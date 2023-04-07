With the advancements in technology and the portability of photography gear, it is impossible not to recognize the work of street photographers. These modern-day nomads traverse the city, capturing images and videos of people, animals, objects, and nature itself. Their approach serves as a powerful reminder that allowing life to unfold naturally, without excessive planning or control, can yield stunning outcomes.

"The Decisive Moments Magazine (TDM)" is an Instagram account that showcases the remarkable work of various skilled street photographers. They share these captivating images with their audience of nearly 85,000 followers on a daily basis.

if you'd love to see TDM's photography contest entries from 2021

