Boss Accuses Her Employee Of Lack Of Respect Because She Didn’t Give Up Her First-Class Seat

Recently, a person on Reddit shared an incident that happened during a flight back home with her boss from a conference.

In a post that amassed 8.2k upvotes, the Redditor Scootindog explained that she’s a frequent traveler on the airline and often uses her credit card. If you too fly quite often, you know that it means one thing – a free upgrade to first class.

And while this does no harm to anyone, it soon turned out that the author’s boss got seriously offended by the fact she didn’t get to sit in the upgraded seat.

An employee offended her boss on a flight back from a conference by not giving up her upgraded seat



Image credits: Adrienn (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tom Mascardo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/scootindog

Image credits: Daniel Frese (not the actual photo)

The author shared more information about the incident

And this is how people reacted to the whole story