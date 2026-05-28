Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Brad Pitt Sued By Private Parts Cream Company In Bizarre Legal Battle Raising Eyebrows Across Hollywood
Brad Pitt in a casual purple blazer and white shirt, involved in a bizarre legal battle over private parts cream company.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Brad Pitt Sued By Private Parts Cream Company In Bizarre Legal Battle Raising Eyebrows Across Hollywood

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

22

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt has been hit with a lawsuit by a company selling anti-aging cream for men’s privates.

The Fight Club star, who is already embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, owns a unisex skincare brand that has a similar name to the men’s beauty brand that filed the suit.

Beau D, a Malibu-based company that sells a so-called “D. Cream,” is seeking $75,000 in damages and has asked Pitt to rename his skincare line, Beau Domaine.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Brad Pitt has been sued by the owner of a male skincare company that sells a cream called “D. Cream.”
    • The company, Beau D, is demanding that Pitt change the name of his skincare brand, Beau Domaine.
    • Founder Brandon Palas is also seeking $75,000 in damages as part of the lawsuit.

    Brad Pitt’s skincare brand is facing an eyebrow-raising lawsuit from a company selling a cream for men’s privates

    Brad Pitt wearing tie-dye shirt outdoors with greenery in background

    Image credits: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/Getty Images

    The risqué beauty company launched in 2020, two years before Pitt started Le Domaine, which was renamed to Beau Domaine last year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actor’s skincare line was co-founded with the Perrin family, a famed winemaking dynasty in France who are his long-standing collaborators on Miraval wines.

    Its products contain GSM10, a compound extracted from Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre grapes.

    Brad Pitt holding Beau Domaine serum bottle close to camera

    Image credits: beau.domaine/Instagram

    Beau D reportedly made three failed attempts at a private settlement before filing its lawsuit.

    Its founder, Brandon Palas, claims trademark infringement, false designation of origin (misleading consumers about whether two products are affiliated), and common-law unfair competition under California’s Business and Professions Code, AirMail reported.

    Beau D. private parts cream and lip salve containers on green leaf

    Image credits: beaudofficial/Instagram

    Among its products is a $56 cream that promises to “put power in your package.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the website, the product “harnesses the virile energy” of various Chinese herbs.

    The company claims it tried three times to settle privately before suing the Hollywood star for $75,000

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 🎙🗿 (@beaudofficial)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Palas, who worked for Men’s Vogue, told AirMail that the cream “will help to bring plumpness to that skin, inspire collagen production, and slow down the process of aging.”

    “When it comes to self-care, men get a little bit schoolgirl giggly about it—sheepish and shy. So humor helps to break the ice,”  Palas said.

    “It’s [men’s] favorite region of the body,” Palas added when describing his product, but he said it’s something that men “sort of dance around when it comes to skin care. We’ll do face and body and leave that part to itself.”

    Man holding Beau D. lip salve container smiling at camera

    Image credits: beaudofficial/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beau Domaine has not yet filed a formal legal response in court.

    Palas said the $75,000 lawsuit “isn’t about publicity or punishment.”

    “It’s about protecting the integrity of what we’ve spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted.”

    Given that the name “Beau” is considered too generic, it’s unlikely that Beau D will win the lawsuit

    Beau Domaine skincare products inside a white zippered bag

    Image credits: beau.domaine/Instagram

    Lawyer María Teresa Szendrey told AirMail that she believes Beau D does not have a strong enough case against Beau Domaine.

    Social media comment about private parts cream and its impact

    Image credits: Idiotman420

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet referencing a bingo card post related to the private parts cream case

    Image credits: TexPersistence

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As “Beau” is the male-gendered French word for “handsome,” the brand names may be considered too generic to be associated.

    “When you have a generic trademark or a descriptive trademark, you have to prove that when somebody hears the mark, they immediately associate it with your product,” Szendrey explained.

    Portrait of Brad Pitt related to private parts cream lawsuit

    Image credits: beau.domaine/Instagram

    Moreover, Pitt’s skincare brand was successfully registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, meaning it was approved by an examiner who did not consider it to infringe on any trademarks.

    Beau Domaine private parts cream tubes among grapevines

    Image credits: beau.domaine/Instagram

    Ahead of the brand’s launch in 2022, the F1 actor stated that he wasn’t interested in people associating him with the company.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m not the face of this line,” Pitt told Vogue. “I don’t want to be selling something. It’s not about a celebrity brand. It’s about the land, the science and the people behind it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pitt is still locked in a bitter legal battle with Angelina Jolie over their $164 million French estate and winery

    Tweet joking about rules of fight club involving private parts cream

    Image credits: WutupDough

    Tweet about America 2026 as a long reality TV episode

    Image credits: FD1997

    Pitt is embroiled in a separate legal battle over Château Miraval, his sprawling French estate which includes the vineyard from where Beau Domaine’s ingredients are sourced.

    The $164 million property was co-owned by Pitt and Jolie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2022, the actress sold her stake to a third party, a move Pitt challenged in court, alleging they had agreed that no one could sell their share without the other’s approval.

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dressed up at a formal event

    Image credits: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu/Getty Images

    Jolie denied the agreement existed and filed a countersuit, claiming her ex-husband has been “waging a vindictive war against” her. The legal dispute is ongoing.

    The most recent update favored Jolie. Earlier this month, a judge denied a motion from Pitt’s lawyers that would have required the mother of his six children to turn over 22 communications related to the winery battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media users had a lot to say about Beau D’s lawsuit against Brad Pitt

    Tweet referencing private parts cream and a Goosebumps episode

    Image credits: OJislawful

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about Brad Pitt using the name LeBeau D. Domaine in a movie

    Image credits: amazingmg2

    Tweet about big pharma, big oil, and private parts cream infringement

    Image credits: forrestcat12

    Twitter reply reacting to Brad Pitt private parts cream lawsuit headline

    Image credits: Yourwrong503

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User questioning what the private parts cream does in lawsuit

    Image credits: TheMochiWochi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user surprised by Brad Pitt legal battle news

    Image credits: Steven_Monty

    Reply calling the Brad Pitt lawsuit news silly

    Image credits: LeftCalifornia

    Comment stating Brad Pitt is always in the wrong in lawsuit

    Image credits: wheezerjoe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about obsession with genitals and rejection of private parts cream

    Image credits: BigChrisTougas

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating Pitt is wrong about private parts cream case

    Suggestion that Brad Pitt should countersue cream company

    Comment saying this lawsuit is just the tip of the issues

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment noting only Brad Pitt could be in such a headline

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    22

    2

    22

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, WHAT

    1
    1point
    reply
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s pretty much just clickbait. I fell for it, too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, WHAT

    1
    1point
    reply
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s pretty much just clickbait. I fell for it, too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT