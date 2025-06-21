2025 Selling Sunset Net Worth Rankings: Why Bre Tiesi Is The One To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re just as obsessed as you are with the couture-clad power players at The Oppenheim Group. Now eight seasons deep with another in the works, it’s clear the Selling Sunset agents are raking in serious cash.

This year, all eyes are on model-turned-agent Bre Tiesi, not just because she once fished a Cheeto out of her Birkin.

Tiesi made her show debut in Season 6 and quickly started turning heads.

Her net worth is climbing fast thanks to smart real estate moves, savvy investments, and a strong social media game.

Here’s the rundown of each Selling Sunset star’s earnings and why Bre Tiesi might just be the show’s next breakout mogul.

1. Jason Oppenheim

Estimated Net Worth: $50 million

No surprise here. As the founder and president of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim holds the top spot on Selling Sunset’s rich list. Off screen, he’s a serious player in luxury real estate.

With more than $3.5 billion in closed deals and $500 million in active listings, his net worth reached $50 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

The Hollywood Reporter named him one of Hollywood’s Top 35 Real Estate Agents in 2024 after he listed Ye’s $39 million Malibu property.

Before diving into real estate, Oppenheim was an attorney at O’Melveny & Myers, where he represented high-profile clients including Enron’s former CEO. He left law to carry on his family’s five-generation legacy in LA real estate, dating back to 1889.

He launched The Oppenheim Group at Sunset Blvd. and Sunset Plaza Dr., later expanding to Newport Beach, San Diego, and Cabo (via The Oppenheim Group).

2. Brett Oppenheim

Estimated Net Worth: $50 million

Even after parting ways with The Oppenheim Group in 2020, Brett Oppenheim’s fortune remains equal to his twin’s, $50 million (per Capital UK).

He now runs his firm, Oppenheim Real Estate, as president and lead broker.

Like Jason, Brett started in law, sharpening his legal chops at powerhouse firms Skadden, Arps, and Latham & Watkins (via Oppenheim Real Estate).

He co-founded The Oppenheim Group and served as senior VP before striking out alone.

His transition to solo entrepreneur played out on Selling Sunset Season 3, and his proven success in the luxury housing market shows he made the right move.

3. Chrishell Stause

Estimated Net Worth: $6 million

Chrishell Stause is among the wealthiest in Selling Sunset, with an estimated net worth of $6 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Her journey from a strict upbringing to real estate stardom is a true rags-to-riches story.

In a 2018 Page Six interview, she revealed she was “homeless a few times” as her parents battled addiction and mental health struggles.

Before Selling Sunset’s 2019 debut, Stause appeared in soaps like Days of Our Lives, All My Children, and The Young and the Restless.

She also competed on Dancing with the Stars and popped up in Bling Empire Season 3 (via Grazia).

Variety named her one of 2024’s 30 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV.

Her income comes from real estate deals at The Oppenheim Group, TV gigs, and her memoir, Under Construction. She’s repped big-name Hollywood clients and landed a LA Times feature for major listings (per The Oppenheim Group).

4. Bre Tiesi

Estimated Net Worth: $6 million

Bre Tiesi joined Selling Sunset in Season 6, bringing a modeling and real estate background from her time at Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

She shares a child with Nick Cannon, his eighth, and often speaks openly about their unconventional relationship on the show, which sometimes sparks conflict with fellow agent Chelsea Lazkani.

Despite only three seasons on the show, Tiesi already ranks among the wealthiest cast members with a net worth estimated at $6 million (per The Tab).

Estimates vary, with Style Caster and Newsweek reporting her worth could range from $300k to $6 million, but the trajectory is clearly upward.

After turning down the show twice, she joined Seasons 6 and 7 (per E!News). Tiesi has modeled since age 16 and recently launched a fitness video series, Elevate With Bre, in partnership with OFTV.

Off-screen, Tiesi is deeply involved in philanthropy, volunteering at the annual Westside Community Dinner and supporting causes like PETA (via The Oppenheim Group).

