Cheater Breaks GF’s Heart And Vanishes For 1 Year, Keeps Popping Back Into Her Life As She Moves On
I think that cheating is one of the lowest blows that a person can throw at their partner in a committed relationship. After all, they make a conscious decision to be with someone, yet betray them without a thought. I just can’t make sense of this logic.
Even this woman was absolutely stunned after finding out that her boyfriend had cheated before he dumped her. However, the most annoying part was that he ghosted her for almost a year before he came begging for forgiveness. Read on to uncover what she did after his pathetic printed “letter”!
It’s disgusting how some people cheat on their partners and then justify their behavior while begging for forgiveness
One day, the poster’s boyfriend of a year suddenly showed up, said that he loved her but wasn’t in love with her, and broke up with her
He came to her house after a few days, and they kissed, but later he messaged her that they needed to move on and should stop meeting completely
After 4 weeks of silence, he again messaged her, confessing that he had cheated on her by kissing a girl once, and the poster learned he was dating her
The poster was heartbroken to find out that he had cheated on her with his best friend, but she blocked both of them, and life got better
However, it all fell apart one day when she got a letter from him begging for forgiveness, but it showed how little effort he had made
The poster was utterly disgusted by this and felt that he had sent it after she matched with him on a dating app, but she blocked him over there
She felt that he was still dating the girl he cheated on her with, so she sent her a picture of the letter and him dropping it, just to expose him
All of this frustrated her so much that she lamented how she couldn’t bring herself to trust a guy after all the damage her ex had done
Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she tells us about the most frustrating things pulled off by her toxic ex (L). They had been dating for a year when he suddenly said that he loved her but wasn’t in love with her. However, a few days after their breakup, he showed up at her house after a fight with his mom, and even kissed her that night.
The next day, he sent her a long text claiming that he really needed to move on, so they shouldn’t see each other again. The heartbroken poster agreed with him, and he went radio silent until after 4 weeks. Again, he sent her a long text at midnight where he revealed that he had cheated on her before their breakup, by kissing someone, and he needed to tell her about it.
OP was absolutely crushed to find out that he had kissed his best friend and the two were dating. Sick of it all, she decided to block them and move on with her life. Things were going well when she tried a dating app, but unfortunately, she ended up matching with L and immediately blocked him there. Much to her dismay, he popped back into her life.
This time, he sent her a long printed note with flowers and chocolate. Well, he was begging for forgiveness, hoping she would give him another chance. She fumed, but felt that he was still dating the other girl and sent her photos of everything. However, the poor poster felt so traumatized at that point that she didn’t think she would ever be able to trust anyone again.
When someone finds out that their partner cheated, it can be really heartbreaking, even if it’s “just one kiss.” Research also emphasizes that because of this betrayal, the psychological impacts may be vast. It elaborates that the victim may experience immediate emotional turmoil, deep-rooted inability to trust, self-esteem erosion, and symptoms akin to PTSD.
No wonder the poster was so overwhelmed after receiving that letter and didn’t know what to do about it. Netizens advised her to just burn it instead of replying to him. Even experts stress that “Seeking revenge is tempting, but by doing this, a betrayed partner will wound themselves even further. When responding to an unfaithful partner, two wrongs never make a right.”
Besides, it seems likely that he was single again, and that’s the only reason why he came begging for forgiveness and wanted her back. However, studies show that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. Moreover, a person is two to four times more likely to be cheated on if they have been cheated on in a prior relationship.
Looks like the best solution for OP was to write down her feelings in the letter and burn it, just like Redditors suggested. Also, I really hope she got professional help to overcome all the trauma that her ex had caused her. If such a letter showed up at your doorstep, what would you do? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!
Folks warned her that he was just playing her again, and the best thing to do was to trash the letter and ignore the red flag
Although I do enjoy the image of a returned note with grammar/spelling corrections in pink glitter ink.......the best place for all of this - letter, flowers, worries, memories, future thoughts - is the dumpster. Except the chocolate, of course.
Film yourself burning it, send the video to him. Also, Hersheys is not good chocolate.
The very first time he contacted me after the break up I would have said, "Gee, why would you think I care about this. I haven't given you a thought since you left. You were nothing but a momentary lapse of judgment on my part and I have absolutely no interest in anything you might ever have to say going forward. So please, forget we ever knew each other".
