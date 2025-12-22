GF Thinks BF Is Being Absurd After He Comes Home Whining About Female Coworker’s Bad Review
Some of us have been in a relationship where our partner’s drama leaves us scratching our heads, but what do you do when the tears aren’t about a fight with you, or even a personal tragedy, but about a coworker’s coding skills?
It sounds funny, but it was the reality of today’s Original Poster (OP) whose boyfriend broke down over his colleague’s misfortune at work. Worried that it was his reaction was disproportionate to the incident, she began questioning if she was overreacting.
Relationships have their interesting moments, but you never really expect to see your partner cry over a coworker’s work review
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author noticed her boyfriend began frequently talking about a female coworker, praising her intelligence and claiming she was often unfairly judged by colleagues
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He recounted a code review where multiple coworkers supposedly criticized her work wrongly, becoming visibly emotional and even crying while telling the story
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She expressed discomfort, suggesting that the situation might be more nuanced and that he was overreacting
Image credits: According-Let-2607
Her boyfriend became upset and accused her of being uncaring and disrespectful of his values
The OP explained that her boyfriend, who works in tech, began frequently talking about a female coworker he felt was being treated unfairly. According to him, others at the company assumed she was incompetent despite her being highly skilled. However, he insisted that he was one of the few people who truly understood her talent and defended her when others didn’t.
He then told her about a recent code review incident. He shared that multiple engineers questioned the coworker’s work, but he insisted they were wrong and she was ultimately proven correct. What shocked the OP most wasn’t the story itself, but the fact that he broke down crying while telling it.
To her, the emotional response felt disproportionate, and she struggled to understand how a routine workplace disagreement could cause such a reaction. Code reviews, especially in tech, are known for being collaborative and sometimes contentious, not personal attacks, for all she knew. She also struggled to understand why he was so invested in the coworker’s career.
When she expressed discomfort and questioned his reaction, her boyfriend accused her of being uncaring and disrespectful of his values. She, on the other hand, felt he was projecting deeply and becoming too emotionally entangled in the coworker’s professional struggles.
Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The boyfriend crying over a coworker’s code review may seem extreme, but it reflects broader patterns observed in both workplace dynamics and human psychology. According to the WomenTech Network, women in tech indeed often face persistent gender bias and unfair treatment, including harsher judgment, microaggressions, and slower career advancement.
While it’s unclear whether the coworker in question experienced these issues, the boyfriend’s perception that she was being undervalued echoes real challenges faced by many women in technology, highlighting why some colleagues feel compelled to step in and advocate for them.
However, the intensity of his reaction also illustrates the risks of emotional overinvestment. Licensed psychotherapist Mark Zuccolo explains that becoming overly attached to someone else’s work can negatively impact your own well-being. Unlike healthy empathy, which allows for support without absorbing someone else’s emotions, overinvestment can blur boundaries, create anxiety, and even breed resentment.
Adding another layer, Mentalzon explains that people who excessively defend or “rescue” coworkers often do so as part of rescuer syndrome or codependent behavior, seeking personal validation through others’ struggles. This can involve projecting personal values onto colleagues or assuming they need saving when they may not, ultimately leading to overinvolvement.
Netizens largely sympathized with the OP’s boyfriend, pointing him out as empathetic and concerned about real workplace sexism. They suggested that the OP might be projecting jealousy or misunderstanding his intentions, and encouraged her to consider her partner’s perspective and stress, rather than focusing on her discomfort.
Do you think the OP is overreacting, or is it reasonable to feel uncomfortable with this level of emotional investment? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens supported the boyfriend, insisting that the author might be dealing with jealousy
I'd be concerned about BF's emotional involvement in his coworker's work life also. I get he's concerned on how she's treated but he got really upset. Is this nomal for him to get upset about stuff like this with other people being treated badly (i.e., OP) or is it only with coworker?
Same here. It seems a little odd he’s emotional about a co-worker out of left field. If he’s emotional in general (she didn’t mention he is) then I could see it, but if he’s an average guy I might be worried he’s got a thing for her. I was in tech all my life and was always treated as a queen (my salary DOUBLED in a six-month period and kept going up like crazy even though I never even asked for a raise!). Then again, I was considered “hot,” so maybe that had something to do with it. I only ever had a problem when I was consulting because that company consisted of all people from a particular culture that denigrates women; those people DICTATED to me what to write! I understood the people, though, and expected it, even as I hated it. I’m shocked to hear this is still going on in 2025. 😰 (If it is; I’m not 100% sure I believe this guy’s story, that he was the only one on her side.)
That was (sadly) my first thought - not that OP's boyfriend is a wonderful, empathetic "feminist power" type of guy, but that this co-worker is his "work spouse" (as they say) and that he is either starting to feel feelings for her or is already cheating on OP with her. OP *does* sound jealous, honestly, of the other woman's job/income and *is* dismissing it as an "easy" job, but my honest first thought that OP's bf is so emotionally invested in this other woman's career and work achievements simply because he's emotionally invested in HER, period.
I would have to ask if the boyfriend is a crybaby over "mistreatment" of any other colleagues or friends or even strangers. If not, then he is definitely WAY too invested in this coworker.
If this is the first time he has cried about a colleague, that's a small red flag.
