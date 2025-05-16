ADVERTISEMENT

Many people know the struggle of pottying in public; most of us pray that an urgent bowel movement doesn’t catch us off guard while out and about. For women, periods add even more pressure: what if you don’t have a pad or a tampon on hand? Then you have to pray a friend or a stranger helps you.

This woman had to depend on a kind stranger when her BF refused to enter the woman’s restroom because he was afraid of being labeled a pervert. When she got home, she called to let him know they’re over. But after hearing her BFF’s input she started wondering whether she made the right decision.

A woman had to visit the restroom urgently while at the gym

When she asked her BF to bring her pads and tissues, he refused to enter the women’s bathroom

There’s still stigma around periods, for both men and women

It’s 2025, but some men still have an aversion to periods or women’s bodily functions. One survey, conducted in Brazil, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Uganda, found that there are ‘deep-rooted taboos’ for men aged 16-25 regarding periods.

37% of the respondents claimed that women should keep their periods secret, as it’s a ‘private matter’ for women and girls. When asked to choose words with which they associate periods the most, the participants chose words such as ‘dirty’ (55%), ‘disgusting’ (38%), and ’embarrassing’ (31%).

It’s not just men who feel periods and shame should go together. Women, too, feel ashamed to discuss periods. A 2017 UK survey of women aged 16-39 revealed that 21% of women would feel uncomfortable discussing it with their partners.

Interestingly, the same survey shows that men in the UK don’t shy away from similar discussions. Around 50% would be totally okay with buying their partners menstrual products.

On the other hand, women wouldn’t necessarily ask their partners to do it. Only 16% of the respondents said they would feel comfortable with asking a guy to buy them period products.

But helping other women out comes as a no-brainer for the majority of ladies. When ActionAid asked women whether they’d give a stranger a tampon or a pad, an overwhelming majority said ‘yes’.

“As a woman, I know what a nightmare it is to get caught short without a pad or a tampon, and I would want to help anyone who found themselves in that situation,” Mae, 29, told ActionAid.

Performing natural bodily functions in front of your partner strengthens relationships

You know the saying “Women don’t fart”? It ties into the myth that women don’t perform the same bodily functions as men do. It also puts pressure on women to always be “on”: desirable, attractive, and pretty.

Many women feel like bodily functions like farting, peeing, or pooping in front of their partner snuffs out the romance. A 2011 poll by a relationship advice website found that almost half of women wouldn’t do any of those things if their guy could see it.

17% of the respondents said they would feel comfortable burping in front of their partner. 12% claimed that farting next to your guy is okay. 8% felt okay with picking their nose in front of their man, but only 4% said they would be comfortable doing a number two.

While it might be true that seeing your partner perform their bodily functions is not that romantic, it can actually build intimacy. Relationship expert Michael Sartain told Scary Mommy that farting, for example, means you feel comfortable enough.

“You’re not holding back or putting on a facade. That kind of honesty is rare, and it’s a great foundation for a healthy partnership,” he explained. “This isn’t just about bodily functions; it’s about acceptance. If you can accept each other at your most human, that’s real intimacy.”

The young woman claimed she’s not taking the BF back

Most commenters judged the BF: “That’s not a boyfriend, that’s an OnlyFans subscriber”

Others sided with the BF: “Guys are labeled perverts for much less”

And one netizen tried to look at the issue from both sides