Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It Disgusts Him To Look At It”: BF Demands GF Laser Off All Body Hair, Gets Destroyed Online
Close-up of a person's hairy leg outdoors, highlighting natural body hair amid sunlight and tiled flooring background.
Couples, Relationships

“It Disgusts Him To Look At It”: BF Demands GF Laser Off All Body Hair, Gets Destroyed Online

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hair removal is a personal choice for every woman, yet many choose to get rid of at least some of their body hair. According to one Veet and Stylist survey, 98% of women have removed their body hair at some point. Interestingly, 30% do it for their partners.

But this boyfriend gave his girlfriend a weird ultimatum. He demanded that she laser off all her body hair – yes, all, even her forearms. When she refused, he made it into an ultimatum: either she makes this “silly sacrifice” for him, or they break up. But his girlfriend made a decision he certainly wasn’t expecting.

RELATED:

    Whether to remove body hair is every woman’s personal decision

    Image credits: h***y_hippie_/ reddit (not the actual photo)

    Yet, this woman was pressured by her boyfriend to laser off it all because he found it disgusting

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: simonapilolla / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    Most commenters urged the woman to dump the man-child

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, thought that her lack of grooming was gross: “You can have hair, just don’t resemble a gorilla”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    After discussing it with family members, the woman made a decision

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / pexels (not the actual photo)

    The boyfriend tried to get her back, but unsuccessfully

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    Commenters congratulated her on standing her ground: “You avoided a land mine”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT