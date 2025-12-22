Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

GF Thinks BF Is Being Absurd After He Comes Home Whining About Female Coworker’s Bad Review
Young woman in white shirt looking upset while boyfriend in background holds a dog, depicting misogyny and jealousy discomfort.
Couples, Relationships

GF Thinks BF Is Being Absurd After He Comes Home Whining About Female Coworker’s Bad Review

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
10

56

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us have been in a relationship where our partner’s drama leaves us scratching our heads, but what do you do when the tears aren’t about a fight with you, or even a personal tragedy, but about a coworker’s coding skills?

It sounds funny, but it was the reality of today’s Original Poster (OP) whose boyfriend broke down over his colleague’s misfortune at work. Worried that it was his reaction was disproportionate to the incident, she began questioning if she was overreacting.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Relationships have their interesting moments, but you never really expect to see your partner cry over a coworker’s work review

    A male and female colleague discussing data on computer screens in an office, highlighting misogyny workplace tension.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author noticed her boyfriend began frequently talking about a female coworker, praising her intelligence and claiming she was often unfairly judged by colleagues

    Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend in tears over misogyny involving a female colleague and a jealous girlfriend feeling uncomfortable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a boyfriend discussing misogyny faced by a female colleague and jealousy from his girlfriend.

    Alt text: Man in tears over misogyny during female colleague’s code review, jealous girlfriend finds situation uncomfortable

    Man in tears sitting on bed covering face while female colleague stands distant, highlighting misogyny and jealousy conflict.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He recounted a code review where multiple coworkers supposedly criticized her work wrongly, becoming visibly emotional and even crying while telling the story

    Screenshot of text discussing a tech company environment and engineers reviewing code, highlighting misogyny and discomfort.

    Text excerpt discussing disbelief in one-sided version regarding misogyny and discomfort from jealous girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt expressing concern about emotional investment in female colleague’s career and personal defense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in tears over misogyny, female colleague faces unfair treatment, jealous girlfriend finds situation uncomfortable.

    Woman at modern office desk working on computer, appearing focused amid themes of misogyny and jealous girlfriend discomfort.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She expressed discomfort, suggesting that the situation might be more nuanced and that he was overreacting

    Text excerpt about a boyfriend in tears over misogyny involving a female colleague, with a jealous girlfriend feeling uncomfortable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about boyfriend in tears over misogyny and jealous girlfriend feeling uncomfortable with female colleague involvement.

    Text on plain background reading AITA for not believing his take on the situation and being weirded out that he cried over it discussing BF in tears over misogyny.

    Image credits:

    Her boyfriend became upset and accused her of being uncaring and disrespectful of his values

    The OP explained that her boyfriend, who works in tech, began frequently talking about a female coworker he felt was being treated unfairly. According to him, others at the company assumed she was incompetent despite her being highly skilled. However, he insisted that he was one of the few people who truly understood her talent and defended her when others didn’t.

    He then told her about a recent code review incident. He shared that multiple engineers questioned the coworker’s work, but he insisted they were wrong and she was ultimately proven correct. What shocked the OP most wasn’t the story itself, but the fact that he broke down crying while telling it.

    To her, the emotional response felt disproportionate, and she struggled to understand how a routine workplace disagreement could cause such a reaction. Code reviews, especially in tech, are known for being collaborative and sometimes contentious, not personal attacks, for all she knew. She also struggled to understand why he was so invested in the coworker’s career.

    When she expressed discomfort and questioned his reaction, her boyfriend accused her of being uncaring and disrespectful of his values. She, on the other hand, felt he was projecting deeply and becoming too emotionally entangled in the coworker’s professional struggles.

    Woman looking upset and jealous with boyfriend in tears over misogyny from female colleague in a tense living room scene.

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The boyfriend crying over a coworker’s code review may seem extreme, but it reflects broader patterns observed in both workplace dynamics and human psychology. According to the WomenTech Network, women in tech indeed often face persistent gender bias and unfair treatment, including harsher judgment, microaggressions, and slower career advancement.

    While it’s unclear whether the coworker in question experienced these issues, the boyfriend’s perception that she was being undervalued echoes real challenges faced by many women in technology, highlighting why some colleagues feel compelled to step in and advocate for them.

