Bre Tiesi Before And After: The Transformation That Selling Sunset Fans Are Talking About

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Most people know Bre Tiesi as a no-nonsense real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, but long before her rise to mainstream visibility, she presented a very different look.

Over the years, she cycled through several distinct eras of personal style, each shaped by where she was in her life and career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

Her early modeling days leaned into a glossy, high-end look, with bold makeup and ultra-polished styling that matched the industry’s aesthetic at the time. Motherhood was the next huge milestone in her life, and her appearance softened to match it.

Then, as she transitioned into real estate and joined the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset, her look evolved to match her confident on-screen persona.

It’s safe to say that Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi looks very different from her previous personas, and this reveal is bound to shock many of the show’s most avid viewers.

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Career Background Before Selling Sunset

Before she began making big bucks selling properties, Bre Tiesi had already established a diverse career in modeling, fitness, early real estate licensing, and various media appearances.

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According to House Beautiful, she originally wanted to be a surgical technician before switching to modeling as a teenager and building a solid career in the industry. Her earliest jobs were for magazines, including Fashion Nova, Vibe, and Maxim.

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As her platform grew, she expanded into fitness, aligning herself with wellness brands that matched the tone of her online presence. She promoted workout routines, activewear, and diet supplements, and started her own YouTube channel, merging her modeling experience with her love of exercise to make it a viable career.

Bre also appeared in a variety of media formats, including on the MTV show Wild ‘n Out, where she met her future partner Nick Cannon. Both her smallest guest spots and more prolific television appearances helped her remain present in pop culture.

From 2008 to 2011, she dated Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick, and was regularly spotted attending events with him, which further put her in the spotlight.

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Amid these ventures, Tiesi made a more strategic career move: she earned her real estate license. It was not her main focus at the time, but it showed a desire for long-term growth beyond modeling and small media appearances.

It also provided her with a foundation to transition into luxury real estate when she joined the Selling Sunset cast.

Image credits: Bre Tiesi / Facebook

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All of these layers contribute to why people constantly search for Bre Tiesi’s life before her Netflix fame. Viewers who only know her from the show are eager to know more about her past, and especially what she looked like before plastic surgery.

Her appearance evolved alongside her career, culminating in the polished, varied public image she presents now.

Bre Tiesi’s Early Public Image

Bre Tiesi’s earliest public-facing looks emerged during her early modeling days, long before she became a staple on reality TV. In her late teenage years, she leaned into the beauty trends that dominated the late 2000s and early 2010s, creating a bold, stylish look that was perfect for brand deals and magazine shoots.

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From glamorous makeup to sleek hair to on-trend styling, Tiesi’s public image reflected the time and her own growing popularity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

This period was marked by the rise of contouring, matte finishes, and ultra-defined brows, and Tiesi embraced them all. She was constantly camera-ready, with looks that fit the earliest Instagram glam trends and were further perfected when she became a regular in Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out sketches.

Her job was to look as glamorous as possible, and she quickly established a public image beyond “background eye candy”.

Tiesi’s pre-Selling Sunset era captured a specific moment in pop culture, when influencer-driven beauty standards were on the rise.

Many of her makeup and wardrobe choices showed a natural transition from lesser-known modeling jobs to glitzy on-screen fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

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But Bre Tiesi’s early public image gave her the platform and online social status to make the jump into something as big and successful as Selling Sunset. She had both the real estate license and previous media experience to handle the transition, but continued to evolve in other, primarily physical, ways.

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Bre Tiesi’s Confirmed Cosmetic Surgeries

Regular Selling Sunset viewers will know that star Bre Tiesi is a straight shooter, so she hasn’t shied away from confirming her rumored cosmetic enhancements.

In 2022, she confirmed that she had her first boob job at age 18, then got further plastic surgery to enhance her breasts more recently to account for a slight weight gain over the years.

As reported by People, Bre admitted in a 2023 Instagram video that she is “down to do anything and try anything” when it comes to plastic surgery.

From fillers and Botox to rhinoplasty to alter the shape of her nose to the chin fat reduction injectable Kybella treatment, in her own words, Tiesi has “tried everything literally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

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Her current look is far more Hollywood than her previous modeling shots, which were glamorous but also showcased more of her natural look. The rhinoplasty and other facial procedures, including anti-aging CO2 laser treatment, helped her to achieve her current sculpted face, and the breast implants emphasized her hourglass figure. Tiesi’s now-signature look is a major part of her personal brand, and she regularly works to maintain it.

All of the real estate agents on Selling Sunset employ stylists and glam squads to perfect their on-camera looks, but many have also confessed to getting Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery.

Tiesi has been one of the most honest, even jokingly calling herself a “guinea pig” for cosmetic procedures and taking full ownership of her before-and-after transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

Some eagle-eyed viewers suspect she has undergone additional procedures, such as lip lifts and eyelid surgery, but nothing has been verified beyond what Bre Tiesi herself has shared.

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Given how open she has been about her cosmetic history, it’s unlikely she has had any secret procedures, but her physical evolution will likely always spark speculation.

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Motherhood, Fitness, and Postpartum Changes

Just before she joined the cast of Selling Sunset in 2023, Bre Tiesi embraced an exciting and important new life chapter: motherhood. After meeting Nick Cannon during her Wild ‘n Out days, she began a non-monogamous relationship with him, then gave birth to their son, Legendary Love, in June 2022. This new era added a layer of authenticity to Tiesi’s otherwise perfectly polished aesthetic.

During her pregnancy and postpartum period, she embraced a softer, more grounded look that aligned better with her lifestyle content than with her modeling work or future Selling Sunset persona.

She regularly shared maternity shots that were down-to-earth but maintained Tiesi’s signature glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C E L E B R I – T E A ✨L I F E (@celebritea_lifestyle)

After giving birth, she jumped back into fitness, with motherhood providing a new incentive to create exercise content.

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She documented her gym sessions, shared progress updates, and emphasized the benefits and challenges of getting back in shape after having a baby. Her physique, including her toned stomach and slim waistline, led some people to speculate that she had had surgery.

However, Tiesi puts her C-section recovery and postpartum transformation down to exercise alone, performing numerous disciplined workouts to regain her pre-pregnancy figure. The enhancements she has already confirmed, including Botox, rhinoplasty, and laser treatments, all contribute to smoother, more sculpted skin, helping Tiesi achieve the final polished look she presents on Selling Sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

The distinction between natural changes and cosmetic enhancements is evident when separating what pregnancy naturally alters, such as body composition and facial softness, from what Tiesi herself has confessed.

She does not attribute her changed nose shape or larger breasts to motherhood, but uses fitness to ensure they remain a focal part of her glamorous look.

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Her postpartum journey revealed another side of Bre Tiesi, but it’s just the latest chapter in her physical transformation story. Currently, she is known for being a flashy, sophisticated real estate agent on a successful TV show, so her appearance reflects that persona.

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But she has also shown how her look is altered by her life experiences, so she may well embrace other enhancements or makeovers in the future.