5. Vanessa Villela

Estimated Net Worth: $5 million

Vanessa Villela, a former soap opera star, joined The Oppenheim Group in Season 4 but exited before Season 6.

Even with her short time on the show, she’s worth an impressive $5 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Most of her wealth stems from a long-running acting career in Spanish telenovelas, including lead roles in Una Maid en Manhattan and Eva Luna, plus a stint on Lord of the Skies from 2016 to 2018.

Villela once shared on the show that she got into real estate to honor her late sister Jackie, who owned a staging business and always pushed her to enter the field (per Grazia UK).

6. Emma Hernan

Estimated Net Worth: $4 million

Emma Hernan joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018, well before making her Selling Sunset debut in Season 4. She had on-screen drama with Christine Quinn, accusing her of offering $5,000 to steal a client.

Drama aside, Hernan has built serious wealth. She’s worth an estimated $4 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) and invests in residential and commercial properties in Los Angeles and her hometown of Boston.

Her fortune stems from multiple ventures. She’s the CEO of Emma-Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food brand, and has long invested in stocks and crypto moves that helped make her a self-made millionaire (via The Oppenheim Group).

7. Heather Rae El Moussa

Estimated Net Worth: $4 million

Heather Rae El Moussa, formerly Heather Rae Young, has been part of Selling Sunset since the very beginning.

She starred in the first six seasons and appeared briefly in Season 7 before stepping away for maternity leave ahead of Season 8.

She’s worth an estimated $4 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), thanks to her real estate work with The Oppenheim Group and appearances on HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas and The Flip Off with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Before diving into real estate, she was a model and Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in February 2010.

Now, El Moussa focuses on high-net-worth clients, including celebs, athletes, and musicians (via The Oppenheim Group).

8. Christine Quinn

Estimated Net Worth: $3 million

Christine Quinn, a standout star of Selling Sunset, became a fan favorite thanks to her dramatic flair, bold fashion, and unforgettable one-liners.

Though she exited the series after Season 5, her legacy on the show remains strong.

She reportedly earned a hefty chunk of her wealth through high-end real estate deals at The Oppenheim Group, leading to a current net worth of $3 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Quinn and her ex-husband, Christian Dumontet, later launched RealOpen, a brokerage that enables crypto-based real estate transactions (via People).

In a 2022 Forbes interview, she said most brokerages hesitate to accept crypto because they don’t fully understand how it works.

Before her reality TV fame, Quinn appeared in projects like NCIS: Los Angeles, Ballers, and Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

She also created a make-up line with Ciaté London in 2021 and published her book, How to Be a Boss Btch*, the following year, a mix of how-to guide, personal manifesto, and memoir (per House Beautiful).

9. Chelsea Lazkani

Estimated Net Worth: $3 million

British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani joined The Oppenheim Group in Season 5 of Selling Sunset. Her estimated net worth is $3 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Her drive was shaped early on by her parents. Her mother, Elizabeth Adefioye, served as Chief People Officer at Emerson, and her father, Segun Adefioye, is a noted architect and developer.

Lazkani previously worked at Rodeo Realty before making a mark at The Oppenheim Group with over $10 million in sales in her first year (via The Oppenheim Group).

Before real estate, she worked as a solar analyst and business strategist in the oil and gas sector. In March 2024, Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani.

The couple had bought a home in Manhattan Beach for $2.9 million in 2018, which is now valued at roughly $4.2 million (per People).

10. Nicole Young

Estimated Net Worth: $3 million

Nicole Young has been with The Oppenheim Group since 2014, but joined the Selling Sunset main cast in Season 6. She specializes in luxury real estate across Southern California and serves a broad client base, including first-timers and celebrities.

Young previously worked as a marketing consultant before shifting to real estate, a pivot that’s earned her a reported $3 million net worth (per Capital UK).

She’s credited with “$100 million in sales and counting” for The Oppenheim Group.

