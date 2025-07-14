From upsetting tales of cheating to some disgusting habits and behaviors, we're glad these folks are no longer with their partners!

Recently, one person started a discussion online about the 'last straw' incidents that made people realize they had to break up with their partners. The person posted a thread online with the question: "What did your partner do that made you leave them instantly?"

It's impossible to predict whether two people who are in love are going to break up or not. Yet some researchers have tried to do just that and found that there is a 10% chance of couples breaking up during their first year.

It's summer, and love is undeniably in the air everywhere. But do you know which season is the worst for most couples? According to data from Facebook status updates, December 11th is the most popular day for relationships to end.

#1 Our marriage counselor, a psychiatrist who saw us both together and separately, told me privately that I needed to leave him or I was going to die. That was eye opening.

RELATED:

#2 Kicked my dog. .

#3 Almost cost me my job by showing up there jealous of my boss causing a scene. Mortifying and the last straw.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Was mean to my grandmother. Not to her face, but she spoke badly and disrespected her in front of me. I lived at my grandmother because my mother was incapable of raising me, so that was a dealbreaker. We were together for almost 4 years, but if you disrespect this woman, you will be removed from my life instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My grandfather offered to buy her lunch while we were out with my family at the local Scottish Games and she flipped out on him. He was stunned, said nevermind and walked away. I was baffled that anyone would treat my grandfather in such a way. When we were in the car on the way home, she started saying he was hitting on her. She was 21 at the time. My grandfather just wanted to get to know her. I broke up with her on the way home and told her that my family was more important to me than she was. The next day, I called my grandfather to apologize and all he said was "you're grown up and can make your own decisions, but I don't think she's right for you."



I agree Grandpa, I totally agree.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I wanted to send myself a copy of a pic he had taken, so he gave me his phone to find it.



Previous to this moment, I knew he had a foot f****h and I found a few covert pics of my own feet. I didnt actually care that much until I found sneaky pics of MY MOTHER'S FEET.



Relationship over.

#7 She screamed at her daughters in public for the most trivial things. Got loud with her parents and wait staff for little to no reason. I dropped her off after a date and told her this is not, what I'm looking for and wished her luck. Blocked her on everything and moved right the hell on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 He wished death upon the "old hags who live next door, ruining his life" because someone had asked the building supervisor to go talk to him about the noise. He was having a house party with loud music blasting through open windows at 11:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Screamed at me for entering the car while she was having a private conversation with our friend (I had no clue, I was just walking back from ordering takeout at a restaurant).

#10 An ex cheated on me while I was going through heart surgery. I dumped him instantly. A lesson I needed to learn and I learnt it well lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 He invited himself to everything I did with my friends (I bought a concert ticket, he would buy it too w/o being invited). I hated that he didn’t have a life outside of me.

#12 Fed my hamster to his friend snake.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 She found the keys i hid when she was very drunk. I told her I wouldn't let her leave drunk and that I would sleep on the couch if needed, etc. (We lived together for over a year at this point). She got in the car parked in our garage, and I stood right behind it, pleading with her not to drive. She threw it in reverse and would have run me over if I didn't jump up on the trunk and then roll out of the way. That was that. Don't need that in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Started going full MAGA around 2019-2020, obsessed over cop body cam videos were victims were black people, anonymous smurf account that posted the most racist s**t I have ever seen it was scary. never missed redpill podcasts and was obsessed with conspiracy theories. I didn't want to be affiliated if they went on a rampage because that was the trajectory they were heading.

#15 After a lot of shots, he told me he really hates listening to black people talk, then proceeded to make fun of what he "hears when they yap" . For reference, I was his first black girlfriend, lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Right after my mom died he told me that I needed to rely on my family for emotional support and not him and that my emotions made him want to chug vodka.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Hooked up with my dad.

#18 Got upset that he and his kids weren’t in my will…I was a single mother and We’d been dating for three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I walked in on him performing fellatio, on my cousin! I’m a woman, I’m straight, thought he was too! Edit - for clarity, it was a heterosexual marriage.

#20 Told me he was only with me for my looks. He wanted me to chase him, I ghosted him instead. He harassed me for two years after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Sucker punched me in the head after I told her she couldn't tell me who I could be friends with.



The next morning she made it clear I made the right decision by pretending she had a car accident and was in the hospital.



