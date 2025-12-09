“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman’s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

ADVERTISEMENT

Many weddings have a dress code. Usually, it’s black tie or formal attire, and many people agree that violating that etiquette would be bad. In fact, 79% of Americans say that showing up in casual attire would almost always be inappropriate. When it’s a destination wedding, the dress code might be even more important.

For this couple, it was certainly so, as they reprimanded one of their friends about her body hair. Since the event would take place at the beach, the woman was asked to shave her armpit hair, as it would distract other guests. When she stood her ground, the couple got mad, calling her out for doing this as some feminist protest, even though she said she kept her armpit hair for other reasons.

RELATED:

A woman’s armpit hair became a point of debate over her attending her friends’ wedding

Woman showing hairy armpits in a white tank top, highlighting bridal guests feeling uncomfortable with body hair.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple asked her to remove it, since it would distract other guests, but she just didn’t feel comfortable

Woman explains why she stopped shaving armpits, causing discomfort for bride and groom at the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing sensitive skin, personal choice to not shave armpits, and its societal and political implications.

Text discussing discomfort over a bride and groom viewing a woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult at their wedding.

Text discussing bride and groom's dress code expectations, emphasizing guests be well groomed to avoid discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing bride and groom viewing woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult at wedding event.

Woman responds to bride and groom’s criticism about her hairy armpits causing guests to feel uncomfortable.

Two women having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating discomfort related to bride and groom and hairy armpits conflict.

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman facing discomfort as bride and groom take her hairy armpits as a personal insult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to shave hairy armpits despite bride and groom's discomfort at personal insult over grooming choice

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s hairy armpits seen as a personal insult by bride and groom at an event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing bride and groom considering woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult at event.

Text discussing a bride and groom reacting to a woman's hairy armpits, causing guests to feel uncomfortable.

Image credits: Adventurous-Pea-337

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters offered the woman mixed reactions: some praised her for standing her ground

Comment on bride and groom offended by woman's hairy armpits, causing guests to feel uncomfortable at wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing discomfort with women's hairy armpits, relating to guests feeling uncomfortable and personal insults at weddings.

Reddit comment discussing discomfort caused by guests over a woman’s hairy armpits at a wedding.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing discomfort caused by visible hairy armpits at a wedding event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman explains stopping shaving armpits amid discomfort from bride and groom viewing hairy armpits as personal insult.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing discomfort over bride and groom taking a woman’s hairy armpits as an insult.

Text discussing personal hair grooming choices and opinions on guests uncomfortable with hairy armpits at events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image discussing how women having body hair is natural and that discomfort over a woman's hairy armpits can reflect deeper marital issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride and groom view woman's hairy armpits as personal insult, causing discomfort among wedding guests.

Text discussing discomfort at a wedding involving a bride and groom taking a woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing guests' discomfort about a woman’s hairy armpits seen as a personal insult by bride and groom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing guests’ reactions to a woman’s hairy armpits at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user comments on guests feeling uncomfortable over bride and groom taking woman's hairy armpits as insult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing personal views on facial hair, haircuts, and gender norms, with a focus on a woman’s hairy armpits.

Comment discussing how the bride and groom take a woman’s hairy armpits as a personal insult causing guest discomfort.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort with Bride and Groom taking woman's hairy armpits as an insult.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, told her she was being unreasonable and thought that visible armpit hair would be a sign of poor grooming

Comment discussing hairy armpits as a personal insult causing discomfort for guests at a bride and groom's event.

Reddit comment discussing guests’ discomfort over a woman’s hairy armpits viewed as a personal insult by bride and groom.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing guests' comfort and wedding dress codes regarding hairy armpits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing guests' discomfort and bride and groom taking a woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort caused by a woman's hairy armpits at a wedding event.

Comment criticizing a woman's hairy armpits described as a personal insult by bride and groom, causing guest discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing guest discomfort over bride and groom taking woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult.