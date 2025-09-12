Boyfriend Tampers With Girlfriend’s Birth Control, Smiles When She Finds Out She’s Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever taken birth control pills or know how they work, you understand how strict and consistent you have to be for them to stay effective.

This woman had always been diligent with hers, which is why she was utterly shocked when a pregnancy test showed two lines staring back at her. Trying to figure out what went wrong, she discovered the heartbreaking truth—her boyfriend had tampered with her birth control.

Devastated, she turned to the internet for advice on how to handle it all. Read her full story below.

Despite being consistent with her birth control, the woman was shocked to discover she was pregnant

Woman in a denim shirt looking stressed while holding a positive pregnancy test, reflecting birth control tampering concerns.

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Soon after, she realized her boyfriend was the reason why

Text discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and her discovering she is pregnant.

Text on screen describing relationship issues with a boyfriend tampering with birth control causing pregnancy.

Text discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and her reaction to pregnancy news.

Text excerpt showing quotes about motherhood, pregnancy, and relationships mentioned by various speakers.

Text excerpt about a boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and her pregnancy discovery.

Text about birth control pills and trying different methods, relating to birth control and pregnancy tampering.

Text about keeping empty blister packs of sugar pills, reflecting on birth control and feelings of regret related to a doomsday prepping household.

Text excerpt describing a girlfriend discovering pregnancy and boyfriend’s reaction after tampering with birth control.

Alt text: Man smiles after discovering girlfriend is pregnant, suspected of tampering with her birth control pills.

Man comforts upset woman on bed, suggesting boyfriend tampers with girlfriend’s birth control causing pregnancy shock.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a personal story describing the impact of boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control.

Text excerpt describing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and pregnancy discovery, revealing betrayal.

Alt text: Text revealing boyfriend tampered with girlfriend’s birth control pills found in trash, raising concerns about pregnancy.

Text from a woman describing confusion and regret after boyfriend tampers with her birth control, causing pregnancy.

Text excerpt showing a girlfriend reflecting on her boyfriend tampering with birth control and their relationship challenges.

Text message describing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control using period tracker app to find ovulation dates.

Text message expressing feelings of betrayal and confusion after boyfriend tampers with girlfriend’s birth control leading to pregnancy.

Text message expressing confusion and distress about boyfriend tampering with birth control and pregnancy discovery.

Image credits: ThrowRA7777888

Readers stood by the author offering both comfort and advice

RedFoxDelta91 and ThrowRA7777888 discussing emotions and decisions after boyfriend tampers with girlfriend’s birth control.

Text conversation discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and her difficult pregnancy decision.

Comment discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and the impact of forced pregnancy without consent.

Reddit comment warning about dangers of a boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and its consequences.

Comment advising caution about abortion access and offering support resources related to boyfriend tampering with birth control.

Comment discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and consequences after pregnancy discovery.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to terminate pregnancy and remove a boyfriend who tampers with birth control.

Comment discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and reaction to pregnancy news.

Comment discussing advice on dealing with a boyfriend who tampers with girlfriend’s birth control, urging independence and stability.

Comment warning about boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and urging to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Comment discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and its impact on pregnancy and personal choice.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising legal action after boyfriend tampers with girlfriend’s birth control and she discovers pregnancy.

Comment warning to get away from a boyfriend who tampers with girlfriend’s birth control and causes pregnancy.

Comment discussing betrayal and manipulation when a boyfriend tampers with girlfriend’s birth control leading to pregnancy.

Comment warning about boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and advice on trust and pregnancy options.

User story text about boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and the consequences for their child.

Text excerpt discussing boyfriend tampering with girlfriend’s birth control and consequences of pregnancy and responsibility.

Comment discussing how men tampering with birth control is a form of sexual assault and advises pressing charges and leaving the relationship.

In the end, she revealed that she had decided to terminate the pregnancy

Text post about being chronically ill, facing risky pregnancy, and fear after making an appointment for termination.

Text message conversation about an ex tampering with birth control and feeling guilty after pregnancy news is revealed.

Image credits: ThrowRA7777888

