Your bachelorette party is considered your “last hurrah” before tying the knot. And it’d be awesome to have your besties and fave family members there, all having fun together. But sometimes, it’s just not possible. Especially when there’s beef between the bridesmaids and one or more of the guests.

One woman found herself caught in some serious drama in the run-up to her sister-in-law’s wedding. She is not a fan of the bridesmaids at all and believes they’re a bunch of drunks. When the woman called them out for trying to scam guests while organizing the hens night, it didn’t go down well. Even the bride got caught in the middle of a very awkward situation.

The bridesmaids organized two events: one big boozy night out for everyone and one private weekend away with just them and the bride

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

They asked each guest to contribute $200 dollars to the bachelorette party that was being held at a local gay club but didn’t say why

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Livid-Attempt9892

The woman had several reasons why she didn’t want to attend but it seems the main sticking point was money

Bachelorette parties don’t come cheap. Wedding magazine The Knot recently did some research and found that on average, they cost around $1,400. Usually, “the cost is split among the guests and the bride, who is not expected to chip in,” says etiquette expert Diane Gottsman. Many people don’t mind paying their own way. When surveyed, most said they were excited to celebrate with friends and considered it money well spent.

$400 is more or less what most people paid to attend a bachelorette in 2023. But there were others who had forked out thousands. The cost really depends on the length and location of the festivities. In the case of the OP, the bridesmaids had planned two. A one night bash for a bunch of people and a longer weekend away for just three. Generally, a guest’s contribution would go towards a party they have been invited to. So it could be seen as a bit cheeky to collect cash from them for a separate, private event.

Experts say it’s important to be mindful of everyone’s budgets when planning a bachelorette party

Kevin Dennis is a wedding expert and agrees that each attendee is usually responsible for their own travel, accommodations and any outing, activity or meal. In an interview with The Knot, he said it’s crucial to be sensitive to everyone’s budget. He recommends the host reaches out to all guests to find out what their budget is. And then determine the lowest figure and work around that.

Plan The Hen is a website dedicated to all things hen parties and bachelorettes. “One of the most common reasons for declining a hen do is the cost. It’s a fact that hen celebrations have grown over the years and are now often a whole weekend or week of festivities,” reads the site. “Some people will be putting themselves into financial difficulty to even come (to) the hen do in the first place, so this needs to be handled with care.” Gottsman agrees and says organizers should be crystal clear about costs in advance to avoid last-minute financial surprises for guests.

It’s okay to decline an invite for whatever reason but the way you do it is what really matters

“I told her to remove me from the group chat and I wouldn’t be attending,” is how the OP described her exit from the celebrations. And things clearly got heated after that. Experts say declining a hen invitation can be a delicate situation. Plan The Hen advises guests to handle the issue in a way that is respectful and considerate to all parties involved. They suggest letting the hosts know early, and being as clear and concise as possible. “Avoid overthinking how to decline a hen do, it’s best to keep it short and honest, but phrased in the nicest way you can manage,” reads the site.

How To Hen is a run by a professional hen party researcher. Their site says guests should always remember, it’s not about them. “It’s very easy to get defensive and irritable when you disagree with what has been planned or you feel like you are being left out. This happens a lot with budget issues.” They add that the organizers usually consult with all the guests about their budgets.

“If that budget suits most people but it puts you in a position where you can’t go, don’t get angry,” reads the site. But in the case of the OP, it wasn’t just an issue of the budget but rather the hidden agenda of the bridesmaids, and what they planned to do with the money.

Some people immediately assumed the worst of the bride but the woman explained that her SIL is nothing like the bridesmaids

Many netizens agreed guests shouldn’t have to foot the bill for a weekend away that they’re not invited to but some were divided about the booze-free brunch

Some felt the woman was being selfish by organizing a separate booze-free brunch while others said she went about things the wrong way