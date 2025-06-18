ADVERTISEMENT

Every wedding is unique, and every couple has their own vision for the big day.

But sometimes that vision spirals into something… a little more extreme.

One bride’s wedding plans have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, after a groomsman shared what can only be described as a slowly unfolding disaster. From Reddit to TikTok, people couldn’t believe what they were reading, and it all started with a last-minute change to the date and venue.

With every update, new demands appeared: guests were told to chip in $650 for general expenses, bridesmaids had to buy new dresses and pay $300 each for professional makeup, and non-Catholics weren’t allowed to stand near the couple during the church ceremony. There weren’t enough chairs. And apparently, if you didn’t plan to drink, you shouldn’t come at all.

Oh — and the wedding planner? She quit.

Read the full list of this bride’s shocking rules and see how the internet reacted below. Would you still attend?

A groomsman revealed the bride’s last-minute wedding changes and wild guest demands

And the internet was stunned as the post went viral

The groomsman dropped even more details in the replies

Readers couldn’t hide their shock

