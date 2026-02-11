Cheater Breaks GF’s Heart And Vanishes For 1 Year, Keeps Popping Back Into Her Life As She Moves On

ADVERTISEMENT

I think that cheating is one of the lowest blows that a person can throw at their partner in a committed relationship. After all, they make a conscious decision to be with someone, yet betray them without a thought. I just can’t make sense of this logic.

Even this woman was absolutely stunned after finding out that her boyfriend had cheated before he dumped her. However, the most annoying part was that he ghosted her for almost a year before he came begging for forgiveness. Read on to uncover what she did after his pathetic printed “letter”!

It’s disgusting how some people cheat on their partners and then justify their behavior while begging for forgiveness

Young woman sitting on bed, covering her mouth in shock while reading a letter about a cheater breaking her heart.

Image credits: user17222333 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the poster’s boyfriend of a year suddenly showed up, said that he loved her but wasn’t in love with her, and broke up with her

Woman reflecting on heartbreak as cheater vanishes for a year but keeps returning, disrupting her move on process.

Text excerpt showing a personal apology and reflection on an unorganized and painful situation involving heartbreak.

Text excerpt showing a cheater breaks girlfriend’s heart and vanishes for a year, then keeps popping back into her life.

Text excerpt showing a cheater apologizing and vanishing, illustrating a cheater breaking a girlfriend’s heart repeatedly.

A woman looks heartbroken while a man tries to comfort her, reflecting a cheater breaking a girlfriend’s heart.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He came to her house after a few days, and they kissed, but later he messaged her that they needed to move on and should stop meeting completely

Text message expressing the struggle of moving on from a cheater who keeps reappearing in her life.

Text message expressing apology and heartbreak from a cheater who breaks GF’s heart and vanishes for 1 year.

Text excerpt describing a cheater who breaks his girlfriend’s heart, vanishes for weeks, then reappears unexpectedly.

Young woman lying on couch, looking upset while holding phone, reflecting heartache from a cheater breaking her heart.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After 4 weeks of silence, he again messaged her, confessing that he had cheated on her by kissing a girl once, and the poster learned he was dating her

Text message apology from a cheater explaining infidelity and seeking closure as the girlfriend moves on from heartbreak.

Text excerpt revealing a cheater’s remorse and apology, expressing deep regret for breaking girlfriend’s heart.

Text conversation showing a cheater apologizing and expressing regret as the girlfriend moves on from heartbreak.

Text about betrayal and heartbreak describing a cheater who breaks trust and vanishes but keeps returning.

Two women on a couch, one comforting the other who is upset, reflecting heartbreak from a cheating partner.

Image credits: yesorno / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was heartbroken to find out that he had cheated on her with his best friend, but she blocked both of them, and life got better

Text excerpt revealing a cheater breaking his girlfriend’s heart and dating her best friend soon after their breakup.

Text excerpt about dealing with a cheater who breaks trust and vanishes but keeps reappearing as she moves on.

Alt text: Woman reflects on moving on and healing after a cheater breaks her heart and repeatedly reappears in her life.

Bouquet of colorful flowers wrapped in brown paper left on doorstep with a handwritten note symbolizing a cheater breaking heart.

Image credits: MzBPixi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, it all fell apart one day when she got a letter from him begging for forgiveness, but it showed how little effort he had made

Text excerpt showing a letter and gift from a cheater who keeps popping back into his girlfriend’s life.

Printed letter describing a cheater breaking his girlfriend’s heart and vanishing, repeatedly returning as she moves on.

Hand holding a heartfelt letter from a cheater expressing regret and love, symbolizing heartbreak and emotional struggles.

Image credits: Totally_Not_A_Pickle

The poster was utterly disgusted by this and felt that he had sent it after she matched with him on a dating app, but she blocked him over there

Letter from a cheater who breaks his girlfriend’s heart, vanishes for a year, then keeps popping back into her life.

Text discussing mixed advice from friends about sending a letter back after a cheater breaks heart and vanishes.

Text excerpt describing a cheater who broke his girlfriend’s heart, vanished, and keeps reappearing as she moves on.

