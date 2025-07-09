Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Bride Told Us To Wear Neutrals, Then Got Upset That No One Wore Color”
Bride and bridesmaids wearing neutral dresses outdoors on grass with trees and house in the background.
Occasions, Wedding

"The Bride Told Us To Wear Neutrals, Then Got Upset That No One Wore Color"

While many couples hope their wedding day to be perfect, even the most meticulous planning can’t ensure that nothing will go wrong. With so many decisions to make, there’s bound to be some that don’t work out as anticipated, which can lead to a mild case of wedding regret. 

For this bride, the decision that she didn’t turn out as she expected was the dress code. She realized it once she saw all the guests together, which prompted her to make a passive-aggressive comment that made the atmosphere a bit awkward.

    Even with the most meticulous planning, couples can’t ensure that nothing will go wrong on their big day

    Image credits: 9_fingers_ / Envato (not the actual photo)

    For this bride, the thing that didn’t go as expected was the dress code she had chosen for the guests

    Image credits: maxbelchenko / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Acrobatic_Balance681

    76% of couples regret some kind of wedding choice

    Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

    No wedding goes without a few hiccups. With all the hustle and bustle, it can be easy to overlook the little things that, in retrospect, matter a lot. The comforting news is that regrets on the big day are more common than one might think. 

    According to Plan In Love, 76% of couples say that if they had the opportunity to go back, they would change something about their wedding. In fact, nearly half admitted to feeling intense regret about their big day. That said, 90% of those polled were quick to point out that the good outweighs the remorse they might have. 

    Some of the most common wedding regrets couples have include overspending, rushing, not allocating enough time for themselves, listening to others’ opinions too much, not hiring a videographer, and not focusing more on other details like food, drinks, and venue. 

    The bride in our featured story seems to regret her choice of guest dress code. While there’s no wrong or right when choosing a theme for guest attire, there are still some aspects that have to be considered so that everyone looks their best on the big day. 

    The regret of a wrong choice might linger quite some time after the wedding

    Image credits: beautifulmomentstudio23 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    When choosing a dress code for wedding guests, the first thing that couples should think about is the venue. The location of the celebration highly dictates the formality of the dress code. If the event is taking place in a ballroom, estate, or cathedral, the guests should be encouraged to wear black tie or formal attire. For garden, vineyard, or barn weddings, the appropriate option would be cocktail or semi-formal attire. To beach, backyard, or small chapel weddings, guests should be invited to wear dressy casual or casual clothes. 

    The dress code is also largely determined by the time of day the celebration is going to take place. If it’s set to happen in the daytime (10 AM–3 PM), lighter colors, shorter hemlines, and relaxed fabrics should dominate guest attire. For evening events (4 PM and later), darker tones, dressier styles, and formal wear are more appropriate. 

    Similarly, the season and the weather should have a lot of influence on the dress code, too. Light fabrics and pastel colors suit spring and summer better, while rich tones and heavier fabrics suit autumn and winter.

    Of course, the dress code should be on theme with the wedding as well. If the wedding has more of a boho-chic or rustic vibe, the guest apparel should be more relaxed. On the other hand, a more glamorous theme calls for a formal or black-tie dress. 

    For the guests’ sake, the couple should also take into consideration their comfort. In case the venue’s terrain is not suitable for high heels, the guests should be encouraged to wear flats—no one wants to sink into the lawn with their stilettos. 

    But even after considering all these little details, there’s still a chance that the dress code will clash with the venue decorations or blend in with the background, as happened with the bride in this story. When that happens, nothing can really be done at this point, except for making peace with the fact that nothing is ever perfect. This allows the couple to continue to enjoy the celebration they waited so long for. 

    The regret of a wrong choice might linger quite some time after the wedding. To cope with it, these feelings should be acknowledged and communicated to a partner. Thereon, trying to focus on the positive aspects of marriage and accepting that things never go perfectly might help to learn from the experience and move forward.

    The original poster provided more information in the comments

    Commenters were confused why the bride was upset if she got what she exactly asked for

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