Edit: Forgot to add the following evening I was going out for drinks with coworkers celebrating a promotion. She tried to crash it with a few friends dressed up like they were a bachelorette party. Thankfully she arrived before us, I walked in saw her and walked right back out again and texted everyone a new location.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Letting other women use my s**t when I was gone. Ran into a girl that I had suspected he was cheating on me with. She had my shirt and shoes on. I immediately raced to his house to get my stuff. He freaked out when he saw me. Told me to be quiet and asked what I was doing there. I went to the room and bathroom to get my things and a different woman was in the shower. My make up and straightener had been used. To this day I dont have a bottom retainer for my teeth and the last place I used it was his house. I swear someone took it. I'm not even kidding. This guy would also refer to me as his "future ex wife". But the final nail in the coffin was him throwing me across the room by my hair because I wouldn't grind and kiss the strippers at a club we went to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Put my cat in danger. Left from Utah to Florida THE NEXT MORNING. Love my cat more than the world.

#24 My toddler was crying because he wanted his mom (me) and not his dad (my ex husband). My ex husband started spanking the hell out of my toddler for that reason. We were in the middle of a fight and he took his anger at me out on a baby. He had been a*****e to me in the past but that was the last d**n straw. You don’t touch my child. I was at the police station the next morning. All this to say I know the detrimental psychological effects of hearing your parents fight are also so, so damaging. I regret not leaving sooner but at least I left and my kids and I are safe and happy now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 It had been roughly a year and a half seeing each other, and one day, she asked me to buy her a doll off vinted cause the seller had blocked her. I said no, as I figured that I didn't wanna go around the seller choosing not to sell to her. I got 3 days of "buy me this doll, please buy me this doll, if you loved me you'd buy this doll". On the fourth day, while I was at work, she sent me a string of abuse calling me every name under the sun because the doll had sold. I just said "not doing this any more, I'm breaking up with you". Abuse turned to days of begging and pleading before I was able to get my stuff and discontinue contact with her completely. Then she drank acetone, but that's another story.

#26 I didn’t leave immediately, but my feelings evaporated with my ex after his mother forbade him from seeing me after my mom died.



He was in the closet, so his parents never even knew we were a couple, I was just a “friend from work.”



But I realized in that moment I’d spent 3 years of my life in limbo while he was too scared to do much of anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Every two weeks like clockwork she would start being pissed off because she had a hard time doing the things she once loved. I tried telling her that she needs to go to the doctor, see a therapist etc. and she would start getting violent to the point of being physically a*****e. She would NEVER apologize. She thought all of this was justified. She was homeschooled with 4 other siblings, I imagine that had something to do with it. Got the f**k out and its amazing.

#28 He was unemployed at Christmas Time, so I bought his family members gifts.

The entire time I was at his family gathering, he was texting with random people and random girls. I was the only one actually engaging with them.

Christmas also happens to be my birthday, and I had kept a box-cake in the cupboard for months.



Not once did he consider making the cake for my birthday (at no cost to him - I made sure everything was available) or even hand write a s****y-card.



We got home from his parents place, I told him to pack his s**t and get out.

I called his mom and said "Oh, I'm so sorry. He's going to have to come back. He forgot his manners." (He had nowhere else to live). She apologized to me, and was not at all surprised.



Good riddance, don't let society let you be mistreated!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Directly discovered she was cheating on me. So I took some pics, sent them to her, then threw out her stuff and blocked her number and also didn't answer the door when she came to my place. I completely ghosted her after that despite the fact that we had dated for more than a year.

#30 Our marriage counselor told me that he had stopped engaging in therapy and is refusing to do anything that isn’t for himself. She suggested I take a break from him and think about what I truly want out of our marriage and if what he’s offering is it because that’s all he said I would get. I came home, told him I wanted to take a break for a couple days and I was staying at a friends. He called me a selfish c*nt, threw out sand unity glass at me from across the room, blocked the door as I tried to get out of the room, grabbed me by the arms and threw me on the bed. Said he was leaving for a minute and I better be gone by the time he got back.

I packed what I could and never looked back. He texted me about 15 minutes later saying “the first time I’ve ever listened to him and maybe we could make this marriage work after all if I come back”. I have never deleted that text to remind me any time after that I felt I still needed him. Complete narcissist.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 It was 7am on NYE. We were in the airport to fly out and go party. He was still drunk from the night before, stomping behind me like a big baby, hollering at me “you know I hate morning flights! Why TF would you book such an early flight!!” And the the kiss of death when he hissed “you’re so stupid.”



I stopped, and turned to look at him. My inner voice asked “wtf are you doing with this mess of a dude?” I walked out of the airport and left him there.

#32 He had Grindr on his phone, 6 days after our one year anniversary and 13 months after we *deleted* our dating apps. It wasn’t just on his phone, he sent me a screenshot and it was his last used app, as if he was switching between using Grindr and texting me. I asked him why he had Grindr on his phone and he said “Idk why that’s there, my bad haha”. He knew why and I knew why. So I dumped him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Taking the vital relationship energy of our relationship and creeping on randoms on the internet and maintaining multiple online relationships while swearing up and down he was "trying in the marriage". I found intimate messages on his public profile with pet names and it destroyed my heart.



