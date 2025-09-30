Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fam Torn Apart By 15YO’s Inappropriate Lies Concerning Her Step-Uncle, Step-Aunt Refuses To Forgive
Woman in pink sweater pointing finger at upset daughter in white shirt showing brother daughter family drama tension.
Family, Relationships

Fam Torn Apart By 15YO’s Inappropriate Lies Concerning Her Step-Uncle, Step-Aunt Refuses To Forgive

beverlynoronha
Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

One lie might seem harmless, but it can truly take on a life of its own and cause a lot of damage if it’s allowed to continue. People who try to get away with such falsehoods often have an ulterior motive and don’t care if other folks get hurt in the process.

This is exactly what happened when a teenager made up a fake story about her step-uncle just to seem more interesting to her friends. What she didn’t realize was how the lie could have ruined his life, which is why her family made sure she learned her lesson. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When there are strict consequences for bad behavior, it can teach children not to repeat those actions ever again

    Smiling family including brother and daughter sitting closely together in a cozy living room setting showing strong family drama bonds

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her sister had a blended family consisting of her biological son, Kevin, her husband, and his daughter, Kelly, who was fifteen

    Text excerpt about family conflict involving brother-daughter-family-drama with multiple relatives and ages listed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a brother, daughter, and family drama centered around blended family dynamics and intimate gatherings.

    Text excerpt about a nephew Kevin discussing a concerning issue related to brother daughter family drama.

    Man standing in a modern bathroom holding a clipboard, appearing thoughtful in a brother daughter family drama setting

    Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After a family gathering, Kevin shared that Kelly had been telling her friends that the poster’s husband had exposed himself to her when she was in the bathroom

    Text excerpt showing a family drama involving a nephew, husband, and a confusing claim causing brother-daughter-family-drama tension.

    Text excerpt describing a brother-daughter-family-drama involving a confrontation and emotional confession at a family gathering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a brother daughter family drama, expressing anger and family conflict over risky behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman confronting daughter angrily in a living room, depicting brother daughter family drama and tense family emotions.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster confronted Kelly about her story in front of their family, which led to her breaking down and confessing that she lied for clout

    Family drama involving a brother and daughter leads to school intervention and a move to the mother's house.

    Text excerpt about a stepbrother creating tension in a brother daughter family drama scenario.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man in a black shirt looking worried and resting his face on his hand, reflecting brother daughter family drama emotions.

    Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s entire family decided to cut Kelly out of their lives because of her actions, but her dad pleaded for them to forgive her

    Text excerpt about a brother-daughter family drama with Joe urging forgiveness and unresolved past conflicts.

    Text discussing family concerns involving a brother, daughter, and nephew in a brother-daughter-family-drama context.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing feelings about brother-in-law and his daughter, highlighting themes of brother-daughter family drama and honesty.

    Image credits:

    Everyone felt that the man wasn’t able to understand the enormity of his daughter’s actions

    The poster seemed to have been on good terms with her brother-in-law and step-niece. That’s why she had invited them for a get-together at her house. Later on, she was shocked when her nephew revealed that Kelly had told her friends that the OP’s husband had exposed himself to her when she was alone.

    The poster couldn’t believe that such a situation would have happened, but she was also confused as to why Kelly would lie about such a thing. According to mental health experts, teens might make up such stories to feel seen or to experience special treatment. This is especially true for those kids who feel insignificant or unappreciated.

    This was probably what happened in Kelly’s case, because when the poster confronted her, she explained that she lied to seem cool. All of her friends had experienced some sort of intimacy, so she thought that this story would help her seem more interesting in front of them. She didn’t realize that by making up such a lie, it could have damaged her step-uncle’s reputation.

    The OP felt that the best way to call Kelly out was to confront her in front of their entire family, which must have been traumatizing for the teen. When it comes to cases of chronic lying or kids making things up, it’s always helpful to get professional mental health support. Therapists can then create a treatment plan to curb the behavior over time.

    Woman sitting on a sofa holding her head in distress, depicting emotional pain in a brother daughter family drama setting.

