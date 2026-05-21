Briana Banks: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Briana Banks
May 21, 1978
Munich, Germany
48 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Briana Banks?
Briana Banks is a German American pornographic actress and model known for her striking blonde appearance and influential career in the adult entertainment industry. She consistently delivered memorable performances across various film genres.
Her breakout moment arrived in June 2001 when she was featured as Penthouse Pet of the Month, significantly boosting her visibility. This recognition solidified her status as a prominent figure, leading to an exclusive contract with Vivid Entertainment.
|Full Name
|Briana Banks
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Nationality
|German American
|Ethnicity
|German American
|Father
|German father
|Mother
|American mother
|Siblings
|Lorin Banks
Early Life and Education
Briana Bany, born in Munich, Germany, to a German father and an American mother, experienced a multicultural upbringing that shaped her adaptable perspective. Her family moved to Britain at age four, then to Simi Valley, California, when she was seven.
As a teenager, Banks pursued modeling, appearing on the cover of Teen magazine, which hinted at her future in the entertainment industry. She later took legal custody of her younger sister, Lorin, at the age of eighteen, showcasing her early sense of responsibility.
Notable Relationships
Briana Banks was married to fellow adult film star Bobby Vitale from 2003 until their divorce in 2006. Their relationship was a notable public pairing within the industry.
Since her divorce from Vitale, Banks has kept her private life largely out of the public eye. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Briana Banks’s career in adult entertainment is marked by significant accolades and groundbreaking ventures, solidifying her status as an industry icon. She was named Penthouse Pet of the Month in June 2001, a prestigious honor that propelled her into wider recognition.
She achieved induction into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2009 and the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2016, recognizing her lasting impact and extensive filmography. Banks also notably starred in the porn parody *American Dad XXX: An Exquisite Films Parody* in 2011, showcasing her continued relevance in the industry.
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