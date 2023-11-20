Bride Goes Viral For Choosing A $43 Charity Shop Dress As Her Wedding Gown

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the perfect wedding dress is not an easy quest. Countless visits to various stores, trying on every gown there is – no wonder many brides put dress hunting as their number one priority after getting engaged. However, for Cat Wilkinson, this wasn’t the case. This lucky bride found her perfect dress just 24 hours after getting engaged! What’s even more surprising, she didn’t have to break the bank for it – a beautiful gown was waiting for her in a local charity shop.

This bride-to-be couldn’t believe her luck when she saw her dream wedding dress hanging in a thrift store

Image credits: Cat Purves

The serendipitous story began the day after Cat’s long-term boyfriend Mike popped the big question. To celebrate their engagement, the couple went out on a fun night in York. The next morning, Cat decided to check out the local charity shops – something she does quite often. When she walked into the Sue Ryder charity shop, she was stunned to see a beautiful, lacy gown in a perfect shade of white. Like many people, Cat had imagined her dream wedding dress: she wanted her dress to have long sleeves and a high neck. This dress had everything and more!

“It was a charity shop on two floors and I was upstairs and phoned Mike to tell him not to come up while I tried something on and to ask if the shop volunteer could come up to take a photo,” Cat recalled the day in her Facebook post.

The dress fit perfectly, as if it was made for Cat. And the price was crazy -just £35 ($43)! It was a bargain of a lifetime for the blushing bride-to-be.

A day after her engagement, Cat was browsing through a local charity shop, and to her surprise, she found the perfect dress

Image credits: Cat Purves

For the small price of £35 ($43), she found everything she was looking for: long sleeves, stunning lace, perfect shade of white

Image credits: Cat Purves

To make the dress even more perfect, Cat added a few alterations – she replaced the zip at the back with the buttons and changed the placement of some of the lacy flowers. It cost her £200 ($250), still making the dress cheaper than most of the dresses online. According to a wedding planning site, the average cost of a wedding gown is $1,900. However, usually, there are extra expenses for alterations or adding personal details.

Curious about the origins of her dress, Cat took it to a vintage bride store where she learned a few fascinating facts about it. The dress was lovingly made at home sometime in the 1950s. The flower embellishments were even older – they were likely passed down from an older relative as a “something old” keepsake.

Not only was this dress a bargain, but it also has a deep history, traveling around for decades until it found its next bride. Sounds like the plot of a romantic movie.

She added a few alterations, making the total sum £235 ($293) – still way cheaper than most of the new dresses on the market

Image credits: catwilkinson

Cat shared her story on Facebook, gathering hundreds of positive comments. People praised her for choosing a modest gown with a modest price tag – in the times of extravagant weddings, it is refreshing to see people choosing affordable options.

“I wanted to share my story so that those who feel under pressure financially to ‘look the part’ on their big day realize that it is possible on a budget,” Cat said in an interview.

Others noted the bride’s thriftiness, admiring the fact that she chose a secondhand option. Buying a preloved item doesn’t add to environmental problems – it is alarming how many resources are required to make one clothing item. Good for the wallet and the planet – what’s not to love about a £35 ($43) bargain!

“I hope my £35 wedding dress is a small reminder that something doesn’t need to cost the earth to make you feel special”

Image credits: Cat Purves

Weddings are a celebration of love. It doesn’t matter how much the dress costs, whether it’s raining or what the entitled guests think. The couple’s eyes sparkle with adoration for each other and an excitement to start the rest of their lives together. It’s a beautiful, tear-jerking day. Or not.

Cat’s story is a reminder that you don’t have to waste all your savings to look stunning on your big day.

Perhaps the perfect outfit is patiently waiting in a thrift store just around the corner? Or maybe you too have found a thrift store bargain? Share in the comments below.

People in the comments were praising the bride for her thrifty choice