    Image credits: Magic by Jelena / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Once the entire family got to know what Kelly had done, they all got very angry with her. She was immediately cut out, and nobody wanted to trust her anymore. This was obviously very heartbreaking for her father, and he tried to get the rest of the family to forgive her because she was just a teen.

    As the OP pointed out, her husband’s reputation could have been put at risk if such a lie had gotten out. Even experts say that faking a story is a criminal offense against a person because it can affect their life and their relationships with other people. That’s why it’s important to think through such things carefully before saying them.

    It’s clear that the teen was affected by being cut off from her new family, and hopefully, she felt remorse for her actions. On the other hand, her dad didn’t seem to realize the severity of her actions and kept trying to persuade everyone to act as if everything was back to normal.

    It truly takes a lot for a family to go no-contact with someone, and in situations like this, it shows that only tremendous hurt or betrayal can make that happen. The best outcome of this situation would be for the teen to realize her mistakes and truly make amends for the lies she spread.

    What would you have done if you found out a family member was lying like this? Let us know your honest thoughts.

    Folks sided with the woman and felt that she had made the right decision about cutting off her step-niece

    Online discussion about brother daughter family drama showing concern and support between family members in a heartfelt exchange

    Reddit discussion about brother and daughter family drama, debating the seriousness and social impact of accusations.

    Reddit discussion about brother daughter family drama highlighting trust issues and family protection.

    Online discussion about brother daughter family drama exposing trust issues and consequences in a family conflict.

    Comments discussing family drama involving a brother and daughter, focusing on trust and forgiveness issues.

    Reddit comments discussing a tense brother daughter family drama involving trust and serious consequences.

    Text conversation about family concerns, highlighting brother-daughter-family-drama and protective boundaries in a household.

    Screenshot of a family drama discussion between brother and daughter showing emotional and ethical conflict in family relationships.

    Text conversation about family dynamics involving a brother, nephew, and daughter in a complex family drama situation.

    Text discussion about a nephew’s false accusation and the impact on brother-daughter family drama and trust issues.

    Reddit discussion highlighting intense brother daughter family drama over false allegations and protection of family.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    5

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One does not potentially destroy a life to "look cool". Serious action, serious consequence.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So it is worth finding out if this was an experience she had but she named a different man. That's fairly common in a***e disclosures, to test the water with a lie that's similar to the truth. To see how friends react - especially because this isn't a consensual incounter she's describing, it raises questions. It's also very common for a***e victims to recant and say they made it up when confronted, so I'm not convinced it was a complete lie. Someone needs to look into both those possibilities. But, if she did lie, the consequences she's facing over the lie seem like natural consequences to claiming someone is a s*x offender who isn't, so if it really is all fabricated, status quo seems reasonable.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a young teen a rumour went around our little neighbourhood that my father was caught jumping out the window of a young teen girl because her mom came home and he needed to get out of there. It was a case of broken telephone as my dad has the same name as me - it was me, a 13 year old boy, jumping out her window because her mom came home early. Thankfully the mom corrected the rumour! My poor dad, he must have had a few people looking at him funny.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One does not potentially destroy a life to "look cool". Serious action, serious consequence.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So it is worth finding out if this was an experience she had but she named a different man. That's fairly common in a***e disclosures, to test the water with a lie that's similar to the truth. To see how friends react - especially because this isn't a consensual incounter she's describing, it raises questions. It's also very common for a***e victims to recant and say they made it up when confronted, so I'm not convinced it was a complete lie. Someone needs to look into both those possibilities. But, if she did lie, the consequences she's facing over the lie seem like natural consequences to claiming someone is a s*x offender who isn't, so if it really is all fabricated, status quo seems reasonable.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a young teen a rumour went around our little neighbourhood that my father was caught jumping out the window of a young teen girl because her mom came home and he needed to get out of there. It was a case of broken telephone as my dad has the same name as me - it was me, a 13 year old boy, jumping out her window because her mom came home early. Thankfully the mom corrected the rumour! My poor dad, he must have had a few people looking at him funny.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT