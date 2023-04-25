Boyfriend Arranges A Fake-Kidnapping As Part Of The Proposal, Is Left With A Police Investigation Instead Of A Fiancée

The day of your proposal is one you’ll remember for the rest of your life, usually filled with love, romance, and joy. But for some people, it becomes unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

Redditor u/Cautious-Rabbit recently opened up to the ‘True Off My Chest’ community about the traumatizing events that were seemingly part of a proposal plan. She was fake-kidnapped and brought to her boyfriend, but instead of a romantic look on her face, the woman was flushed with fear after the mortifying experience. Scroll down to find the story in her own words.

Hardly any fear-inducing scenario feels less stressful when it’s considered “a joke”

This woman was fake-kidnapped for a proposal that left her shaking with fear

Any proposal requires thorough planning, as every detail has to be carefully considered

Most of the people who want to get married have likely dreamt about the perfect proposal. Whether it’s you getting down on one knee or being on the receiving end, you might have created all kinds of possible scenarios in your head. In such plots, you have to think through hundreds of details, as so many things depend not only on you but on what you believe your partner would like as well.

Some people choose something romantic and intimate, often involving flowers and candles. Others go for a more adventurous option, and propose on a hike or right after they’re done with white water rafting. There are also people who enjoy the excitement of a large crowd and pop the question during a basketball game, for instance. The possibilities are endless, which is why a few might choose to do it in a more unconventional way.

The OP’s boyfriend had planned a proposal that involved fake kidnapping, which ended up being far from the most well-thought-out plan. Likely arranged for the element of surprise before the romantic moment, the kidnapping was not only shocking but completely terrifying as well. By the time she was taken to her boyfriend, the woman was understandably stressed and scared out of her mind.

Stressful events can have a strong negative impact, even if they’re staged or carried out as “a joke”

Experiences like this can seriously traumatize a person. During the year 2021 alone, roughly 195,000 of females under 21 and nearly 63,000 of those over the age of 21 were reported missing in the US. Such numbers make the thought of being kidnapped alone absolutely terrifying, not to mention actually being taken into a stranger’s car.

Such stressful events can have long-term negative effects. Even if they’re fake or deemed “a joke”, a person in the OP’s situation doesn’t know that the threat is not actual, which makes their experience and emotions very much real.

Studies show that the psychological consequences of physical assault often involve strong feelings of anxiety, fear, and anger, as well as depression or hypervigilance. Moreover, research on stressful life events and disease risk pointed out that such events are likely to have a negative impact on one’s physical health as well.

The redditors in the comments provided the OP with much-needed support. Luckily, she also had her sister by her side after the terrifying experience. According to the American Psychological Association, seeking social support from those who empathize with you is one of the best ways to cope with a disaster or other traumatic event.

Bored Panda has reached out to the u/Cautious-Rabbit via Reddit, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

The OP answered some of the redditors’ comments

Members of the online community were very supportive of the woman