need Another Duck.' Now He Has A Football Buddy Share icon

#102 My Husband With The Cat He “Tolerates” Share icon

#103 “He Wants To See What We’ve Got” Share icon

#104 Our Dad Is The Stereotypical Mexican Dad. He Used To Always Say “Yo No Quiero Animales En Esta Casa!”. I Just Received This Picture Share icon

#105 “The Only Good Cat Is A Dead Cat” - My Dad, Who Then Claimed My Rescue Kitten A Few Hours After He Arrived And Renamed Him George. They’re Now Inseparable Share icon

#106 “Alright, Lets Go...” Says The Grumpy Old Man To The “Stupid Dog” For Their Nightly Beer In The Backyard Share icon

#107 My Dad Originally Claimed She Was Mine, That She Was Annoying And A Rat. Today Was Her Final Day. He Was Clutching Her Like A Baby. Goodbye Sophie Share icon

#108 My Dad 15 Years Ago: “We Can’t Keep Him”. Also My Dad: (Read The Shirt He’s Wearing As A Legit Part Of His Daily Rotation For Bonus Giggles) Share icon

#109 My Dad's Officially Part Of The Club. He Told Is We Would Not Be Taking A Dog Home Today. This Is Him Hours Later Share icon

#110 From “Please Tell Me You Aren’t Serious” To “Mac’s Helping Me” Within A Week Share icon

#111 Wife Brought Home This Girl 4 Years Ago, I Did Not Want Her Originally. Yesterday, I Cried As We Had To Put Her Down Share icon

#112 Dad: I Don't Want A Pet, So Stop Pestering Me About It. Also Dad: Please Go On Vacation So I Can Hang Out With My Grandson Again Share icon

#113 My Uncle, Who Absolutely Thinks Pets Are A Waste Of Time And Money Share icon

#114 “If I Come Home And There’s A Cat There, I’m Going To Be Mad.”—my Dad, Lying Share icon

#115 He Never Wanted An Animal In The House And Now They Have Matching Sweaters! Share icon

#116 We’re Not Keeping The Kitten! No More Pets!! Now He Can’t Sleep Without Him. This Is How I Woke Up This Morning Share icon

#117 My Dad Didn’t Want Luna, But Traded In His Car For Something More Suitable For Taking Her Absolutely Anywhere He Could Share icon

#118 Dad: Throw This Cat Back Where You Found It. Also Dad: “Don’t Be Scared. It’s Just A Vacuum. Ssh Baby. It’s Okay Nachooo” Share icon

#119 Begged My Husband For Months To Let Me Get A Dog, He Reluctantly Let Us Get Her Because “She Really Seems To Like You” Share icon

#120 "I Don't Love Him, He's Just A Dog..." Share icon

#121 “Nah I Don’t Want Him He’s Gonna Shed His Fur Too Much” Share icon

#122 I Guess Part 2 Of A Previous Post, Now Featuring Both Egg And Pepper, Who He Did Not Want Share icon

#123 My Dad When I Come Home: Take The Dog With You With You Leave. Also My Dad: Share icon

#124 I’m “Allergic “ I’m More Of A “Dog Person “ -My Boyfriend Share icon

#125 “I Don’t Want A Puppy. You Can Get One But I’m Not Gonna Like It” He Now Calls Him Son Share icon

#126 He Didn't Want The Cat, Now They Sit Like This For Hours Every Day Share icon

#127 Dad Taking The 'Rabbit We Didn't Need' To A Road Trip Share icon

#128 I'm Allergic To Cats. Definitely Don't Want A Long Haired Cat. Fast Forward 10 Years Share icon

#129 Four Years Ago My Dad Said That He Would Not Take Care Of That Cat If We Get It. Now He Builds Guppy In Hours Of Work A Cat Mansion Out Of Cardboard Boxes. I Love My Dad And So Does Our Cat Share icon

