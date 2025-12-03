Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Favor Their Polyamorous Partners Instead Of Their Kid, Leaves Them Traumatized For Life
A polyamorous couple showing affection while a man stands between two women, illustrating parents favoring partners over kid.
Family, Relationships

Parents Favor Their Polyamorous Partners Instead Of Their Kid, Leaves Them Traumatized For Life

1

18

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of things are fluid in our lives, forms of relationships included. Even romantic ones, that tend to be viewed through the monogamous lens, can actually take many forms. For example, polyamory – a practice of having multiple partners. 

That’s what the parents of today’s OP practice. Yet, the thing is that while for them it seems like rainbows and butterflies, it has rather negatively impacted their kid. And so, after many years of suppressed feelings, they decided to let it all out. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Polyamory, a practice of having multiple partners, isn’t as uncommon as you might think

    Three adults in a close polyamorous relationship, showing affection and connection inside a modern home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Here, the parents of today’s OP were polyamorous

    Text excerpt discussing how parents favor their polyamorous partners over their child, causing childhood trauma.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Child recalls trauma after parents favor polyamorous partners, revealing the impact of parental choices on their emotional wellbeing.

    Child traumatized as parents favor their polyamorous partners, neglecting their needs during important moments like birthdays.

    Three young adults lying closely together in a tent, illustrating polyamorous partners and family dynamics.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the OP learned about it, they weren’t phased by it that much; it seemed OK for them

    Child describes parents favoring their polyamorous partners over them, causing long-term emotional trauma and neglect at home.

    Text excerpt about trauma caused by parents favoring their polyamorous partners instead of their kid, impacting childhood.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from therapy session about trauma caused when parents favor their polyamorous partners over their child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen girl holding a glass of water in therapy session, discussing trauma caused by parents favoring polyamorous partners.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Yet, with the years, they started to notice that parents pay more attention to their partners instead of their kid

    Child expressing trauma after parents favor their polyamorous partners over them, causing lifelong emotional impact.

    Text excerpt discussing polyamorous families and the impact of parents favoring polyamorous partners over their children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text quote showing a person expressing resentment about parents favoring their polyamorous partners instead of their kid.

    Text excerpt expressing trauma from parents favoring polyamorous partners over their child, causing lasting emotional distress.

    Two women sitting on a couch looking upset and distant, highlighting trauma from parents favoring polyamorous partners.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This became especially apparent when they started therapy after growing up

    Quote about feeling regret and trauma from parents favoring their polyamorous partners instead of their kid.

    Text message expressing difficulty in responding to emotional trauma caused by parents favoring polyamorous partners over their kid.

    Text on a plain white background asking if the person is wrong for hurting their parents due to favoring polyamorous partners over their kid.

    Text post discussing issues of parents favoring their polyamorous partners over their child, causing trauma and emotional harm.

    Image credits: anonymous

    And so, one day, they decided to tell their parents how they felt about their polyamory, which caused a kind of falling out between them

    When the OP was around 6 years old, their parents started bringing over their “friends.” At first, the kid didn’t know that these friends were more than that – polyamorous partners. Until one day, they saw their parents making out with them. Folks explained to the child that it’s just the way they love and that’s completely normal. 

    With time, parents stopped being so secretive about their partners and started to bring them along to events, like the post’s author’s 10th birthday. The fact that they brought them along wasn’t that bad, but it was the fact that the parents paid most of the attention to said partners, even though it was something as significant as their kid’s birthday. 

    They never did anything explicit, but just the partners taking a center stage in the parents’ lives took a toll on the kid. This became especially apparent when the OP started therapy. It helped them see that while their parents were good to them, they were also rather distant, which caused feelings of resentment. 

    Then, one day, their parents asked them to take part in a documentary about polyamorous families and speak about how polyamory “doesn’t mess kids up.” But how can they speak on it, when it’s not how they feel? So, the author told the folks they won’t do that and told them everything that was on their heart regarding this topic, which took them by surprise. 

    Well, if the unhappiness has never been communicated up to this point, it’s not that shocking that they might not have expected it. Plus, it’s not like it’s given that every kid of polyamorous parents had a bad childhood. 

    Sad young woman sitting alone hugging knees, reflecting trauma from parents favoring their polyamorous partners over their kid.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In fact, some studies show that quite many of them tend to have a good one, and that they find benefits in parents having more partners. For example, children get more attention, time, and care from adults.

    They can get more gifts at special events and be exposed to a greater number of positive role models. If the children of parents’ partners are in the picture, they can get involved and create some sort of family ties, kind of a siblingship, or at least a friendship. 

    At the same time, some children, just like the OP, might not be as satisfied with their parents’ partners. Especially if they live under the same roof, there could be tension, most often with teenagers, due to a lack of privacy in the home, jealousy between children, and different parenting styles. 

    Overall, it all comes down to each set of parents and how they deal with it – some slay the “assignment”, while others, like the ones in the story, aren’t as successful and end up disappointing their younglings. 

    That’s why netizens told the original poster that they weren’t in the wrong to let their parents know about the mess their relationship caused. After all, their feelings are valid and shouldn’t be hidden. 

    What do you think, was the OP right or wrong to act this way? Please explain your opinion in the comments. 

    Comment discussing trauma caused by parents favoring polyamorous partners over their child and resulting neglect and danger.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing parents favoring their polyamorous partners, causing trauma to their child.

    Text post on a forum discussing parents favoring their polyamorous partners over their child, causing trauma and neglect.

    Comment on a forum discussing parents favoring their polyamorous partners over their kid, causing deep emotional trauma.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing trauma caused by parents favoring polyamorous partners over their child.

    Comment on online forum expressing concern about parents favoring polyamorous partners over their child, causing trauma.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing trauma caused by parents favoring their polyamorous partners over their child.

    Comment discussing trauma caused by parents favoring their polyamorous partners over their child and its lasting impact.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents favoring polyamorous partners over their child and the resulting trauma.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Childhood
    children
    relationship
    therapy

    18

    1

    18

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is absolutely NTA and his parents did NOT "parent" him. It doesn't seem like polyamory was the problem, it's the *parents* who were 💩.Hope OP did the documentary + said how his parents only cared about polyamory + not their kid.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is absolutely NTA and his parents did NOT "parent" him. It doesn't seem like polyamory was the problem, it's the *parents* who were 💩.Hope OP did the documentary + said how his parents only cared about polyamory + not their kid.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT