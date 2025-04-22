ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that parenting is hard. But somehow, when your toddler is melting down again because you dared to hand them the wrong snack, it feels like no one in the history of child-rearing has ever had it as bad as you.

The truth is, plenty of people have been there—and weirdly, that’s kind of comforting. One of them is the creator behind Death By Diapers, a self-described “geriatric millennial with 5 young kids using memes to cope with this beautifully tragic thing called parenthood.”

Below, you’ll find some of their funniest and most painfully relatable posts. So go ahead, enjoy those five rare minutes of bathroom peace and have a much-needed laugh.

#1

Two remotes with missing battery covers, illustrating parenthood's chaos and humor.

    #2

    Meme about the simplicity of a gender reveal in a doctor's office, highlighting parenthood's humor.

    #3

    Dad humorously overreacting to a common cold, illustrating parenthood madness in a meme format.

    #4

    Man in a white shirt doing a dramatic pose, illustrating the madness of parenthood with humor.

    #5

    Billboard with 'Injured? Good' and two men smiling, humorously capturing the madness of parenthood.

    #6

    Cartoon hand holding a Cheeto, symbolizing the joy and madness of parenthood.

    #7

    Astronaut dad meme humorously captures parenthood road trip challenges.

    #8

    Parenting meme highlighting the challenge of managing your own traits in your kids.

    #9

    Cartoon character in royal attire, humorously depicting parenthood joys and struggles.

    #10

    Humorous meme about marriage and parenting challenges from deathbydiapers account.

    #11

    Two children, one playfully covering the other's mouth, illustrating the joys and madness of parenthood.

    #12

    Parenthood meme humorously depicting generational debate over participation trophies.

    nonotalways avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i've never understood that. they get mad at their kids for how they raised them. like what did you expect? are you going to yell at a kid for speaking french when you speak french because you expected german:?

    #13

    Parenthood meme depicting a child's intense reaction to a sandwich cut incorrectly, labeled as "A core memory."

    #14

    Funny parenting meme about kids' unexpected compliments, captioned by "deathbydiapers" on social media.

    #15

    Family posing in a sunflower field, capturing the essence of parenthood humor and joy.

    #16

    Tweet by "Professional Worrier" humorously describing the madness of parenthood with a child's antics in the house.

    #17

    Child's drawing of her with an eerie imaginary friend, illustrating parenthood's madness and humor.

    #18

    Parents sarcastically applauding another parent for limiting screen time, highlighting the madness of parenthood.

    #19

    Man in doorway with chips, humorous expression about parenthood joy.

    #20

    Tweet humorously captures the madness and joy of parenthood by dabbing in public to embarrass kids.

    #21

    Plate with a sandwich missing bites and chips, illustrating the humor and creativity in parenthood.

    #22

    A tired woman with pale skin and long hair, embodying the exhaustion of parenthood, captioned with a humorous Halloween costume idea.

    #23

    Close-up meme of a surprised person with glasses, representing the madness of parenthood at 4am.

    #24

    Giant laundry basket humorously loaded on a truck, symbolizing parenthood chaos and chores after vacation.

    #25

    Toy characters humorously illustrating the joy and madness of parenthood.

    #26

    Meme humor on parenthood: Admiring Bluey's dad as a cartoon role model, then feeling overshadowed by his perfection.

    #27

    Taxidermy fox meme capturing sleep-deprived parenthood with humorous text about parenting plans gone awry.

    #28

    Parenthood meme from deathbydiapers: Child asks about Christmas on December 26th, capturing parenting humor.

    #29

    Dad paying the check starter pack meme with glasses, toothpick, cargo shorts, pen, and mint. Keywords: Parenthood memes.

    #30

    1997 meme about joy of gaming and family thanksgiving with no contribution, highlighting parenthood nostalgia.

    #31

    A person singing passionately into a microphone, symbolizing the effort and joy of parenthood.

    #32

    Minions in suits looking shocked at a party, highlighting parenthood humor.

    nonotalways avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    from what i've heard about facebook, it's a cycle - you'll get back to finding them funny eventually

    #33

    Funny meme about using baby wipes for everything, capturing the humor and chaos of parenthood.

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only thing I've ever used as makeup wipes (on the rare occasions I wear makeup)

    #34

    Parenthood meme showing calm green character and fiery character, illustrating the day's start and end.

    #35

    Starter pack meme featuring denim shorts, a gray T-shirt, white sneakers, and a black fanny pack.

    #36

    Parenthood meme: Chuck E. Cheese humor about chaos, dirt, and pizza near sneezing kids, amusingly described as a "child casino."

    #37

    Dog and dinosaur meme humorously depicting the joy and madness of toddler evolution.

    #38

    Meme of a Ninja Turtle's face with text about a child loudly waking up a sleeping baby. Keywords: joy, madness, parenthood.

    #39

    Animated characters from Frozen with humorous parenting caption about the challenges of parenthood.

    #40

    Tired parent and energetic child meme illustrating the humor of parenthood.

    #41

    Man sitting with arms crossed, smiling in confusion, capturing the joy and madness of parenthood conversations.

    #42

    Parenthood meme: 3-year-old uses "fog," "frog," and "truck" humorously as the F-word.

    #43

    Parenthood meme humorously shows disheveled character labeled as a reflection in a Target checkout camera.

    #44

    Humorous meme capturing the joys and madness of parenthood with a witty car washing dialogue between neighbors.

    #45

    Funny parenthood meme about a toddler growing up to give unwanted massages.

    #46

    Four men engaged in various sports activities, humorously depicting the joys and challenges of parenthood.

    #47

    Tweet text meme about adulthood, expressing disbelief at being an adult forever.

    #48

    Man in black suit pointing fingers like a finger gun, humorously capturing parenthood chaos and joy.

