Elderly In-Laws Spent Decades Trashing Their Son’s Wife, Now Want Her To Help Take Care Of Them
Family, Relationships

Elderly In-Laws Spent Decades Trashing Their Son’s Wife, Now Want Her To Help Take Care Of Them

Ah, families… they’re pretty much like fudge: mostly sweet, but with a few nuts. And when it comes to in-laws, well, sometimes those nuts are extra crunchy. While some in-laws are sweet, caring and welcoming, others conveniently forget you exist until they need something from you.

That’s exactly what one netizen went through after spending almost 30 years being the in-laws’ Plan Z, someone they barely acknowledged, unless it was to make snide comments, but all of a sudden, she’s the perfect candidate to be their unpaid personal assistant.

More info: Mumsnet

    Families can either be the supportive cheerleaders you always wanted or the critics who never quite know how to stop

    Elderly in-laws sitting on a sofa, engaged in a warm conversation, wearing casual clothes.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman has spent 30 years dodging her in-laws’ snide comments, but is still expected to drop everything and help them move to a smaller house

    Text discussing elderly in-laws and challenges of helping them after years of strained acceptance.

    Text describing the wife's strained relationship with elderly in-laws.

    Text describing elderly in-laws' challenges with health and large home.

    Text about elderly in-laws needing to move due to sight loss and losing their driving licenses.

    Text about sorting belongings for a move, including books and car documentation from the 1980s.

    Couple unpacking boxes in a living room, surrounded by moving supplies and furniture.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s in-laws never accepted her and always make rude comments about her but still demand she give up her high-power job to help them move

    Text discussing family dynamics with elderly in-laws, mentioning siblings and their work-life situations.

    Text about caring for elderly in-laws, discussing family dynamics and lack of support due to past grievances.

    Text discussing a busy life in a senior role and trustee duties, related to elderly in-laws and care responsibilities.

    Text about elderly in-laws criticizing a woman's involvement in caregiving.

    Text image discussing demands from in-laws for weekend visits.

    Text message about blocking in-laws, husband supportive, friends think it's harsh.

    Text discussing the reevaluation of a friendship, with concerns about being a mean daughter-in-law.

    Woman on a phone call in a living room, looking concerned, representing tension with elderly in-laws.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The husband’s siblings are not helping with the move, but have been bombarding the woman with messages, guilt-trips and demands, saying she should do it since she lives the closest

    Text update about support from husband, regarding elderly in-laws needing help.

    Text about a husband helping his in-laws by sorting belongings and driving donations nearby.

    Text about siblings being a brother and sister, discussing family roles and support.

    Image credits: Splendud

    The woman refuses to put her life on hold to help her elderly in-laws move, since they never tried to get close to her in 30 years, barely even tolerating her

    For almost 3 decades, the OP (original poster) has endured more passive-aggressive digs than a celebrity reading mean tweets. Her in-laws have taken aim at her weight, her career, and probably her choice of breakfast cereal if given the chance. Despite being a hard-working, successful woman, our OP has never quite hit the “favorite daughter-in-law” mark. I know, shocker.

    But now that they’re in their 80s, facing health issues, and in desperate need of downsizing, guess who they suddenly expect to jump in and save the day? Yep, the woman they’ve spent 29 years undermining. Her husband? Totally on board with her decision to sit this one out. His siblings? Oh, they’ve got opinions, and they’re loud about them.

    One sibling, conveniently living abroad, has decided the OP should step up because she’s local. As if proximity somehow equals responsibility. The other sibling, a doctor, thinks the OP’s high-powered corporate job is just a casual hobby she can put on pause. His suggestion? Take unpaid leave to help. Yes, because losing income to help people who’ve disrespected you for decades sounds like such a great idea, doesn’t it?

    After weeks of being guilt-tripped, sent unsolicited “to-do” lists, and generally treated like an on-call butler, the OP finally had enough. She blocked their messages, said a big nope to their demands, and reclaimed her sanity. But apparently, the drama didn’t end there.

    Even one of her friends jumped in, clutching her metaphorical pearls and saying she’s “re-evaluating their friendship” because she didn’t know this side of the OP. Oh, please. Relationships are a two-way street, you know? Respect isn’t something that should only be expected when it’s convenient for others. Just because someone shares your last name doesn’t give them the right to take advantage of you.

    Modern house with a well-kept lawn, symbolizing family and care responsibilities.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But here’s the thing about being taken advantage of: it rarely comes with a neon sign that says, “Hey, you’re being used!” Nope, it’s subtle, like someone conveniently calling you only when they need a favor. The pros say that one big red flag is when the relationship feels one-sided, like you’re the only one putting in the time, effort, or resources.

    Another? Guilt trips galore. If every “ask” is wrapped in a sob story or a reminder of how much they “appreciate” you, chances are you’re being played. The cure? Boundaries, all the way. Know when to say no and stick to it, because your time and energy are not an all-you-can-eat buffet.

    And just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean you’re obligated to sacrifice your time, mental well-being, and career for them, especially if they’ve treated you like a stranger for decades. Experts say that, when someone uses guilt, humiliation, blame or even threats to try to control you, they could be trying to emotionally manipulate you.

    The key to dealing with it? Don’t feel responsible and step away from the situation or relationship. Because setting firm boundaries isn’t selfish—it’s basically self-care. And honestly? If they can’t handle the boundaries, that’s their problem, not yours.

    After all, you can’t spend 30 years treating someone like an afterthought and then expect them to move heaven and earth when it suits you. Family might be family, but respect is earned, and the OP’s in-laws missed that memo decades ago.

    What do you think of this story? Should our poster be more forgiving, or is she right to keep her boundaries firmly in place? Let us know in the comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she shouldn’t feel responsible, since the in-laws have 3 adult kids that can help with the move

    Text comment advising against caregiving for elders who dislike the person, referencing their children.

    Text exchange about elderly in-laws asking for help from son's wife despite past conflicts.

    Text expressing refusal to help elderly in-laws who were disrespectful to the son's wife.

    Text message discussing boundaries with in-laws and the wife's right to block demands regarding care.

    Comment expressing frustration over elderly in-laws needing help after years of negativity towards daughter-in-law.

    Text exchange about elderly in-laws and friendship ending over conflict, emphasizing spousal support.

    Comment praising support for wife setting boundaries with in-laws.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You reap what you sow. And if you don't tend to the seeds of relationships, they wither and die and then it's too late to water them when you finally realise you needed that water.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chickabee_sarah avatar
    Korok
    Korok
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a s**t friend, that should be someone who cares about you!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A prime example of FAFO. I applaud OP for not caving to the siblings pressure. Besides, didn't OP say *neither* of *their* spouses are helping?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