Her on-screen presence gained extra buzz after she took a drug test to refute castmate Chrishell Stause’s accusation of erratic behavior in Season 6 (via People).

Outside work, Young is involved with the National Association of Realtors, The XX Project, and The Los Angeles Cactus & Succulent Society.

11. Mary Bonnet

Estimated Net Worth: $2 million

Mary Bonnet, Vice President of The Oppenheim Group, brings over 15 years of real estate experience and a net worth estimated at $2 million (per Women’s Health).

Most of her earnings come from luxury home sales at The Oppenheim Group.

She’s represented buyers and sellers in LA’s high-end market, closing over $105 million in sales. In 2024, she released her memoir Selling Sunshine, where she opens up about her experience as a teen mom.

Bonnet was named one of Variety’s 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023, alongside Chrishell Stause. Her relationship with Romain Bonnet was a central storyline in Season 1 of the show.

Romain Bonnet is worth $500,000, thanks to his work as a pastry chef, model, and project manager at White Gloves Estates (per Capital UK).

12. Alanna Gold

Estimated Net Worth: $2 million

Alanna Gold, the newest cast member of Selling Sunset, joined The Oppenheim Group in 2023 after starting her real estate career with Westside Estate Agency in 2021.

She previously modeled for campaigns under CGM-Caroline Gleason Management.

During the show, she claimed that she and her husband, Adam Gold, a wealthy entrepreneur and managing director of a private club, owned the Western-style town of Pioneertown (per The Mirror).

Following public criticism from residents, Gold clarified they don’t actually own the town but have invested in property there. In fact, she holds a small, non-controlling stake in an entity that owns just six of 35 parcels, which equals less than 1% of the total area (via People).

13. Davina Potratz

Estimated Net Worth: $2 million

Davina Potratz joined The Oppenheim Group in Season 1 of Selling Sunset but exited after Season 3. She left in 2020 to work for rival brokerage Douglas Elliman (per People).

By Season 5, she had returned to The Oppenheim Group, though her screen time dropped in later seasons.

She currently works as a broker and heads the New Development Division, and her reported net worth is $2 million (via Cosmopolitan).

Potratz began working in real estate in 2006 and has closed over $500 million in property sales.

Her portfolio includes collaborations with high-profile developers on projects like The Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live, The Residences at W Hollywood, and The Carlyle on Wilshire.

Before pivoting to real estate, she modeled for more than a decade under the Ford Model Agency (per The Oppenheim Group).

14. Amanza Smith

Estimated Net Worth: $1.5 million

Amanza Smith joined Selling Sunset in Season 2 as the show’s in-house interior designer.

Before her real estate TV debut, she worked as a model, NFL cheerleader for the Colts, and appeared in commercials and on Deal or No Deal.

Now a home staging specialist at The Oppenheim Group, Smith has built a net worth of $1.5 million.

She told Good Housekeeping she’s known Mary Bonnet and the Oppenheim twins for roughly two decades (per Capital UK).

15. Maya Vander

Estimated Net Worth: $1 million

Maya Vander starred in Selling Sunset for five seasons before retiring in June 2022.

After the stillbirth of her baby at 38 weeks, she shared that she wanted to focus on family and healing.

She also turned her attention to The Maya Vander Group, her Compass-affiliated Miami brokerage.

Vander’s net worth is estimated at $1 million, built through a career spanning Miami and Los Angeles (per Grazia UK).

She joined The Oppenheim Group in 2015 and later added work with Douglas Elliman in Miami while still appearing on the show.

Today, Vander advocates for pregnancy loss awareness, using her platform to support women facing similar grief (via Haven).

FAQ

Is Nick Cannon still with Bre Tiesi?

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are still together, though they have an open, unconventional relationship. In December 2024, Tiesi told People that her love life with Nick Cannon was “the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had,” describing it as “open and happy.”

How much has Bre sold on Selling Sunset?

Tiesi has closed a $3.5 million deal, netting her over $100,000 in commission. She also has three additional listings that could bring in another $359,000 in commission (per The Tab).

