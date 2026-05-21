Who Is Briana Banks? Briana Banks is a German American pornographic actress and model known for her striking blonde appearance and influential career in the adult entertainment industry. She consistently delivered memorable performances across various film genres. Her breakout moment arrived in June 2001 when she was featured as Penthouse Pet of the Month, significantly boosting her visibility. This recognition solidified her status as a prominent figure, leading to an exclusive contract with Vivid Entertainment.

Full Name Briana Banks Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $1 million Nationality German American Ethnicity German American Father German father Mother American mother Siblings Lorin Banks

Early Life and Education Briana Bany, born in Munich, Germany, to a German father and an American mother, experienced a multicultural upbringing that shaped her adaptable perspective. Her family moved to Britain at age four, then to Simi Valley, California, when she was seven. As a teenager, Banks pursued modeling, appearing on the cover of Teen magazine, which hinted at her future in the entertainment industry. She later took legal custody of her younger sister, Lorin, at the age of eighteen, showcasing her early sense of responsibility.

Notable Relationships Briana Banks was married to fellow adult film star Bobby Vitale from 2003 until their divorce in 2006. Their relationship was a notable public pairing within the industry. Since her divorce from Vitale, Banks has kept her private life largely out of the public eye. She has no children.