Young couple kissing in a dimly lit party setting, highlighting themes of heartbreak and a cheater breaking trust.

Image credits: Abstral Official / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She felt that he was still dating the girl he cheated on her with, so she sent her a picture of the letter and him dropping it, just to expose him

Text expressing confusion and broken trust caused by a cheater who breaks a girlfriend’s heart and vanishes for a year.

Text showing a woman reflecting on a cheater breaking her heart, ghosting her, and the pain of no closure in their toxic relationship.

Alt text: Emotional letter about heartbreak and moving on as cheater keeps returning while she tries to heal and gain closure

Text post describing a cheater ex-boyfriend who vanishes for a year then returns with a love letter asking to talk.

Image credits: Totally_Not_A_Pickle

All of this frustrated her so much that she lamented how she couldn’t bring herself to trust a guy after all the damage her ex had done

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she tells us about the most frustrating things pulled off by her toxic ex (L). They had been dating for a year when he suddenly said that he loved her but wasn’t in love with her. However, a few days after their breakup, he showed up at her house after a fight with his mom, and even kissed her that night.

The next day, he sent her a long text claiming that he really needed to move on, so they shouldn’t see each other again. The heartbroken poster agreed with him, and he went radio silent until after 4 weeks. Again, he sent her a long text at midnight where he revealed that he had cheated on her before their breakup, by kissing someone, and he needed to tell her about it.

OP was absolutely crushed to find out that he had kissed his best friend and the two were dating. Sick of it all, she decided to block them and move on with her life. Things were going well when she tried a dating app, but unfortunately, she ended up matching with L and immediately blocked him there. Much to her dismay, he popped back into her life.

This time, he sent her a long printed note with flowers and chocolate. Well, he was begging for forgiveness, hoping she would give him another chance. She fumed, but felt that he was still dating the other girl and sent her photos of everything. However, the poor poster felt so traumatized at that point that she didn’t think she would ever be able to trust anyone again.

Young man comforting upset woman on sofa, illustrating cheater breaking girlfriend’s heart and vanishing for a year.

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When someone finds out that their partner cheated, it can be really heartbreaking, even if it’s “just one kiss.” Research also emphasizes that because of this betrayal, the psychological impacts may be vast. It elaborates that the victim may experience immediate emotional turmoil, deep-rooted inability to trust, self-esteem erosion, and symptoms akin to PTSD.

No wonder the poster was so overwhelmed after receiving that letter and didn’t know what to do about it. Netizens advised her to just burn it instead of replying to him. Even experts stress that “Seeking revenge is tempting, but by doing this, a betrayed partner will wound themselves even further. When responding to an unfaithful partner, two wrongs never make a right.”

Besides, it seems likely that he was single again, and that’s the only reason why he came begging for forgiveness and wanted her back. However, studies show that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. Moreover, a person is two to four times more likely to be cheated on if they have been cheated on in a prior relationship.

Looks like the best solution for OP was to write down her feelings in the letter and burn it, just like Redditors suggested. Also, I really hope she got professional help to overcome all the trauma that her ex had caused her. If such a letter showed up at your doorstep, what would you do? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

Folks warned her that he was just playing her again, and the best thing to do was to trash the letter and ignore the red flag

Comments on a cheater breaking his girlfriend’s heart, vanishing for a year, and repeatedly reappearing as she moves on.

Screenshot of an online comment saying stick it right in the trash about a cheater who breaks girlfriend’s heart and vanishes.

Comment advising to write down the pain caused by a cheater breaking his girlfriend’s heart, then burn it for catharsis and healing.

Text advice from anon encouraging emotional healing and moving on after a cheater breaks girlfriend’s heart repeatedly.

Text post about dealing with a cheating ex who breaks her heart, vanishes, and keeps reappearing as she moves on.

Screenshot of a forum comment saying all he talks about is himself and how he feels, reflecting on a cheater breaking GF’s heart.

Alt text: Comment warning about a cheater breaking his girlfriend’s heart and repeatedly returning as she moves on.