It started while I was struggling to get pregnant and going to doctors feeling worthless and that makes it feel like a stabbing pain to my existence.

#34 She left her dirty socks in the kitchen.



Ex left dirty (and I mean rank-a*s been-on-a-long-hike-in-old-boots stinking) socks in the middle of the kitchen area of our small shared condo (I owned it). She threw an epic tantrum when I "moved her stuff" into the laundry hamper 15 feet away (in a closet).



Things had been touch and go before this, but this was the final straw.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 8 month relationship left me alone at a party of her friends, I knew absolutely no one there and after a few small talks with random people and about an hour just wandering, I finally left after not being able to find her.



She called me a few hours later drunk as f**k saying she was getting a ride to come over. Never showed.



Found out the next day from one of the small talk people I met there that she was trying to hook up with at least 2 different guys at the party, so I ghosted her. She tried to get back with me for a few weeks and then a year later left a sobbing voicemail wanting me back. I never answered and that was it. I learned a lot from that one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 We had been married for 4 years. We had never had a s*x life.



I told her that I was struggling, and needed things to change.



She told me the problem with our s*x life was me, if I would just get over it, everything would be fine.



I divorced her in that moment, but it took about 6 months to end it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 He had told me he was single, then he said separated from his ex wife. Turns out he wasn’t, I was stupidly obsessed with this guy. So I gave him some time to fix “his situation” after weeks he said she was out of the picture, obviously she wasn’t. One night I was about to make us dinner and she started calling and texting him so I asked what did she want? He said “I don’t know, but don’t worry I’ll tell her I’ll go to bed so she leaves us alone” he then went to take a shower. While he was showering I got myself an uber, left and never saw him again. Ohh and I called the so called ex wife to let her know. Surprise! She obviously didn’t know about me either… so yeah, not sure how he fixed that 😬🤭.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Told me that he was never going to drive us anywhere further than across the street ever again. Then said that I was required to pay to uber us in addition to paying for any date we would go on in the future.



I can’t drive due to a medical condition.

#39 There were many times I should have left and walked away but the moment I knew it was done was when I told her I was diagnosed with diabetes and she had no sympathy or care at all.

#40 If I didn't give it up at least twice a day, I was told how bad of a girlfriend I was and there was no point in even being with me since I clearly didn't care about him and his needs. Every time I tried to leave him, he would guilt me back in. On our 6-month anniversary, he told me I wasn't putting enough effort into my b*****b. I got up, said I'm done, and left.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 He had the audacity to tell me he was jealous that someone got to f**k me when I was skinnier. B***h you didn’t even brush your teeth every day! You get a small rash and called yourself a monster and hideous. You were inconsolable FOR DAYS after losing a softball game that didn’t even have a starbies gift card on the line. Told him he didn’t deserve the air I breathe and broke up with him. Guess what Travis, I’ve lost 45lbs you baby back b***h.



Edit: thank you to all the sweeties saying such lovely things! This was a year and a half ago and I literally cried that night and then never again for him lol been blissfully single since spending quality time cultivating beautiful female friendships! 10/10 would recommend decentering men.

#42 Broke up immediately after he unilaterally cancelled the couples’ therapy sessions I’d planned for us - for the second time - after I’d made clear this was the single most important thing for me and after he’d agreed to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 She cheated on me. Instantly blocked her on everything, never saw her again.

She was such a sweetheart, I was so hurt when she never attempted an apology.

#44 In 1973, he bribed our five-year-old daughter to speak into a (borrowed reel-to-reel) tape recorder and tell about all the beatings that mommy gave her. Being five, she told me all about the role playing and how she was saying the lines for the 'play'. I confronted him, he screamed at the 5 y/o and said he couldn't 'trust' her.



Anyway, he was planning on a divorce, which in his fantasy involved sending me away with 'nothing' and his girlfriend would move in and take care of the five-year-old and my year old baby. He would keep everything, including the house.



He left as, being the narcissistic chicken he was, he didn't want to get get shot. In the back. With a 30.30 rifle.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Not just cheat, but filmed each time she did it (thanks Google Drive) 🙏🏽.

#46 I found he was recording our most intimate moments without my consent. And found out later he had downloaded them to his work computer and had done this to others.

#47 Told her ex, that she said she wouldn’t talk to unnecessarily, that she still loved him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 He said there was nothing wrong with my eldest which multiple doctors disagreed with him, would make spaghetti bolognase and leave it in a pan for it to start growing mold then take mold out of pan and warm it up. Oh and he abandoned the kids that was the last straw xx.