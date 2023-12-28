Woman Refuses To Let Mom’s Cheating Affair Partner Walk Her Down The Aisle, Causes Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming a new member to the family may be difficult, especially if this person is now supposed to be your parent. Some kids welcome their parents’ new partner more easily, but some may live their whole life rejecting them and not welcoming them to the family.

A similar situation happened to this Reddit user, who spent years hating her mom’s new husband and told her half-sister that her father might have been in her life longer than her own dad was, but she will never be walked down the aisle by their mom’s affair partner.

More info: Reddit

Some things that happened many years ago can be be hard or even impossible to forget and move on

Share icon

Image credits: Ethem Kartal (not the actual photo)

Woman shares that her mom cheated on her dad, her half-sister is the result of that and later on, her mom married her ‘affair partner’

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Daisy Anderson (not the actual photo)

She shared that she always knew about the affair, and while her parents used to share her custody, her dad passed away when she was 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

After she got engaged, her half-sister said that she can’t wait to see ‘their dad’ walk her down the aisle

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: u/MysteriousYard5483

That was when she told her that despite him being in her life longer than her dad ever was, she would never be walked down the aisle by her mom’s affair partner

ADVERTISEMENT

One Reddit user shared her story online asking community members if she was being a jerk for telling her half sister that her father may have been in her life longer than her own dad, but she will never be walked down the aisle by their mom’s affair partner. The post caught a lot of attention and collected 6.3K upvotes and more than 900 comments.

The original poster (OP) shares that she has a half sister who is the result of her mom cheating on her dad. She adds that her mom ended up marrying this man and her parents shared custody of her till she was about 8 when her dad passed away in an accident. OP says that she also always knew about the affair as her aunt didn’t miss an opportunity to call her mom out.

However, despite that everything happened 26 years ago, OP still doesn’t see mom’s husband as her dad and has always rejected him. Now, after she got engaged, her half sister said that she couldn’t wait to see ‘their dad’ walking her down the aisle. That was when OP said that it will never happen and she’s not going to disrespect her dad’s memory by walking down the aisle with mom’s affair partner.

Community members supported the author of this story, voted for her not being a jerk in this situation and suggested an idea to honor her dad. “I was at a wedding where the bride attached a mini photo of her deceased dad to her bouquet. It looked stunning,” one user shared. “Who you choose to walk you down the aisle is up to you. That decision has nothing to do with your sister so you don’t even need to explain yourself to her,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Joel Paim (not the actual photo)

“The idea that a child is going to happily accept their parent’s affair partner as a substitute parent isn’t realistic,” Bored Panda found out from Maarit, the creator behind Blended Family Frappé, a writer, artist, and former single mama turned stepmama. “The stepparent-stepkid relationship is a complex one under the best of circumstances, and the previous family ending due to an affair is far from the best of circumstances.”

She shares that there are many reasons stepkids reject their stepparents and in reality it’s pretty typical for stepkids to feel resistant to accepting this new person in their life – in any capacity, let alone in a parenting role. Also, the process of blending a family takes several years, so a stepkid’s feelings toward a stepparent often change with time, but then again – they might not.

“And that’s an uncomfortable reality that anyone signing up for this gig needs to accept: your stepkid might not ever want the relationship with you that you want with them,” Maarit notes. “Kids are individual humans with their own agency, and that includes the autonomy to decide whether they want to be close with their stepparent.”

Speaking about key factors that contribute to the success or challenges of blended families, Maarit points out that many people enter into remarriage with the mistaken belief that their new family will pretty much feel like a traditional family, but stepfamily dynamics can be very different.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a kid’s mind, it’s hard to separate their actual stepparent from what that person represents in their life: the death of the previous family. This goes double for a stepparent who enters their stepkid’s life as an affair partner, especially if that affair was the literal cause for the dissolution of a previous marriage or partnership.”

So for a blended family to be successful, the stepparent-stepchild relationship doesn’t need to mimic a traditional parent-child relationship to be important and impactful. “Stepparents can contribute in many positive ways to their stepkids’ lives, regardless of whether their stepkid accepts them in a parenting role.”

Finally, speaking about half-siblings and challenges that may arise in their relationship, Maarit notes that “step- and half-siblings face the same challenges that full-blooded siblings face: each kid has a different relationship with each parent, and that relationship colors their interpretation of their parents/stepparents as well as their family interactions.”

So, as Maarit shares, “In the case of the OP, the OP and her sister are unlikely to ever agree about the role Stepdad played in OP’s life, or whether Mom and Stepdad getting together was a good thing.” And what do you guys think about this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors supported the author and she answered their questions more in-depth