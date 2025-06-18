ADVERTISEMENT

Every wedding is unique, and every couple has their own vision for the big day.

But sometimes that vision spirals into something… a little more extreme.

One bride’s wedding plans have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, after a groomsman shared what can only be described as a slowly unfolding disaster. From Reddit to TikTok, people couldn’t believe what they were reading, and it all started with a last-minute change to the date and venue.

With every update, new demands appeared: guests were told to chip in $650 for general expenses, bridesmaids had to buy new dresses and pay $300 each for professional makeup, and non-Catholics weren’t allowed to stand near the couple during the church ceremony. There weren’t enough chairs. And apparently, if you didn’t plan to drink, you shouldn’t come at all.

Oh — and the wedding planner? She quit.

Read the full list of this bride’s shocking rules and see how the internet reacted below. Would you still attend?

    A groomsman revealed the bride’s last-minute wedding changes and wild guest demands

    Image credits: SkelDry (not the actual image)

    And the internet was stunned as the post went viral

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    Image credits: OccamsReddit_56

    @sundries.snark how are these real people? how did they convince anyone to be in their wedding party? is this a simulation?! #greenscreen♬ original sound – Sundries & Snark

    The groomsman dropped even more details in the replies

