Bossy Coworker Wants This Woman To Look Bad At Her Job, But Ends Up Screwing Himself Out Of A Promotion

Sometimes it feels that there is no honest way for someone to reach the top of their career. The people at the top might have had to compromise their morals, walk over someone else’s head or know people to get there.

Even this woman on Reddit who is a hard-working employee, a friendly coworker and a good leader couldn’t have been in her position without a little bit of malicious compliance. Granted, she was forced into it because the other person was purposefully using dirty methods to get his way.

The story begins when the Original Poster (OP) graduated from high school. She got her first job right after that and even though it was an entry level position involving simple data entry, the woman took it seriously, so it didn’t take long until she started climbing her career ladder.

She quickly became a supervisor for one of the teams in the department. She got along with the other supervisor well and you could say they both built up the department. The company acknowledged how successful the department was and their manager was soon promoted.

The new manager was an outside person, so it was OP’s job to train him and familiarize him with the work that they did as the other team supervisor went on maternity leave and the new one was an inside person from the team.

Despite being a really nice man, the new manager didn’t last long; however, before he left, he was going to recommend the OP to fill in his position. Unexpectedly, the director chose the other team supervisor, Trevor, to become the new manager. Apparently, while the OP was working, training people and recruiting new employees, Trevor was making friends with the director.

Because she worked so hard, the OP had high hopes to move up and was heartbroken when the position was given to Trevor. Thinking about it didn’t help change anything, so the woman continued working as usual until an opportunity came.

The woman found out that Trevor told his team not to listen to her and not to do the work for a project that both of their teams were supposed to contribute to. It was an important project with a deadline, but the OP took the opportunity to make Trevor get in trouble for his own mistake.

It’s not clear what Trevor was trying to achieve by doing so, because it was agreed that both of the supervisors would work together and share projects. The OP’s best guess is that he thought she would panic and make her team do the other team’s work too or he just wanted her to look bad.

Neither of those options were the outcome, because when the director called everyone to figure out why the project was not done in time, the truth quickly came out. Trevor was asked to remain with the director alone and even though the OP wasn’t there, she heard and saw how angry the director was.

The scolding continued for an hour and the project that was unfinished was related to payroll, so it’s understandable that Trevor’s decision caused a lot of havoc. Trevor not only didn’t get the promotion that he was promised, but was also demoted to his initial position as a regular team member. It worked out wonderfully because the other supervisor then came back from her maternity leave.

The most important part is that the OP got the promotion in the end. It must have been pretty awkward for Trevor to continue working with her, so he left to another department 4 months later.

The OP ended on a happy note of getting what she wanted after being betrayed, but the happy news doesn’t end there. People were curious if she still worked at the same company and if she managed to achieve even more.

In the comments, the woman revealed that she stopped working full-time and is managing a few projects from home because the company offered to pay for her education so she could climb up even higher as that position required a degree.

In a comment, the woman mentioned that she liked her coworkers and would go out with them after work, so they got along pretty well. But she felt that to Trevor, she wasn’t a friend or even a coworker, but a rival and a competitor that was an obstacle to him moving forward.

It’s hard to work with these kinds of people as because of them, the work environment might become hostile and actually make you want to quit. A survey conducted in 2014 revealed that 73% of respondents have a workplace rival.

The platform for uploading and searching jobs, Monster, says that “Without someone to chase and outperform, would you be as motivated? A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, right?” But it can go too far and people in the survey noticed how it affected their performance.

Only 6% of the respondents “claimed it inspired them to do some of their best work” but for others, the effects were negative: “55% claim it created undue stress/reduced productivity; 20% claimed very negative impacts, including getting into trouble with management and job loss.”

Because of the negative effects of rivalry and problematic coworker behavior, “one in five (20%) respondents has left a job due to a rivalry in the workplace. An additional 26% have considered leaving a job.”

Thankfully, it never bothered the OP too much, although she listed a few incidents that she can’t forget in the comments. Despite Trevor trying to actively sabotage her, the woman was smart enough to not only get a promotion, but reveal the truth about him.

We would like to hear your thoughts about this story and if you have any similar experiences with toxic coworkers, let us know how you handled them.

People in the comments were pretty confused what Trevor thought would happen, but were happy that the woman got a position that she deserved