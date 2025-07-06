Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Even Beautiful Women Go Through This”: Brooks Nader Praised For ‘Normalizing’ Period Leaks
Brooks Nader smiling outdoors, praised for normalizing period leaks and promoting confidence in natural experiences.
Celebrities

“Even Beautiful Women Go Through This”: Brooks Nader Praised For ‘Normalizing’ Period Leaks

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Illustrated cover girl Brooks Nader took to social media to show off a telltale red mark on her snow-white skirt.

The development crept up on her, but she smiled for the camera unabashed, as she posed and twirled.

According to the caption, she was trying to be “chic” when that time of the month struck.

RELATED:

    Brooks Nader twirled and posed, showing off her red mark while smiling

    Brooks Nader smiling outdoors wearing a black polka dot top and white skirt, praised for normalizing period leaks.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty

    Highlights
    • Brooks Nader proudly twirled in a white skirt at Wimbledon, revealing a period stain with confidence.
    • Fans praised her for normalizing menstrual mishaps, calling her “real” and “refreshingly honest.”
    • Nader joins a growing list of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence, opening up about periods.

    Just in case fans were still clueless about what the red mark on the back of her dress was, she wrote:  Start [red drop emoji] at Wimbledon.

    The video starts with a headshot of Nader, showing off her immaculately styled blonde hair and fashionable sunglasses.

    As it plays out, she can be seen wearing a cap-sleeve black and white polka dot blouse and a long white skirt that conformed to her thighs but flared below the knee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She twirled and showed off the almost imperceptible red mark on the back of the garment while beaming.

    The swimsuit model may not have a shy bone in her body

    Brooks Nader wearing sunglasses and a black polka dot top, praised for normalizing period leaks and women’s health.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    Her fans were touched by her openness and indicated as much in the comment thread below the footage.

    “You’re so real for this,” one person wrote appreciatively. “Every girl has had this happen,” chorused another.”

    “Thank you for normalizing what we go through,” wrote a netizen, summing up the general sentiment.

    But not everybody was satisfied with her showing off her predicament. 

    “What did you do next? Did you change your clothes or did you stay in them?” asked Nader, who is not known for embarrassment.

    She was also seen breaking the indecent exposure laws in Mexico

    Two women sitting at a table with food and drinks, highlighting Brooks Nader praised for normalizing period leaks.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a testimony to the 28-year-old’s confidence, she was noted by the Blast TV outlet as “not shy about expressing herself.”

    Testifying to this observation, the Daily Mailspotted her in scant red bottom in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, but her upper half, bar a pair of aviators and golden hoops earrings, was completely bare.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Mexico’s n*dity laws are not always enforced, women going topless is perceived as a breach of the peace under the penal code.

    Nader did not let these trivialities bother her.

    She has put the word out that she is open to dating women

    Brooks Nader wearing sunglasses and a white skirt with a visible period leak, normalizing period leaks for women.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    @brooksnader Of course 🎾 #wimbledon♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna

    The sighting came weeks after she told Entertainment Tonight that she was interested in “switching teams” and dating women.

    She made the revelation in the wake of her breakup with “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Gleb Savchenko, whom she had been dating for seven months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m not looking for anything in particular. I’m just rockin’ with work, you know what I mean?” she told her interviewer.

    Brooks Nader and a friend wearing sunglasses, praised for normalizing period leaks during a public event.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty

    And when they asked what she was looking for in a Mr. Right, she said:

    “Honestly, I don’t even know. Maybe it’s Mr., maybe it’s Mrs., I don’t even know. Who knows?”

    When the reporter joked about finding her a woman to date, she responded: 

    “Let me know what you find. I’m open to whatevs, but not looking for any kind of a partner right now.”

    The Sports Illustrated cover girl is not the only one to open up about her menstrual cycle

    Brooks Nader wearing silver dress and jewelry, praised for normalizing period leaks in empowering fashion statement

    Image credits: brooksnader

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nader is not the first to normalize her period. Stars attempting to normalize women’s menstrual cycles include Demi Lovato, who told People in 2015 that her mother and sister celebrated her first period with her.

    Miley Cyrus joined the ranks the same year when she told Marie Claire how her moment struck while on the Hannah Montana set. Like Nader, she was wearing white.

    Brooks Nader in a red top taking a selfie in a car, praised for normalizing period leaks among women.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    Jennifer Lawrence Lawrence told Harper’s bazaar how she packed  a backup dress for the 2016 Golden Globe awards. 

    “Plan A was a dress that I couldn’t wear because awards season is synced with my menstrual cycle, and it has been for years,” she told the high end fashion magazine.

    Other celebrities to open up about their menstrual cycles include Amy Schumer, Brooklyn Decker, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Winslet among others.

    Fans praise Brooks Nader for her confidence and honesty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media thanking for normalizing period leaks, supporting Brooks Nader’s message about even beautiful women experiencing it.

    User comment praising Brooks Nader for normalizing period leaks, promoting understanding of women's experiences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post praising Brooks Nader for normalizing period leaks with positive and supportive tone.

    Comment praising Brooks Nader for normalizing period leaks, emphasizing there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment saying this is CHIC with 24 likes, highlighting positive user feedback on period leaks normalization.

    Comment saying you girl just got a new follower, in a social media style message with 100 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooks Nader praised for normalizing period leaks and showing even beautiful women experience them in daily life.

    Comment about beautiful women going through normal period leaks, highlighting praise for normalizing this issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Melli expressing gratitude for the post, highlighting support in normalizing period leaks and reducing stigma.

    Comment praising Brooks Nader for normalizing period leaks, showing support and appreciation in a social media reply.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment praising Brooks Nader for normalizing period leaks and embracing natural experiences.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT