“Even Beautiful Women Go Through This”: Brooks Nader Praised For ‘Normalizing’ Period Leaks

Sports Illustrated cover girl Brooks Nader took to social media to show off a telltale red mark on her snow-white skirt.

The development crept up on her, but she smiled for the camera unabashed, as she posed and twirled.

According to the caption, she was trying to be “chic” when that time of the month struck.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty

Just in case fans were still clueless about what the red mark on the back of her dress was, she wrote: Start [red drop emoji] at Wimbledon.

The video starts with a headshot of Nader, showing off her immaculately styled blonde hair and fashionable sunglasses.

As it plays out, she can be seen wearing a cap-sleeve black and white polka dot blouse and a long white skirt that conformed to her thighs but flared below the knee.

She twirled and showed off the almost imperceptible red mark on the back of the garment while beaming.

The swimsuit model may not have a shy bone in her body

Image credits: brooksnader

Her fans were touched by her openness and indicated as much in the comment thread below the footage.

“You’re so real for this,” one person wrote appreciatively. “Every girl has had this happen,” chorused another.”

“Thank you for normalizing what we go through,” wrote a netizen, summing up the general sentiment.

But not everybody was satisfied with her showing off her predicament.

“What did you do next? Did you change your clothes or did you stay in them?” asked Nader, who is not known for embarrassment.

She was also seen breaking the indecent exposure laws in Mexico

Image credits: brooksnader

As a testimony to the 28-year-old’s confidence, she was noted by the Blast TV outlet as “not shy about expressing herself.”

Testifying to this observation, the Daily Mailspotted her in scant red bottom in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, but her upper half, bar a pair of aviators and golden hoops earrings, was completely bare.

While Mexico’s n*dity laws are not always enforced, women going topless is perceived as a breach of the peace under the penal code.

Nader did not let these trivialities bother her.

She has put the word out that she is open to dating women

Image credits: brooksnader

The sighting came weeks after she told Entertainment Tonight that she was interested in “switching teams” and dating women.

She made the revelation in the wake of her breakup with “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Gleb Savchenko, whom she had been dating for seven months.

“I’m not looking for anything in particular. I’m just rockin’ with work, you know what I mean?” she told her interviewer.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty

And when they asked what she was looking for in a Mr. Right, she said:

“Honestly, I don’t even know. Maybe it’s Mr., maybe it’s Mrs., I don’t even know. Who knows?”

When the reporter joked about finding her a woman to date, she responded:

“Let me know what you find. I’m open to whatevs, but not looking for any kind of a partner right now.”

The Sports Illustrated cover girl is not the only one to open up about her menstrual cycle

Image credits: brooksnader

Nader is not the first to normalize her period. Stars attempting to normalize women’s menstrual cycles include Demi Lovato, who told People in 2015 that her mother and sister celebrated her first period with her.

Miley Cyrus joined the ranks the same year when she told Marie Claire how her moment struck while on the Hannah Montana set. Like Nader, she was wearing white.

Image credits: brooksnader

Jennifer Lawrence Lawrence told Harper’s bazaar how she packed a backup dress for the 2016 Golden Globe awards.

“Plan A was a dress that I couldn’t wear because awards season is synced with my menstrual cycle, and it has been for years,” she told the high end fashion magazine.

Other celebrities to open up about their menstrual cycles include Amy Schumer, Brooklyn Decker, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Winslet among others.

Fans praise Brooks Nader for her confidence and honesty

