Elderly In-Laws Spent Decades Trashing Their Son’s Wife, Now Want Her To Help Take Care Of Them

Ah, families… they’re pretty much like fudge: mostly sweet, but with a few nuts. And when it comes to in-laws, well, sometimes those nuts are extra crunchy. While some in-laws are sweet, caring and welcoming, others conveniently forget you exist until they need something from you.

That’s exactly what one netizen went through after spending almost 30 years being the in-laws’ Plan Z, someone they barely acknowledged, unless it was to make snide comments, but all of a sudden, she’s the perfect candidate to be their unpaid personal assistant.

More info: Mumsnet

Families can either be the supportive cheerleaders you always wanted or the critics who never quite know how to stop

One woman has spent 30 years dodging her in-laws’ snide comments, but is still expected to drop everything and help them move to a smaller house

The woman’s in-laws never accepted her and always make rude comments about her but still demand she give up her high-power job to help them move

The husband’s siblings are not helping with the move, but have been bombarding the woman with messages, guilt-trips and demands, saying she should do it since she lives the closest

The woman refuses to put her life on hold to help her elderly in-laws move, since they never tried to get close to her in 30 years, barely even tolerating her

For almost 3 decades, the OP (original poster) has endured more passive-aggressive digs than a celebrity reading mean tweets. Her in-laws have taken aim at her weight, her career, and probably her choice of breakfast cereal if given the chance. Despite being a hard-working, successful woman, our OP has never quite hit the “favorite daughter-in-law” mark. I know, shocker.

But now that they’re in their 80s, facing health issues, and in desperate need of downsizing, guess who they suddenly expect to jump in and save the day? Yep, the woman they’ve spent 29 years undermining. Her husband? Totally on board with her decision to sit this one out. His siblings? Oh, they’ve got opinions, and they’re loud about them.

One sibling, conveniently living abroad, has decided the OP should step up because she’s local. As if proximity somehow equals responsibility. The other sibling, a doctor, thinks the OP’s high-powered corporate job is just a casual hobby she can put on pause. His suggestion? Take unpaid leave to help. Yes, because losing income to help people who’ve disrespected you for decades sounds like such a great idea, doesn’t it?

After weeks of being guilt-tripped, sent unsolicited “to-do” lists, and generally treated like an on-call butler, the OP finally had enough. She blocked their messages, said a big nope to their demands, and reclaimed her sanity. But apparently, the drama didn’t end there.

Even one of her friends jumped in, clutching her metaphorical pearls and saying she’s “re-evaluating their friendship” because she didn’t know this side of the OP. Oh, please. Relationships are a two-way street, you know? Respect isn’t something that should only be expected when it’s convenient for others. Just because someone shares your last name doesn’t give them the right to take advantage of you.

But here’s the thing about being taken advantage of: it rarely comes with a neon sign that says, “Hey, you’re being used!” Nope, it’s subtle, like someone conveniently calling you only when they need a favor. The pros say that one big red flag is when the relationship feels one-sided, like you’re the only one putting in the time, effort, or resources.

Another? Guilt trips galore. If every “ask” is wrapped in a sob story or a reminder of how much they “appreciate” you, chances are you’re being played. The cure? Boundaries, all the way. Know when to say no and stick to it, because your time and energy are not an all-you-can-eat buffet.

And just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean you’re obligated to sacrifice your time, mental well-being, and career for them, especially if they’ve treated you like a stranger for decades. Experts say that, when someone uses guilt, humiliation, blame or even threats to try to control you, they could be trying to emotionally manipulate you.

The key to dealing with it? Don’t feel responsible and step away from the situation or relationship. Because setting firm boundaries isn’t selfish—it’s basically self-care. And honestly? If they can’t handle the boundaries, that’s their problem, not yours.

After all, you can’t spend 30 years treating someone like an afterthought and then expect them to move heaven and earth when it suits you. Family might be family, but respect is earned, and the OP’s in-laws missed that memo decades ago.

What do you think of this story? Should our poster be more forgiving, or is she right to keep her boundaries firmly in place? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she shouldn’t feel responsible, since the in-laws have 3 adult kids that can help with the move

