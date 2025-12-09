Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman’s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
Woman showing hairy armpits while wearing a white tank top, highlighting natural body hair and personal grooming choice.
Social Issues, Society

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman’s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
7

30

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Many weddings have a dress code. Usually, it’s black tie or formal attire, and many people agree that violating that etiquette would be bad. In fact, 79% of Americans say that showing up in casual attire would almost always be inappropriate. When it’s a destination wedding, the dress code might be even more important.

For this couple, it was certainly so, as they reprimanded one of their friends about her body hair. Since the event would take place at the beach, the woman was asked to shave her armpit hair, as it would distract other guests. When she stood her ground, the couple got mad, calling her out for doing this as some feminist protest, even though she said she kept her armpit hair for other reasons.

RELATED:

    A woman’s armpit hair became a point of debate over her attending her friends’ wedding

    Woman showing hairy armpits in a white tank top, highlighting bridal guests feeling uncomfortable with body hair.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple asked her to remove it, since it would distract other guests, but she just didn’t feel comfortable

    Woman explains why she stopped shaving armpits, causing discomfort for bride and groom at the wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing sensitive skin, personal choice to not shave armpits, and its societal and political implications.

    Text discussing discomfort over a bride and groom viewing a woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult at their wedding.

    Text discussing bride and groom's dress code expectations, emphasizing guests be well groomed to avoid discomfort.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing bride and groom viewing woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult at wedding event.

    Woman responds to bride and groom’s criticism about her hairy armpits causing guests to feel uncomfortable.

    Two women having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating discomfort related to bride and groom and hairy armpits conflict.

    Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a woman facing discomfort as bride and groom take her hairy armpits as a personal insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to shave hairy armpits despite bride and groom's discomfort at personal insult over grooming choice

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s hairy armpits seen as a personal insult by bride and groom at an event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing bride and groom considering woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult at event.

    Text discussing a bride and groom reacting to a woman's hairy armpits, causing guests to feel uncomfortable.

    Image credits: Adventurous-Pea-337

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters offered the woman mixed reactions: some praised her for standing her ground

    Comment on bride and groom offended by woman's hairy armpits, causing guests to feel uncomfortable at wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing discomfort with women's hairy armpits, relating to guests feeling uncomfortable and personal insults at weddings.

    Reddit comment discussing discomfort caused by guests over a woman’s hairy armpits at a wedding.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing discomfort caused by visible hairy armpits at a wedding event.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman explains stopping shaving armpits amid discomfort from bride and groom viewing hairy armpits as personal insult.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing discomfort over bride and groom taking a woman’s hairy armpits as an insult.

    Text discussing personal hair grooming choices and opinions on guests uncomfortable with hairy armpits at events.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image discussing how women having body hair is natural and that discomfort over a woman's hairy armpits can reflect deeper marital issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bride and groom view woman's hairy armpits as personal insult, causing discomfort among wedding guests.

    Text discussing discomfort at a wedding involving a bride and groom taking a woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing guests' discomfort about a woman’s hairy armpits seen as a personal insult by bride and groom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing guests’ reactions to a woman’s hairy armpits at a wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user comments on guests feeling uncomfortable over bride and groom taking woman's hairy armpits as insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing personal views on facial hair, haircuts, and gender norms, with a focus on a woman’s hairy armpits.

    Comment discussing how the bride and groom take a woman’s hairy armpits as a personal insult causing guest discomfort.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort with Bride and Groom taking woman's hairy armpits as an insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, told her she was being unreasonable and thought that visible armpit hair would be a sign of poor grooming

    Comment discussing hairy armpits as a personal insult causing discomfort for guests at a bride and groom's event.

    Reddit comment discussing guests’ discomfort over a woman’s hairy armpits viewed as a personal insult by bride and groom.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing guests' comfort and wedding dress codes regarding hairy armpits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing guests' discomfort and bride and groom taking a woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort caused by a woman's hairy armpits at a wedding event.

    Comment criticizing a woman's hairy armpits described as a personal insult by bride and groom, causing guest discomfort.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing guest discomfort over bride and groom taking woman's hairy armpits as a personal insult.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Wedding

    30

    7

    30

    7

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder, would the YTA commenters think it appropriate to have a no-beards policy at your wedding?

    2
    2points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess these are the same people that hated on an innocent lady in THE AUDIENCE (not that any armpithair shaming is ok) that cheered in front of a stage at 'Melodifestivalen' (Swedish qualifications to Eurovision Song Contest). She got lots of hate on social media for not having shaved! 🤢(at the haters). Why can't the bride and groom here demand a full brazillian including privatë arëas. and a clean shaved head before entering the event here? smh.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop politicising women's choice to have their natural body hair. I sniggered a bit when my ex got together with newb and she does not shave. But since then I rarely shave and actually I sweat less it seems. How about just trimming and then dyeing them a matching colour to your outfit. As someone said, if armpit hair is going to be the centre of the wedding, those people really need to get a life. And that includes the guests who would be clutching everything in sight. Get some smelling salts for those who might swoon at the sight of natural body hair. Gsus.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder, would the YTA commenters think it appropriate to have a no-beards policy at your wedding?

    2
    2points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess these are the same people that hated on an innocent lady in THE AUDIENCE (not that any armpithair shaming is ok) that cheered in front of a stage at 'Melodifestivalen' (Swedish qualifications to Eurovision Song Contest). She got lots of hate on social media for not having shaved! 🤢(at the haters). Why can't the bride and groom here demand a full brazillian including privatë arëas. and a clean shaved head before entering the event here? smh.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop politicising women's choice to have their natural body hair. I sniggered a bit when my ex got together with newb and she does not shave. But since then I rarely shave and actually I sweat less it seems. How about just trimming and then dyeing them a matching colour to your outfit. As someone said, if armpit hair is going to be the centre of the wedding, those people really need to get a life. And that includes the guests who would be clutching everything in sight. Get some smelling salts for those who might swoon at the sight of natural body hair. Gsus.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT