Boyfriend Refuses To Buy Tampons For His Girlfriend, So She Breaks Up With Him

We all want our partners to be there for us, especially when we’re going through a rough time. Having that sort of trust and support is vital for any healthy relationship. Being able to lean on your significant other provides a security that’s deeply comforting.

The woman in the following story that goes by the username @Acrobatic_Cup3962 faced quite a dilemma related to this matter. She asked for her boyfriend’s help after she was surprised by an unexpected period. With a tight schedule at hand, she was hoping he could provide some assistance in helping her manage her day. And while she wasn’t expecting much, his response really disappointed her. Scroll down below to read the whole story and what the AITAH community had to say about it.

Many people in the comments agreed that the woman did the right thing. She knows what she needs and after not getting that, she decided that this suitor doesn’t suit her. She also elaborated in the comment section that she did not get emotional or explode at her partner. Everything was handled calmly and their conversation simply made her realize that she has to walk away.

It’s important to note that the woman also mentions that something like that has happened before. “In the past, he’s asked [if he could help] and l’ve said [he could buy the products] and nothing came of it.” This means that she didn’t act out of impulse or outrage. She noted his repeated behavior and decided it was unacceptable for her.

Overall, many redditors were appalled by the boyfriend’s behavior and his attitude towards periods. For them, this indicates that he is immature and needs to learn to appreciate women’s bodies more. After all, it is women’s bodies that bring life into this world and periods are a natural part of it.

Men and boys need more education on periods

The study on male attitude towards periods points out that menstruating is always presented as natural yet at the same time as something that needs to be hidden from men and boys. From a young age, girls are taught to believe that periods are something you only talk to women about. No surprise that research found that many girls don’t feel at ease talking about menstruating to their fathers. Furthermore, boys barely get any information at all, both from their fathers and mothers.

This avoidance results in a gap of knowledge that further perpetuates the stigma around periods. Men feel uncomfortable talking about and dealing with periods because all their lives they’ve seen everyone around them being uncomfortable with it. When they finally meet a woman that isn’t afraid to talk about menstruating and their feeling surrounding the subject, they get awkward. For them, it seems unusual to be so confident about periods.

“At the heart of this is a problematic cycle where menstruation is viewed as the purview of women, so men are perceived as being uncomfortable with the topic. It is also seen as unimportant to educate men about menstruation in much detail because it is not something they are expected to deal with. This lack of knowledge can contribute to stereotypical beliefs, negative attitudes, and general discomfort. This cycle needs to be interrupted,” the study concludes.

So, like it is in many cases, the solution here is education. More people should talk openly about periods so that the conversation wouldn’t feel so shameful. Even the redditor in the story was a little hesitant to talk about it at first, which shows that it is difficult to shed the stigma. However, the fact that many people agreed that the woman did the right thing does show that things might be changing. Let’s hope that they are.

