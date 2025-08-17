Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Special Place In Hell For That One”: BF Dragged Online For Trying To Stealthily Euthanize GF’s Dog
Man holding anxious dog at veterinary clinic, highlighting controversy over stealthily euthanizing pet in relationship dispute.
Couples, Relationships

“Special Place In Hell For That One”: BF Dragged Online For Trying To Stealthily Euthanize GF’s Dog

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Partners disagree about lots of things, and pets can be one of them. In fact, according to a survey by pet supply retailer Hepper, 15% of Americans have had serious disagreements about their pets with their partners. What’s more, 13% admitted that their pet had influence over the breakup with their partner.

For this woman, her pet also became the reason why she started considering separation from her boyfriend. After she accidentally found out he tried to put her dog down without her knowledge, she had to reconsider their entire relationship. But what he said in his defense certainly wasn’t on her bingo card.

RELATED:

    A boyfriend planned to put down his girlfriend’s healthy dog without her knowing about it

    Image credits: AZ-BLT / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But she did find out and started questioning their whole relationship

    Text post describing a boyfriend dragged online for trying to stealthily euthanize his girlfriend’s dog without her knowledge.

    Text image showing a story of a boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog by taking it to a vet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing someone named Bob and their close relationship, relating to the topic of boyfriend dragged online for euthanizing dog.

    Text excerpt discussing a phone recording from a vet's security camera showing a man dropping off a dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message excerpt showing someone expressing fear and confusion about boyfriend's actions related to euthanizing girlfriend's dog controversy.

    Text excerpt describing shock and anger over a boyfriend’s attempt to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog, causing online backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text messages revealing boyfriend’s suspicious behavior while trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog causing online backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post about a boyfriend dragged online for trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog without her knowledge.

    Screenshot of a message expressing distress about a boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog.

    Image credits: explodeybrain

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman tried to make sense of things while waiting for her workmate to come stay the night

    Reddit thread discussing boyfriend dragged online for trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog without permission.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online discussion showing users reacting to boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog controversy.

    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters denounced the BF and couldn’t wait for the update after he comes back home

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing reasons behind boyfriend’s attempt to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog.

    Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend dragged online for trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment criticizing boyfriend for trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog in heated debate.

    Online discussion warning about the dangerous boyfriend who tried to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog without consent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing suspicion and emotional reactions related to boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog.

    Online forum advice about boyfriend's attempt to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog sparks heated discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment condemning boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog, sparking outrage and legal advice.

    Online comment criticizing boyfriend for trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog sparks heated debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user advises breaking up with boyfriend for trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog, calling him a scummy person.

    Reddit comment praising a friend named Bob for support, amid discussion about boyfriend dragged online for stealthily euthanizing girlfriend’s dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment warning about an unstable boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog, urging caution.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising on protecting a dog after a boyfriend’s stealthy euthanizing attempt controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment warning about a boyfriend attempting to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog.

    Comment advising to leave immediately and warning about partner's unilateral decision to euthanize girlfriend’s dog without consent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user comment offering advice about dog care after an attempt to stealthily euthanize a girlfriend’s dog controversy.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the chilling act of a boyfriend attempting to stealthily euthanize his girlfriend’s dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a person asking about a missing dog and why the owner hasn’t informed them yet online.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing unsettling behavior about a boyfriend trying to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter warns about dangers of stealth euthanasia and stresses importance of microchipping pets for ownership verification.

    Online discussion exposing boyfriend dragged for attempting to stealthily euthanize girlfriend’s dog with backlash and warnings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman planned to kick her BF out for his shenanigans

    Image credits: varyapigu / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: explodeybrain

    During their confrontation, the BF said something that raised some serious red flags

    Image credits: friends_stock / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: explodeybrain

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Pet mistreatment can be directly correlated with intimate partner violence

    At first, this story might seem like a simple “Oh, he just didn’t like dogs” situation. But after the update, it’s possible that the woman escaped a relationship that possibly could’ve gotten violent in the future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At least that’s what research indicates. According to a 2008 Irish study, there is a correlation between domestic violence and violence against pets. 57% of the women respondents who escaped a violent partner admitted that they witnessed one or more forms of mistreatment against pets by their violent partners.

    The most common types of violence against pets would involve kicking, swinging them by their tails/legs, throwing them around, causing blows to their bodies, and even taking their lives. When asked why they think their partners would do that, the majority would answer that it was because of either anger (36%), control (36%), or revenge (24%). Some women didn’t dare to leave a violent home in fears of their partner hurting their pet.

    Authors of a 2021 study back up these speculations and note that the “underlying drivers towards violence” against pets and partners are “power, retaliation or a desire to upset.”

    Trying to put down a partner’s dog is a common manipulative tactic used by emotionally exploitative partners. “By eliminating your pet, the narcissist has removed one more barrier in order to control you,” licensed counselor Stephanie Moulton Sarkis, Ph.D., writes for her blog on Psychology Today.

    For violent and manipulative partners, this can be yet another way of exerting power. “Animals are controlled, they’re [exploited], violent things happen to them because the perpetrator has to be in control all the time,” Samantha Billingham with UK’s Survivors of Domestic [Violence] centre, explained to The Guardian.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trying to put down someone else’s dog without their consent is often unlawful, too

    As some commenters also noted, the boyfriend’s shenanigans can land him in seriously troubling legal waters. Depending on location and its laws, the consequences can differ, but it’s generally illegal to put down a dog without their owner’s consent. Some exceptions may include:

    • The dog is severely injured or ill;
    • Animal Control picked it up on the streets;
    • The dog is aggressive and dangerous to people;
    • The owner is neglecting and mistreating the dog to the point that the vet needs to alleviate its suffering.

    In the U.S., it’s possible to sue a person for euthanizing your dog without your consent. According to the Northshore Animal League America, there have been cases where people got monetary compensations for the pet or even punitive damages “for egregious misconduct.”

    The courts have admitted that such situations cause the pet owner emotional distress, loss of companionship, and the emotional value of the animal to the animal’s owner.

    The best ways to ensure your dog doesn’t get into Sticksy’s situation is to microchip them, familiarize yourself with local laws (some neighborhoods might prohibit ‘dangerous’ breeds), and avoid losing them and letting them run away so that Animal Control is able to pick them up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s such a vicious, sociopathic thing to do,” people couldn’t believe the BF’s behavior

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Breakup
    dog
    pets
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT