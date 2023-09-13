Brother Insists His GF Be Included In His Sister’s Wedding Pics, 2 Years Later He Asks Her To Edit Them

After a breakup, keeping, deleting, or editing pictures with a person’s ex-partner might be done with various aims in mind. However, while the wish of this Redditor’s brother and their parents to remove the brother’s ex-girlfriend from the woman’s wedding picture wasn’t that surprising, the way they went about it probably was.

The family requested that the woman remove her brother’s ex from the picture and got angry when she asked them to pay for it, even though they had previously rejected her suggestion to take some pictures without the brother’s girlfriend of the week.

A woman brought her story to the Reddit community online, asking people if she was a jerk to ask her brother to pay if he wanted his ex removed from her pictures.

The woman explained that back in the day, her brother used to date a lot of women, shifting from one to another within a period of a week or so. For this reason, when two years ago the Redditor celebrated her wedding, she was reluctant to include her brother’s girlfriend of the week in all of the wedding pictures.

However, as the bride’s suggestion of having some pictures with and some without her brother’s girlfriend was met with disappointment from her brother, and her parents wished to avoid fighting, in addition to them paying for the wedding, the woman agreed to include her brother’s girlfriend in all the family pictures.

The question about pictures came up again just recently, two years after the woman’s wedding. She had her family over when her brother’s fiancée noticed the OP’s wedding picture on the wall. The brother had a hard time trying to explain to his fiancée that the woman from the picture wasn’t a serious girlfriend and this is why he never talked about her.

Eventually, as his fiancée requested, the brother asked his sister to take the picture down or remove his ex-girlfriend. The sister agreed to remove her brother’s ex but asked her brother to pay for it. The brother was angry, while their parents called her a jerk, as they already paid for the pictures once.

When it comes to the psychology behind deleting pictures after a breakup, Samantha Ann for Love Panky noted that while some people can find it as cathartic as returning an ex’s stuff, there certainly isn’t just one possible meaning behind deleting photos of an ex. There can be various meanings and intentions that go into that decision and Ann listed some of them in her piece.

These included taking away the reminders, which might help to focus on the future and to move on faster. It also sends a message to one’s friends, family, and maybe one’s new partner. Finally, she brought it up that sometimes it is just about how a person felt at that particular moment.

On the flip side, she listed not wanting to hurt the feelings of a person’s ex or simply the pictures as well as the relationship being a part of a person’s history among the common reasons behind keeping the pictures of a person’s ex.