    However, the intensity of his reaction also illustrates the risks of emotional overinvestment. Licensed psychotherapist Mark Zuccolo explains that becoming overly attached to someone else’s work can negatively impact your own well-being. Unlike healthy empathy, which allows for support without absorbing someone else’s emotions, overinvestment can blur boundaries, create anxiety, and even breed resentment.

    Adding another layer, Mentalzon explains that people who excessively defend or “rescue” coworkers often do so as part of rescuer syndrome or codependent behavior, seeking personal validation through others’ struggles. This can involve projecting personal values onto colleagues or assuming they need saving when they may not, ultimately leading to overinvolvement.

    Netizens largely sympathized with the OP’s boyfriend, pointing him out as empathetic and concerned about real workplace sexism. They suggested that the OP might be projecting jealousy or misunderstanding his intentions, and encouraged her to consider her partner’s perspective and stress, rather than focusing on her discomfort.

    Do you think the OP is overreacting, or is it reasonable to feel uncomfortable with this level of emotional investment? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens supported the boyfriend, insisting that the author might be dealing with jealousy

    Text excerpt discussing misogyny in tech culture, female colleagues facing discrimination, and jealousy from a girlfriend.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing misogyny and emotional struggles involving a boyfriend and female colleague.

    Comment discussing jealousy and misogyny in a relationship, highlighting feelings over female colleague mistreatment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend in tears over misogyny faced by a female colleague and a jealous girlfriend's discomfort.

    Comment discussing a boyfriend in tears over misogyny from a female colleague and a jealous girlfriend finding it uncomfortable.

    Text excerpt discussing boyfriend in tears over misogyny at work, jealousy from girlfriend, and challenges female colleagues face in tech.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing boyfriend in tears over misogyny faced by female colleague, and jealous girlfriend's discomfort.

    Text comment discussing experiences of misogyny in tech, highlighting support for female colleagues in male-dominated professions.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing jealousy over a boyfriend’s emotional investment in a female colleague.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    56

    10

    56

    10

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be concerned about BF's emotional involvement in his coworker's work life also. I get he's concerned on how she's treated but he got really upset. Is this nomal for him to get upset about stuff like this with other people being treated badly (i.e., OP) or is it only with coworker?

    18
    18points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. It seems a little odd he’s emotional about a co-worker out of left field. If he’s emotional in general (she didn’t mention he is) then I could see it, but if he’s an average guy I might be worried he’s got a thing for her. I was in tech all my life and was always treated as a queen (my salary DOUBLED in a six-month period and kept going up like crazy even though I never even asked for a raise!). Then again, I was considered “hot,” so maybe that had something to do with it. I only ever had a problem when I was consulting because that company consisted of all people from a particular culture that denigrates women; those people DICTATED to me what to write! I understood the people, though, and expected it, even as I hated it. I’m shocked to hear this is still going on in 2025. 😰 (If it is; I’m not 100% sure I believe this guy’s story, that he was the only one on her side.)

    7
    7points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have to ask if the boyfriend is a crybaby over "mistreatment" of any other colleagues or friends or even strangers. If not, then he is definitely WAY too invested in this coworker.

    9
    9points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is the first time he has cried about a colleague, that's a small red flag.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be concerned about BF's emotional involvement in his coworker's work life also. I get he's concerned on how she's treated but he got really upset. Is this nomal for him to get upset about stuff like this with other people being treated badly (i.e., OP) or is it only with coworker?

    18
    18points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. It seems a little odd he’s emotional about a co-worker out of left field. If he’s emotional in general (she didn’t mention he is) then I could see it, but if he’s an average guy I might be worried he’s got a thing for her. I was in tech all my life and was always treated as a queen (my salary DOUBLED in a six-month period and kept going up like crazy even though I never even asked for a raise!). Then again, I was considered “hot,” so maybe that had something to do with it. I only ever had a problem when I was consulting because that company consisted of all people from a particular culture that denigrates women; those people DICTATED to me what to write! I understood the people, though, and expected it, even as I hated it. I’m shocked to hear this is still going on in 2025. 😰 (If it is; I’m not 100% sure I believe this guy’s story, that he was the only one on her side.)

    7
    7points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have to ask if the boyfriend is a crybaby over "mistreatment" of any other colleagues or friends or even strangers. If not, then he is definitely WAY too invested in this coworker.

    9
    9points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is the first time he has cried about a colleague, that's a small red flag.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT