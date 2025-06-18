Bride Sparks Outrage After Changing Wedding Plans Last Minute And Asking Guests To Chip In $650
Every wedding is unique, and every couple has their own vision for the big day.
But sometimes that vision spirals into something… a little more extreme.
One bride’s wedding plans have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, after a groomsman shared what can only be described as a slowly unfolding disaster. From Reddit to TikTok, people couldn’t believe what they were reading, and it all started with a last-minute change to the date and venue.
With every update, new demands appeared: guests were told to chip in $650 for general expenses, bridesmaids had to buy new dresses and pay $300 each for professional makeup, and non-Catholics weren’t allowed to stand near the couple during the church ceremony. There weren’t enough chairs. And apparently, if you didn’t plan to drink, you shouldn’t come at all.
Oh — and the wedding planner? She quit.
Read the full list of this bride’s shocking rules and see how the internet reacted below. Would you still attend?
A groomsman revealed the bride’s last-minute wedding changes and wild guest demands
Image credits: SkelDry (not the actual image)
And the internet was stunned as the post went viral
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
Image credits: OccamsReddit_56
@sundries.snark how are these real people? how did they convince anyone to be in their wedding party? is this a simulation?! #greenscreen♬ original sound – Sundries & Snark
The groomsman dropped even more details in the replies
Readers couldn’t hide their shock
As we say "kannst du schon machen, ist dann halt Scheiße" which roughly translates to "sure you can do it, but it's s**t(ty) if you do"
