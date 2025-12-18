Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Spoils BF On His Birthday, Starts Getting The Ick When She Gets Petrol Money As "Gift" Back
Woman feeling upset and getting the ick after receiving petrol money as a gift from boyfriend on his birthday.
Woman Spoils BF On His Birthday, Starts Getting The Ick When She Gets Petrol Money As “Gift” Back

Ifeoluwa Adesina
In many relationships, the imbalance doesn’t show up as conflict or obvious wrongdoing. Instead, it appears through missed milestones, unmade plans, and the realization that one person is always doing the emotional steering.

When one partner consistently takes the lead while the other remains passive, the relationship can begin to feel less like a shared journey and more like a solo effort with company and today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in that situation. After a series of events, she began questioning the future of their relationship.

More info: Mumsnet

    Feeling unappreciated in a relationship is one of the quietest but most corrosive frustrations a person can face

    Woman outdoors looking thoughtful near lake, reflecting on spoiling boyfriend and petrol money gift reaction.

    Image credits: BETZY AROSEMENA / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author left her emotionally toxic husband five years ago and has three children, whom she shares custody of

    Text post about woman spoiling boyfriend on his birthday but getting the ick over petrol money as a gift.

    Text on white background about leaving emotionally violent husband five years ago and sharing custody of three children.

    Text describing woman spoiling boyfriend on his birthday and feeling discomfort over petrol money gift she received.

    Woman spoils boyfriend on his birthday with a meal and gifts but feels awkward receiving petrol money as a gift in return.

    Text excerpt showing a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday but feeling the ick when receiving petrol money as a gift.

    Text on white background discussing disappointment after a petrol money gift instead of a proper birthday present.

    Text showing a woman explaining birthday present preferences, highlighting the theme of spoiling boyfriend on his birthday.

    Couple hiking through tall grass in a green field, enjoying outdoor activities and nature adventure together.

    Image credits: Michele De Pascalis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She met her current boyfriend a year ago, introduced him to her kids seven months in, and they started dating, sharing hobbies like hiking

    Text excerpt about a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday but getting the ick over petrol money gift.

    Text exploring a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling the ick over petrol money as a gift.

    Alt text: Woman spoils boyfriend on birthday but feels uncomfortable receiving petrol money as a gift in their relationship.

    Text post expressing disappointment in boyfriend for forgetting anniversary despite chatting about other topics, highlighting relationship concerns.

    Woman spoils boyfriend on his birthday with thoughtful gifts but feels uneasy receiving petrol money back as gift.

    Text describing a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling uneasy after receiving petrol money as a gift.

    Woman spoils boyfriend on birthday, then reacts to receiving petrol money as gift in casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: TheStandingDesk / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Early in the relationship, she celebrated his birthday with a thoughtful meal and gifts, while her own birthday was underwhelming

    Text excerpt discussing a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling ick about petrol money as a gift.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling ick about petrol money as a gift.

    Text on a digital note describing feeling disconnected from boyfriend after a birthday gift of petrol money.

    Text excerpt about a man proudly discussing his affordable mortgage and paying off 250 pounds monthly.

    Text excerpt about money being tight and wanting to celebrate anniversary, woman spoils boyfriend on birthday theme.

    Text excerpt about a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling disappointed after receiving petrol money as a gift.

    Text excerpt about a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling disappointed after receiving petrol money as a gift.

    Text on a white background about leading by example and feeling unappreciated after giving a birthday gift including petrol money.

    Image credits: Dahl46

    Middle-aged woman with blonde hair touching forehead, showing discomfort and frustration indoors at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Over the year, the boyfriend frequently emphasized splitting costs like petrol, avoided taking her out for meals, and ignored special occasions, including their one-year anniversary

    Text about woman spoiling boyfriend on his birthday but feeling ick after receiving petrol money as gift in return.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her devotion to her children and mentioning CPTSD from a violent marriage while in therapy.

    Text excerpt about woman feeling the ick after boyfriend gives petrol money as birthday gift, highlighting relationship issues.

    Text excerpt discussing growth and recovery after spoiling boyfriend on his birthday and reaction to petrol money gift.

    Text passage about misinterpretations and appreciation of time, highlighting confusion over petrol money gift in a relationship.

    Image credits: Dahl46

    Amidst recent family crises and stress with her teens, she felt disconnected and unappreciated

    After leaving an emotionally toxic marriage, the OP, a mother of three cautiously stepped back into dating. A year ago, she met a man her age who was kind, outdoorsy, and good with her kids. She shared that she often showed up fully and for his birthday which was two months into the relationship, she planned a thoughtful evening with gifts and a special meal.

    Her own birthday which was nine months into the relationship, however, told a different story. At first, he hyped up her gift, which turned out to be modest earrings and a meal that felt rushed and incomplete. He then added that part of her present would be a regular hike that weekend, complete with a reminder she wouldn’t have to pay half for petrol.

    Disappointed, she told him that it didn’t feel like a present, and that while it didn’t have to be expensive, it could be more thoughtful. Her boyfriend apologized, promised to do better, and acknowledged the misstep. However, over time, she noticed he rarely initiated dates, never treated her to a meal, and often emphasized splitting costs.

    And then, a traumatic incident involving her teenage daughter left her emotionally shattered, with police involvement and medical concern. Despite knowing how fragile she was, he didn’t call, and this left her upset. As their one-year anniversary arrived, he said nothing instead and only talked about mundane things. This left her reeling and wondering if she was unreasonable for being upset.

    Woman spoils boyfriend on his birthday, reacts to getting petrol money as a gift while working on a laptop at a cafe.

    Image credits: Look Studio / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Relationship experts suggest that situations like this often stem from mismatched emotional needs rather than a single missed celebration. Psychicare explains that differences in love languages such as valuing thoughtfulness and effort over practical or transactional gestures can leave one partner feeling unappreciated, even when the other believes they are contributing.

    In relationships like the one described, this misalignment can slowly build resentment, turning everyday interactions into moments of quiet disappointment rather than connection, and that emotional gap can feel even wider during stressful periods.

    According to The Skimm, emotional labor such as checking in, offering comfort, and sharing the mental load matters most during crises. Consistent presence and empathy signal true partnership, especially in blended families like the OP’s. When that support feels one-sided, they warn that resentment can build quickly.

    Finally, research cited by Psychology Today reinforces why milestones like anniversaries often carry emotional weight. Couples who regularly acknowledge and celebrate each other’s milestones report stronger trust and emotional intimacy. In this context, missing an anniversary isn’t just about the date, it can symbolize a deeper lack of recognition and emotional attunement within the relationship.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think expecting small gestures or thoughtful celebrations is fair in a relationship, or is it “too much”? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the author might be blowing things out of proportion, while others encouraged her to take a step back from the relationship and reassess it

    Text post from Lifelover16 discussing someone being tight with money, affection, and thoughtfulness, relating to spoiling boyfriend on his birthday.

    Text post from Lifelover16 discussing someone being tight with money, affection, and thoughtfulness, relating to spoiling boyfriend on his birthday.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and reacting to petrol money as a gift.

    Text post from Mamadothehump discussing feeling the ick in a relationship due to tightness and lack of care about recent events.

    Comment discussing woman spoiling boyfriend on birthday and feeling the ick over petrol money gift perceived as lack of treating.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman spoiling her boyfriend on his birthday and feeling the ick over petrol money gift.

    Text comment about woman spoiling boyfriend on his birthday and discomfort over petrol money gift in a relationship discussion.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

