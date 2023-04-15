Pregnant Woman Comes Home To No Burger And No More Hot Water After Working Two Jobs, Her Unemployed Boyfriend Blames Her Frustration On Hormones

Pregnancy cravings are like a ticking time bomb, in a way. Once they get going, there’s only so much time for you to take care of the matter before you end up in trouble.

Redditor u/Ready-Significance13 told the ‘AITA’ community about the time she got into a fight with her boyfriend over a burger. The guy didn’t get the one thing his girlfriend was craving, which led to him sleeping in the car. However, fellow redditors pointed out that not getting the burger was not the only problem in the story. Scroll down to find it as shared by the OP.

Pregnancy cravings are no joke and that’s why it’s important to attend to the pregnant woman’s needs

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

This woman opened up about a fight with her boyfriend over a burger that led to him sleeping in the car

Image credits: Rajesh TP (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ready-Significance13

Pregnancy cravings are the reason moms-to-be come up with the craziest food combos ever

Image credits: diego_cervo (not the actual photo)

No two pregnancies are the same, yet both are very likely to evoke food cravings. 50-90% of women in the US experience them, and they’re usually something wild—apples and ketchup, for instance, or peanut butter and hot sauce (both combos tried out by this brave TikToker sampling women’s weird pregnancy cravings).

As with most pregnancy-related things, cravings differ from person to person. However, they usually start during the first trimester and reach a peak during the second one. The third trimester is often craving-free, yet again, each pregnancy can surprise the expectant mother. So can her taste buds.

Why women might seek something as “appetizing” as a pickle juice float is unclear. But the craving itself can be related to hormonal and sensory changes and an increase in nutritional needs, among other things.

Hormones affect not only the expectant mother’s eating habits but her emotions as well

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Hormonal changes affect way more than the eating habits of the expectant mother. They’re also responsible for sudden mood swings, which often occur in the first trimester. During the pregnancy, the woman might feel more irritable or tearful than usual, mostly because of the increased levels of estrogen and progesterone.

That might be the reason the OP’s boyfriend blamed the fight on the pregnancy. And even though he believed she didn’t care for his feelings, people in the comments might have argued it was the other way around. Some of them shamed the young man and doubted that his partner was actually crying over a burger.

Covering food cravings is important, but social support is crucial during pregnancy. Researchers believe that it reduces stressors and improves the emotional and physical well-being of the mom-to-be. In addition to that, according to Apollo Cradle, emotional support has a positive effect on the pregnancy itself and can help deliver healthier babies.

Redditors had questions for the young woman, she gave them honest answers and more information on their relationship

Most of the commentators shamed the boyfriend, they agreed the OP was not a jerk