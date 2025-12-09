“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman’s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
Many weddings have a dress code. Usually, it’s black tie or formal attire, and many people agree that violating that etiquette would be bad. In fact, 79% of Americans say that showing up in casual attire would almost always be inappropriate. When it’s a destination wedding, the dress code might be even more important.
For this couple, it was certainly so, as they reprimanded one of their friends about her body hair. Since the event would take place at the beach, the woman was asked to shave her armpit hair, as it would distract other guests. When she stood her ground, the couple got mad, calling her out for doing this as some feminist protest, even though she said she kept her armpit hair for other reasons.
A woman’s armpit hair became a point of debate over her attending her friends’ wedding
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
The couple asked her to remove it, since it would distract other guests, but she just didn’t feel comfortable
Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Adventurous-Pea-337
Commenters offered the woman mixed reactions: some praised her for standing her ground
Others, however, told her she was being unreasonable and thought that visible armpit hair would be a sign of poor grooming
I wonder, would the YTA commenters think it appropriate to have a no-beards policy at your wedding?
I guess these are the same people that hated on an innocent lady in THE AUDIENCE (not that any armpithair shaming is ok) that cheered in front of a stage at 'Melodifestivalen' (Swedish qualifications to Eurovision Song Contest). She got lots of hate on social media for not having shaved! 🤢(at the haters). Why can't the bride and groom here demand a full brazillian including privatë arëas. and a clean shaved head before entering the event here? smh.
Stop politicising women's choice to have their natural body hair. I sniggered a bit when my ex got together with newb and she does not shave. But since then I rarely shave and actually I sweat less it seems. How about just trimming and then dyeing them a matching colour to your outfit. As someone said, if armpit hair is going to be the centre of the wedding, those people really need to get a life. And that includes the guests who would be clutching everything in sight. Get some smelling salts for those who might swoon at the sight of natural body hair. Gsus.
I wonder, would the YTA commenters think it appropriate to have a no-beards policy at your wedding?
I guess these are the same people that hated on an innocent lady in THE AUDIENCE (not that any armpithair shaming is ok) that cheered in front of a stage at 'Melodifestivalen' (Swedish qualifications to Eurovision Song Contest). She got lots of hate on social media for not having shaved! 🤢(at the haters). Why can't the bride and groom here demand a full brazillian including privatë arëas. and a clean shaved head before entering the event here? smh.
Stop politicising women's choice to have their natural body hair. I sniggered a bit when my ex got together with newb and she does not shave. But since then I rarely shave and actually I sweat less it seems. How about just trimming and then dyeing them a matching colour to your outfit. As someone said, if armpit hair is going to be the centre of the wedding, those people really need to get a life. And that includes the guests who would be clutching everything in sight. Get some smelling salts for those who might swoon at the sight of natural body hair. Gsus.
30
7